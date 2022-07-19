The Roman crucifixion's best-preserved skeletal evidence dates back almost two millennia

There are just a few examples of ancient Roman crucifixions to be found.

Because the wooden crosses used in the crucifixion would rot so quickly, there is little trace of the crucifixion. In addition, the crucifixion victims were not buried properly. As a result, the corpses of these people were never located.

A crucifixion is especially difficult to verify since the injuries caused are mostly soft tissue and not bone. It is also worth noting that the majority of crucifixions were carried out using ropes rather than nails.

Archaeologists have found just three additional cases in which a crucifixion has been proven. On the other hand, these discoveries have not been kept as well and are being talked about.

Even then, it was unclear how the Romans planned to place the corpse of the condemned prisoner for crucifixion. The victim's bones and bone morphology were examined by scientists to try to figure out how it was done, but no conclusive proof was ever found.

The first substantial evidence of Roman crucifixion was discovered in 2021. The find was made in the English county of Cambridgeshire.

Archaeologists from the United Kingdom discovered the skeletal remains of a man who lived in a Roman town more than 2,000 years ago. His arms were crossed over his chest, and he had been laid to rest in that position.

A nail had been pushed into the heel bone by a careful study of the bones. An inch or so of the nail was projecting from each heel.

Until now, no crucifixion artifacts have been discovered in northern Europe.