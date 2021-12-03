It's going to get chilly (and possibly snowy) in Northern Colorado

Light snow covers the ground on this December day in 2017 in Eden Valley, Northern Colorado. Photo by author

While sunshine and mild temps are on deck for the weekend, the wind will pick up Saturday night and Sunday, so hold onto your hats. You know how the wind can cut right through you! Gusts on Sunday could reach 38 mph. Whew! Make sure your holiday decorations are buttoned down, too!

Monday's high is only in the 30s, according to the National Weather Service's forecast for Fort Collins. With a high of only 38, there's also a chance of snow in the area.

You might want to wear an extra sweater.

That possibility of snow increases Monday night and on into Tuesday morning. Then the sun will be back out. the National Weather Service says.

Other than that, highs should be moderate, in the 40s and 50s, for the first full week of December.

The likelihood of precipitation is low until Friday, when the chance of rain or snow is noted as 35 percent, according to Weather.com.

Are you ready?

Have you got your sand or ice purchased for your sidewalks? Have you checked on your snow shovels? Are they in good shape?

While we aren't expecting a blizzard anytime soon, it's always a good idea to be prepared. Colorado is known for occasionally producing the weather from all four seasons all in one week.

One other thing to check this time of year is your tires. You might want to head to your local tire store and check the tread and air pressure, and ask them to see if the tires are balanced. Tires are so important in the overall safety of your car. Please don't forget to have them checked out.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this mild fall? Are you ready to get into the thick of winter?

