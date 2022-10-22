Photo by Road Trip with Raj on Unsplash

To overcome your anxieties, you must have the courage to change. Being courageous and professing a strong positive affirmation does not mean that you will not occasionally have anxiety; rather, it means that you will always have the strength to face them.

Are you being told by that voice that you won't be able to endure this? Accept it! Do it! And express your concern that your willpower will always outweigh it. You have such a strong desire to succeed that no obstacle in your life will stand in your way. I was afraid of taking the risk and failing once more when I had the idea to start an online school where individuals could study skills for the highest earning potential.

I made an effort to ignore the concept, but one day it couldn't help but cross my mind:

I'd rather try and fail than not do anything at all and spend the rest of my life regretting it.

My dread and courage met at that time, and as you could have imagined, my courage won. I started moving like magic. In addition, if I don't attempt, I have no way of knowing what will happen.

So let this serve as a reminder: if you feel that all hope has been lost and no one is willing to provide a helping hand, simply keep in mind that if you can get the courage to testify with a little more faith and effort, you will undoubtedly be able to do so.

You have to keep telling yourself that you are capable of anything. You will succeed in achieving anything you say. Just go back to a previous incident that you believed would never happen or that seemed unattainable whenever you feel like you can't go on. I want you to understand that although each new obstacle seems greater than the last, it will eventually become history. I have no idea what you are going through right now, but whatever it is, it is not a hopeless circumstance.