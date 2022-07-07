Top kid-friendly events happening in Dunedin this Summer

Looking for plans your kids will love this summer? Here's a list of some of the most exciting events happening in Dunedin throughout July and August! If you're hosting a kid-friendly event in Dunedin that wasn't listed, feel free to add it in the comments section!

2nd Friday Kids' Night Out

Art from the Heart Cafe is hosting a 2nd Friday Kids' Night Out Drop-off Painting Pizza Party on Friday, July 8 between 6:30 and 8:30 PM for kids seven years and older. Parents can enjoy the convenience of having their children supervised while enjoying an evening out. The cost is $30 per child and includes pizza, drinks, and a craft. Your child can choose to paint a 12 x 12 canvas or $18 worth of pottery! Register online to reserve your child's spot!

Learn more here.

LEGO Club

Bring your kids to LEGO Club for an afternoon of building on Saturday, July 9 between 1:00 and 2:00 PM in the Story Time Room of the Dunedin Public Library. The event will also repeat on Wednesdays throughout the summer at 2:00 PM. Kids four and older are welcome.

Learn more here.

Performance of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

A Dunedin Showcase Kids Theater performance of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer is scheduled for Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9 at 3:00 PM at the Dunedin Community Center. The classic 1876 novel has been adapted for the stage with all your favorite characters: Tom, Huck, Becky, Aunt Polly, Sid, Amy, and many more. Come see an American masterpiece brought to life by lots of talented children! Tickets are just $5.

Learn more here.

Teen Shark Week Decorate a T-Shirt

A special Shark Week event is scheduled for Monday, July 11 between 6:00 and 7:30 PM for kids between 12 and 17 years old. Bring your own t-shirt to Community Room B of the Dunedin Public Library to decorate for Shark Week! They will have a limited supply of new Medium and Large cotton t-shirts if needed. Decorations, paint, and a variety of embellishments will be provided to help teens make their shirts. Registration is required.

Learn more here.

Teen Calligraphy

Teen Calligraphy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 between 5:00 and 6:00 PM in the Story Time Room at the Dunedin Public Library. Learn a variety of calligraphy styles, strokes, and tips. All materials will be provided. Kids ages 12 to 18 are welcome. No registration is required.

Learn more here.

Minecraft Among Us

Minecraft Among Us is a weekly event where kids between eight and 18 can play Switch, Wii, Xbox games, and more with their peers. The next gaming night is scheduled for Wednesday, July 13 between 4:00 and 5:00 PM in the Story Time Room of the Dunedin Public Library. It repeats every Wednesday at the same time throughout the summer. No registration is required.

Learn more here.

Teen Ocean Ninja Obstacle Course

Run the Teen Ocean Ninja Obstacle Course on Monday, July 25 between 6:00 and 7:30 PM at the Dunedin Public Libary. Kids between 12 and 18 years old should be ready for the ultimate Ocean Obstacle Course that will take them around the Story Time Room and outside. Snacks will be provided. Registration is required and begins July 11.

Learn more here.

Back-to-School Open House & Expo

A Back-to-School Open House & Expo is scheduled for Thursday, July 28 between 6:00 and 8:00 PM at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center. The event is free to attend and will include various exhibitors offering information on school resources and information on before and after school activities, health, wellness, safety, and more. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities and games. Additionally, the first 200 school-age children will receive a free backpack!

Learn more here.

Purple Heart Recognition Day

The City of Dunedin will honor and pay tribute to all Veterans with a special focus on Purple Heart recipients who have earned the military tribute by virtue of their bravery and sacrifice. Purple Heart Recognition Day is a free event that will be held on Sunday, August 7 at 6:00 PM in Purple Heart Park.

Learn more here.

Dunedin's Transportation Expo

Dunedin's Transportation Expo will bring awareness to the many local transportation services available in Dunedin. This free event will be held on Wednesday, August 10 between 9:00 AM and noon in the Hale Senior Activity Center. Vendors will showcase current transit options, emerging possibilities, trends, and future projects. Need a ride to this event? Call Neighborly Care Services at (727) 571-4384 at least 24 hours in advance and mention this event.

Learn more here.

Float-In Movie

A Float-In Movie at Highlander Pool is scheduled for Friday, August 12 at 6:00 PM. There will be a showing of the film Remember the Titans at dark. Attendees can enjoy games and trivia before the movie. Single-person pool floats are allowed. Cost is $6 per person or free for kids two years and under. Register online ahead of time or pay at the door upon arrival.

Learn more here.

Midnite Madness

Midnite Madness is an event for kids ages nine to 14 scheduled on Friday, August 26 between 7:00 PM and midnight at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center. Kids can skate or scooter at Stirling Skate Park until midnight. They can also test their skills on extreme inflatables or at the games truck. The fun also includes music, give-aways, and a snack food buffet. There's an early bird fee of $15 per child or $20 if space is available on the day of the event.

Learn more here.