Decision made by Dunedin quilting group leads to fundraiser earning $2,100 for Ukraine relief

A crafting group at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Dunedin raised $2,100 for the Episcopal Relief & Development’s Ukraine Crisis Response Fund. Even though they started the project weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, a crucial decision made back in January ultimately inspired them to host a fundraiser aiding Ukrainian refugees.

The Church of the Good Shepherd Prayer Quilters and Crafters (COGS Crafters) is a group of Dunedin locals who come together to make prayer quilts. In late January of 2022, they started to plan their first joint quilt for the year, which included selecting a pattern and dominant colors. They selected blue and yellow, coincidentally the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

By the time the quilt was completed in March of 2022, the war in Ukraine was in full force. The group felt their color choice was "God-inspired" and wanted to use this quilt to assist Ukrainian refugees. They decided to raffle it off and send the money raised to the Episcopal Relief & Development’s Ukraine Crisis Response Fund.

They hoped to raise $500 but wound up receiving far more support from the community. Raffle ticket sales started in April and the group worked hard to sell tickets to friends, family, and church members.

The quilt was raffled off on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The initial goal was met and then some. COGS Crafters were pleased to present a check to the Episcopal Relief & Development’s Ukraine Crisis Response Fund for $2100.

In addition to quilting, COGS Crafters also supports the Dunedin church’s Pack-A-Sac program which provides food security for local school children. They hold craft fairs where they sell items they have made throughout the year to benefit ministries at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.