Pinellas County Commission to host Free Fresh Food Giveaway

Free drive-thru event on June 10th is open to all county residents

Event to be held at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Avenue North, Pinellas Park

Free food giveaway is a joint effort between the Pinellas County Commission, St. Pete Free Clinic and community partners

As part of countywide effort to meet the growing need for food assistance, the Pinellas County Commission is working with community partners to host a free fresh food distribution event on Friday, June 10th in Pinellas Park. The event will begin at 9:00 AM at England Brother Park, located at 5010 81st Avenue North in Pinellas Park. Distribution will be drive-thru only, and the event will run until 11 a.m., or while supplies last.

The County’s partnership with St. Pete Free Clinic is part of a continuous effort to ensure public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. Anyone in need of assistance with grocery necessities is welcome to attend.

With food insecurity on the rise in our community, St. Pete Free Clinic (SPFC) is working to ensure all food and nutrition insecure areas in the county have consistent access to quality food. SPFC offers expanded locations, hours, and drive-through options with additional mobile pantries in underserved areas in mid and north Pinellas County. With compassion and respect, SPFC changes lives by providing health care, nutritious food, recovery housing, and education for our neighbors in need. To learn more about SPFC, please visit www.thespfc.org .

The Board of County Commissioners is proud to partner with St. Pete Free Clinic, the City of Pinellas Park, the Pinellas Park Police Department, and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.