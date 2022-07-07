Creative Pinellas announces a new mural project at St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport

Creative Pinellas is excited to announce that they are partnering with St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) on an exciting PIE Gate 12 Mural project located at 14700 Terminal Blvd #221, Clearwater, FL 33762. This mural project will consist of two murals over three walls at Gate 12 and the murals will feel complimentary to each other while still having their own style.

“We are excited about this partnership with St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport and the opportunity to bring awareness to the Pinellas County Arts Coast through this new mural project for tourists and residents to enjoy,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “This mural project allows us to create an inviting first impression for all those traveling to and from the Tampa Bay area.”

The PIE Gate 12 Mural project’s goal is to have a Pinellas County artist create a welcoming art experience for visitors as they arrive from Gate 12, an outdoor airport gate at St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. This gate is a walkthrough space on the outside of the building and these murals will be the first thing visitors see as they arrive. This mural project is an opportunity to welcome travelers to their Florida destination and visually highlight the award-winning beaches, nature, culture, and arts in Pinellas County.

“We are excited to add murals to our collection of public art at PIE. Mural art will be an important piece of the PIE in showcasing a diversity of Florida artists at the airport. The new murals will boldly express “vacation starts now” to our passengers as we welcome them to our arts and beach destination!” said Michele Routh, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) Public Relations Director.

﻿These murals are scheduled to begin in October 2022 and are slated for completion by late fall, 2022. The artist call opens late afternoon on July 5 and will close on August 1, 2022. A ribbon-cutting, where the community will be able to see the finished project will be announced later. The artists who will create these murals will be chosen by a panel made up of a Creative Pinellas Representative, PIE Representatives, a Pinellas County-based mural artist, Art Curators, and other members of the arts community in Pinellas County.

﻿Artists interested in applying for this project can visit www.creativepinellas.org/PIEGate12 for the application, call details, a budget, and a timeline. In an effort to build a stronger representation of the diversity of artists and the Pinellas County community; Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+ and women muralists are strongly encouraged to apply.