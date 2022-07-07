Clearwater, FL

Creative Pinellas announces a new mural project at St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport

Rose Burke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rczl7_0gY3PTFp00
Photo by Brett Sayles

Creative Pinellas is excited to announce that they are partnering with St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) on an exciting PIE Gate 12 Mural project located at 14700 Terminal Blvd #221, Clearwater, FL 33762. This mural project will consist of two murals over three walls at Gate 12 and the murals will feel complimentary to each other while still having their own style.  

“We are excited about this partnership with St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport and the opportunity to bring awareness to the Pinellas County Arts Coast through this new mural project for tourists and residents to enjoy,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “This mural project allows us to create an inviting first impression for all those traveling to and from the Tampa Bay area.”

The PIE Gate 12 Mural project’s goal is to have a Pinellas County artist create a welcoming art experience for visitors as they arrive from Gate 12, an outdoor airport gate at St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. This gate is a walkthrough space on the outside of the building and these murals will be the first thing visitors see as they arrive. This mural project is an opportunity to welcome travelers to their Florida destination and visually highlight the award-winning beaches, nature, culture, and arts in Pinellas County.   

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVqvx_0gY3PTFp00
Creative Pinellas Facebook

“We are excited to add murals to our collection of public art at PIE. Mural art will be an important piece of the PIE in showcasing a diversity of Florida artists at the airport. The new murals will boldly express “vacation starts now” to our passengers as we welcome them to our arts and beach destination!” said Michele Routh, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) Public Relations Director.

﻿These murals are scheduled to begin in October 2022 and are slated for completion by late fall, 2022. The artist call opens late afternoon on July 5 and will close on August 1, 2022. A ribbon-cutting, where the community will be able to see the finished project will be announced later. The artists who will create these murals will be chosen by a panel made up of a Creative Pinellas Representative, PIE Representatives, a Pinellas County-based mural artist, Art Curators, and other members of the arts community in Pinellas County.

﻿Artists interested in applying for this project can visit www.creativepinellas.org/PIEGate12 for the application, call details, a budget, and a timeline. In an effort to build a stronger representation of the diversity of artists and the Pinellas County community; Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+ and women muralists are strongly encouraged to apply.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Creative Pinellas# St Pete Clearwater Internation# airport mural# florida airport# call for artists

Comments / 0

Published by

Follow to stay on top of all the happenings in Dunedin, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and surrounding areas!

Dunedin, FL
1213 followers

More from Rose Burke

Dunedin, FL

Top kid-friendly events happening in Dunedin this Summer

Looking for plans your kids will love this summer? Here's a list of some of the most exciting events happening in Dunedin throughout July and August! If you're hosting a kid-friendly event in Dunedin that wasn't listed, feel free to add it in the comments section!

Read full story
Dunedin, FL

Decision made by Dunedin quilting group leads to fundraiser earning $2,100 for Ukraine relief

The quilt that was raffled off to raise money for Ukraine| COGS Crafters Facebook. A crafting group at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Dunedin raised $2,100 for the Episcopal Relief & Development’s Ukraine Crisis Response Fund. Even though they started the project weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, a crucial decision made back in January ultimately inspired them to host a fundraiser aiding Ukrainian refugees.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas BCC updates ordinance governing retail sale of dogs or cats

Changes promote humane treatment of animals, enhance consumer protections. The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) on Tuesday passed a series of updates to its animal ordinance that will ban the opening of new retail stores that sell dogs and/or cats while grandfathering in existing stores. The amendments provide for new stricter regulations on commercial pet retail establishments while keeping existing requirements in effect for hobby breeders who produce no more than two litters or 20 dogs or cats per year.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Commission to host Free Fresh Food Giveaway

Free drive-thru event on June 10th is open to all county residents. Event to be held at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Avenue North, Pinellas Park. Free food giveaway is a joint effort between the Pinellas County Commission, St. Pete Free Clinic and community partners.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County to host free Hurricane Preparedness Day event on June 4

The family-friendly event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lealman Exchange. Hurricane season is here, and Pinellas County will host a free Hurricane Preparedness Day event on Saturday, June 4, to provide residents with a wealth of information and resources.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas: Department of Solid Waste will no longer collect household electronics for recycling

Program change asks residents to donate working household electronics, bring electronics to recycling drop-off or place electronics in garbage for curbside collection. Public information sessions to be held throughout month of June.

