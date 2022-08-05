House of Mercy and Encouragement Foundation presents Help, Hope, and Healing Mental Health Conference

Dunedin, FL – House of Mercy & Encouragement (HOME) Foundation will present Help, Hope, & Healing, a mental health conference, taking place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Saturday, September 17, 2022, that will provide knowledge and resources to all members of the community.

Our Keynote Address will be: The State of Mental Health in Pinellas County, presented by our Keynote Speaker: Dr. Ulyee Choe, Director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and the County Health Systems Statewide Medical Director.

There will be 21 breakout sessions with professional speakers including physicians, nurses, teachers, therapists, psychologists, and more, as well as a special track for teenagers to attend also. There will also be exhibitor tables set up with special resources on mental health and wellness in the community.

Just a few of the topics of interest are:

Mental Health and Aging

Clinical Aspects of Depression and Anxiety

Medications for ADHD, Depression, and Anxiety

Surviving Grief

Raising Resilient Teenagers

Autism Awareness

Addiction in the Family

Diverse Learners: Giving Students What They Need

Staying Organized and Motivated

and many more topics!

Tickets are $15 for teens and $25 for adults, which includes a continental breakfast and boxed lunch. Registration is required in advance through Eventbrite at: https://bit.ly/3A1iacW.

Sponsors include: House of Mercy & Encouragement (HOME) Foundation, Dunedin Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club of Dunedin and Top of the Bay Kiwanis, 100+ Women Who Care of Pinellas County, Pinellas County Community Foundation, Derek Teele Foundation, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Pisces Sushi & Global Bistro, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Juvenile Welfare Board, and SouthState Bank.

House of Mercy & Encouragement (HOME) Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality mental health and educational services to children and families in a compassionate and caring environment. We faithfully provide our services to children, adolescents, adults, and families regardless of race, color, religion, socio-economic status, or gender in a welcoming and comfortable environment. Recognizing individual differences, needs, and strengths is key to the mission of the HOME Foundation.