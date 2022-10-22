An Enemy Called Friend- FRENEMY!

Rosie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxPVn_0iiyGZCq00
Photo by cottonbro

Friendship is a relationship that can enrich our lives in so many ways. It can play a key role in our personal growth and happiness. We all know that having a true friend is very important, but the truth is that it’s not an easy task to find a friend whom you can trust.

When we get close to someone, we tend to be more relaxed around them. We are able to act out and display our true selves, a self that we would never dream of exposing in public. We share our deepest and darkest secrets with them because we trust that they will keep these secrets locked away. We always believe that this person will never talk about us behind our backs and will always have our backs.

Trust is the foundation on which friendships are built, and if broken, it can lead to devastating consequences for both parties involved. However, sometimes things go wrong and the friendship ruptures. When this happens, the friendship may not recover, or even worse, you may be left with a "Frenemy".

This type of person is someone who pretends to be your friend but actually dislikes you and enjoys seeing you fail or being hurt by others. They also tend to spread gossip about you and believe all the slanderous rumors about you, even if they have no proof that they are true. These people might actually seem like friends, but as I said earlier, they are in fact your enemies.

A frenemy is a very dangerous person because they start off as a friend, so you automatically trust them. As such, when they start spreading rumors about you, it will be easy for people to believe them.

Be wary of them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Bringing transparent information about interesting, entertaining and complete news for readers like you.

N/A
276 followers

More from Rosie

Psychological Maturity (EQ)

Your EQ determines how you express and manage your emotions. Effective communication, empathy for others, overcoming obstacles, and conflict resolution are all skills that people with high EQ frequently possess. Because of this, having a high EQ is crucial.

Read full story

Self Confidence is Everything.

It is the challenges and situations you have to face in running your life, that will develop your self-confidence. The answer is of course NO.Genetics has a role in shaping a person’s character, but confidence must be built over time. The real question here is:

Read full story

First Impression Matters

Don’t judge a book by its cover. Don’t judge someone based on their look or appearance alone. Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. But sometimes, without us realizing it, we also give judgment to someone based on the first impression they display. Unfortunately, there is a saying that goes like this;

Read full story

Behold A Purpose-Driven Man

If you want to be rich, do a profitable business, but if you want to be happy and feel fulfilled, do a business that you have a passion for. If you want to be rich, do a profitable business, but if you want to be happy and feel fulfilled, do a business that you have passion for.

Read full story

Opinion: Take Relationship One Step At A Time

I’m pretty excited because I’m going to be talking to my fellow ladies, about the 5 things you shouldn’t do if you like a guy.They are a huge turn-off!. Have you ever found yourself in a situation, where you’re wondering why a guy you think like you, at some point stopped liking you? Or stopped showing it?Maybe you’ve found yourself in a situation-ship where the guy you like doesn’t like you back, and you’re asking yourself, “why isn’t he liking me back as I do?”

Read full story
2 comments

Depression: Making A Life’s Decision When In A Place Of Lack.

Illustration:Growing up, you’re given everything you want as a child from teddy bears to candies, to money for all you want. So, basically, you can say life is all rosy or so it looks.Then one day you suddenly stop getting everything you want, maybe because of a forced change in lifestyle as a result of unforeseen economic factors or something else. This leads to your inability to live up to that standard anymore.So here is the big question:

Read full story

Interesting and Engaging Teaching Makes Learning Easier.

Students’ motivation in learning is influenced by how teachers instruct them. According to a study, pupils would enjoy studying more if they are in a good mood. The enjoyable learning process has a lot of advantages. ranging from the desire to study longer to accepting learning materials that are simple to understand (this fun learning can be done by increasing dopamine, endorphins, and oxygen in the brain.

Read full story
2 comments

What Do You Define as Love?

We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly.

Read full story
3 comments

It Is Not a Hopeless Circumstance.

To overcome your anxieties, you must have the courage to change. Being courageous and professing a strong positive affirmation does not mean that you will not occasionally have anxiety; rather, it means that you will always have the strength to face them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy