Tarpon Springs, FL

Jolley Trolley launches largest hop-on, hop-off brew crawl

Rose Burke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LBFl_0kxTpd7L00
Photo byClearwater Jolley Trolley

Includes 20 stops at the best breweries and entertainment venues from Clearwater Beach to Tarpon Springs

Clearwater, FL - Pinellas County is home to some of the leading breweries and brew masters in Florida and undeniably the United States, not to mention wine, distilleries, tiki and rooftop bars, and unique entertainment venues. In an effort to help locals and visitors alike visit these amazing destinations, the Jolley Trolley is launching a new fun, and safe way to visit 20 of the best destinations in North Pinellas. The 38-foot pirate-themed trolley will begin rolling from Clearwater Beach to Tarpon Springs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays this weekend. Next weekend, a second pirate-themed trolley will be joining the voyage to make for more frequent stops at each location. Guests can pay one fee to hop on at any of the participating locations and hop off at as many of the stops as they choose; the one-cost ticket can be used all weekend. The participating locations will be providing specials for guests as well.

“We are excited to launch this new venture”, says Mike Helmstetter, CEO of Jolley Trolley Transportation. “This unique experience will allow people to visit all of the amazing places the area has to offer, without having to worry about transportation, parking, or driving.”

Partners include 3 Daughters Brewing, Clearwater Brewing, Fenway Hotel, Stirling Wine, Caledonia Brewing, Soggy Bottom Brewing, Honu Tiki, HOB Brewing, House of Beer Dunedin, 7th Sun Brewing, Beach Island Brewing, Ozona Brewing, Stilt House Brewery, Smugglers Island, Sponge City Brewing, Stumpy's Hatchet House, Brighter Days Brewing, Tarpon Springs Distillery, and 5 Branches Brewing.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.clearwaterjolleytrolley.com/pirate-brew-crawl.

About Jolley Trolley Transportation: Since our humble beginnings in 1982, nearly half a million residents and visitors have utilized the Jolley Trolley to avoid limited high-cost parking and traffic issues. From the beautiful oak interiors to the gleaming brass trim, taking the Jolley Trolley is truly a unique ride. Our daily service operates along Clearwater Beach and our coastal route serves Clearwater Beach, Downtown Clearwater, Dunedin, Palm Harbor, and Tarpon Springs. Our "Concierges on Wheels" and our unique vehicles both add to that special ambiance when taking a trolley ride. To further extend our services, we offer rental experiences that range from wedding transportation to Ghost and Sightseeing, and History and Mystery Tours." We are the attraction that takes you to your destination.”

