Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight

Pinellas BCC updates ordinance governing retail sale of dogs or cats

Changes promote humane treatment of animals, enhance consumer protections. The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) on Tuesday passed a series of updates to its animal ordinance that will ban the opening of new retail stores that sell dogs and/or cats while grandfathering in existing stores. The amendments provide for new stricter regulations on commercial pet retail establishments while keeping existing requirements in effect for hobby breeders who produce no more than two litters or 20 dogs or cats per year.