Read full story
Dunedin, FL

Annual ‘Paint Dunedin Purple’ fundraiser is expanding to Safety Harbor

Residents of both cities to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Association. DUNEDIN, Fla., May 23, 2022 – For the past three years, Dunedin resident Steve Olson has joined in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by encouraging local businesses and friends to help him “Paint Dunedin Purple” in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. This Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, he is bringing the fundraiser back again, and this time, he’s casting a wider net.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board vacancy announced

Pinellas County is now accepting applications to fill one vacancy on the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board (PCCLB). This appointment will fulfill the remainder of a current term ending on Sept. 30, 2022.

Read full story
Clearwater, FL

Big Storm Brewing Co. creates signature beer in honor of country singer

Country singer Craig Campbell at Big Storm Brewing Co |Instagram. Instagram video brings Clearwater-based company& Nashville performer together for a new partnership. Clearwater, Fla. – Big Storm Brewing Co. is releasing a signature beer in honor of country singer Craig Campbell; C.C. Cold Beer. After seeing an acoustic performance of Campbell’s popular single “All My Friends Drink Beer” on Instagram, Big Storm commented, “but do all your friends drink Big Storm beer?” Campbell replied and soon after a new partnership was formed. Big Storm brewed C.C. Cold Beer, a smooth pilsner for all your friends to enjoy.

Read full story
Dunedin, FL

The Dunedin Fine Art Center reaches one year in 'Facebook Jail'

This week marks the one-year anniversary of a 46-year-old Pinellas county cultural institution running into the buzz-saw of a social media giant’s algorithm-driven artificial intelligence assassin.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Animal Services earns $10,000 grant for inclusive practices

Funds to continue dog house program and preventative care/sterilization vouchers. Maddie’s Fund and the Michaelson Found Animal Foundation have awarded Pinellas County Animal Services a $10,000 grant for piloting the “Best Overall Effort” to open doors to adopters and volunteers and welcome the entire community during their Open Arms Challenge.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas: Water system maintenance to begin in May

Bi-annual switch to chlorine disinfection improves water quality. Bi-annual water system maintenance project to begin Sunday, May 15. Routine switch from chloramine to chlorine improves water quality.

Read full story
3 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Parks prepares black skimmer nesting area at Sand Key Park

Black skimmers are a threatened species of medium-sized birds in Florida |Pinellas County Government Facebook. Effort to protect species is in partnership with Audubon Florida. Pinellas County Parks & Conservation Resources, in partnership with Audubon Florida, have pre-posted a nesting area for black skimmers at the north end of Sand Key Park’s beach near the jetty. Pre-posting means an area has been marked and protected before the shorebirds begin nesting.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County releases COVID-19 after-action report

Report outlines County pandemic response and lessons learned. Today, Pinellas County released its Coronavirus (COVID-19) County Response After Action Report, which details the County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights lessons learned for future disaster response efforts.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Consumer Protection helps put fraudster in prison

ABC Action News journalist Jackie Callaway |Facebook. Owner of defunct Park Auto Mall receives 10-year sentence, ordered to pay restitution. According to a press release, an investigation initiated by Pinellas County Consumer Protection led to the sentencing on Friday of a used car dealership owner who was convicted of taking customer trade-ins and failing to pay off their liens. Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Pat Siracusa sentenced Fred Najjar to 10 years in prison and ordered him to pay more than $200,000 in restitution to victims and more than $100,000 in unpaid sales tax to the State of Florida.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas: Social Action Funding Grant applications sought

Program provides funding for priority social services for county residents. Pinellas County is accepting applications for funding through the Social Action Funding Grant Program.

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County opens survey about e-bike use on multi-use trails

Online survey is for all county trail users and anyone interested in the topic. Electric bikes (e-bikes) have become a common sight on Pinellas County’s multi-use trails. Their popularity grew in recent years as more people sought to get outdoors during the pandemic and bike shops had trouble stocking traditional bicycles. It has been estimated that 130 million e-bikes will be sold globally between 2020 and 2023.

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

County, city officials celebrate opening of 65 new affordable units in St. Pete, with more coming soon

SkyWay Lofts in the Skyway Marina District of St. Pete |Facebook. Officials from Pinellas County and the City of St. Petersburg gathered Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new affordable apartment development that’s already housing 65 hardworking individuals and families.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas: Seasonal reclaimed water restrictions go into effect April 1

Water schedules differ for north county, south county customers. Pinellas County’s seasonal reclaimed water restrictions begin on Friday, April 1, and run through Thursday, June 30. Due to supply fluctuations between the north and south county systems, the watering schedules for reclaimed water users are different for customers in each service area. Enforcement of watering restrictions is currently being intensified to encourage responsible use of reclaimed water.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy