Dunedin artist, Essie Bergen, creates adorable 'Mama & Me' series inspired by her newborn son

Photo by Essie Bergen

Essie Bergen's new 'Mama & Me' series will be available starting March 1

Dunedin resident and artist, Essie Bergen, is currently working on a new series, "Mama & Me," inspired by the recent birth of her son. The initial rollout of the collection includes two floral designs, one featuring the state of Florida and the second featuring the word “MAMA." Both designs are available on t-shirts, greeting cards, and prints on her website.

Despite having moved to Dunedin just six years ago, much of Essie's work is locally inspired. I've gotten to know her over the past few months, and recently had the opportunity to ask her some questions about how the community has responded to her artwork and bit about her process as an artist.

Floral State of Florida Design | Photo by Essie Bergen

What first led you to create artwork inspired by Dunedin?

"The first year or so I was here, I wanted to create a fun gift for our closest neighbors. This was long before I started painting my animal characters or maps. From that point on, my fascination for animals and citrus only grew! Now I work with a variety of clients who commission artwork for their homes, of their homes, or select their favorite pieces straight from my studio."

I love your animal characters wearing glasses. They're hilarious! Do you have a favorite piece among your artwork?

"One of my favorites would be my Dunedin Watercolor Map, but truly I love it all!"

Floral Mama Design | Photo by Essie Bergen

How did you come up with the idea for your 'Mama & Me' series?

"The 'Mama & Me' series was inspired by my youngest child, who was born this January. My desire is to inspire and encourage others to create meaningful pieces of art. For me being a mother is a privilege, and I wanted to share the love and blessing of that with others through a few special pieces."

What has the response from the community been like?

"The response to my artwork in Dunedin has been phenomenal. Last year I launched my first t-shirt design, #TheDunedinTee, which highlights all of the top spots in Dunedin. Places like downtown, Honeymoon Island, The Causeway, etc. This tee really blew up in the community, and I have continued to receive a ton of support and interest in the design."

#TheDunedinTee | Photo by Essie Bergen

Do you find that your love of art has impacted other areas of your life?

"Of course! Designing esthetically pleasing artwork for my little kiddos to enhance their learning, supporting other local businesses through events, connecting with those within the community.. it's all through my love for art.

Art has always played an integral role in my life. It provides a beautiful release for me and allows all of my creative ideas to come to life! Because of the support from my family and this community, that passion continues to grow."

Photo by Essie Bergen

Preorder your "Mama & Me" t-shirt online here, and be sure to follow Essie on Instagram to stay updated on her latest work! You can also see some of her work in person at her personal studio in Dunedin on March 25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during The 28th Studio Waltz event.