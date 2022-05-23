Annual ‘Paint Dunedin Purple’ fundraiser is expanding to Safety Harbor

Residents of both cities to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Association

DUNEDIN, Fla., May 23, 2022 – For the past three years, Dunedin resident Steve Olson has joined in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by encouraging local businesses and friends to help him “Paint Dunedin Purple” in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. This Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, he is bringing the fundraiser back again, and this time, he’s casting a wider net.

“This is our first year doing the fundraiser in Safety Harbor,” said Olson, who serves on the Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter Board of Directors. The event, which invites local businesses to host their own fundraisers to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, will be held in conjunction with Safety Harbor’s monthly “Third Friday” event on June 17.

“Third Friday by itself is amazing in that they close down their Main Street and usually have five or six live bands up and down the street,” Olson added. “In June, they will feature ‘Paint Safety Harbor Purple for Alzheimer’s,’ and participating businesses will have their staff wear purple and ask their customers to wear purple on the day of the event as well. Each business will be doing something different to raise money.”

The Dunedin fundraiser – scheduled for Saturday, June 4 – has raised more than $30,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association since its inception. More than 60 businesses are expected to participate in this year’s event, presented by Achieva Credit Union.

“We have also added an evening event with a live band in Pioneer Park in the center of downtown Dunedin,” Olson noted. “There will be a special ‘Paint Dunedin Purple Music Fest’ on Sunday, June 5 at Dunedin House of Beer from 3 to 8 p.m., and the City of Dunedin is doing a proclamation declaring June 4 ‘Paint Dunedin Purple for Alzheimer’s Day’ in Dunedin.”

The City of Safety Harbor, Olson added, will also issue a proclamation to declare the month of June as “Paint Safety Harbor Purple for Alzheimer’s Month.”

Proceeds of both cities’ events will support The Longest Day, an Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser that encourages participants to combat the darkness of Alzheimer’s through the activity of their choice. Although the campaign centers on the summer solstice – the day with the most light – fundraising efforts continue year-round.

“Here in Florida, we have the second-highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in the nation with more than 580,000 diagnosed residents,” noted Lisa Kiddon, development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter. “That is why it’s so encouraging to see the people of Dunedin and Safety Harbor stepping up to show their support for all their family members, neighbors and friends facing this disease.”

Olson, who lost his mother to Alzheimer’s, said he is ultimately hoping to raise awareness of the disease and inspire others to get involved in the fight for a cure.

“Many of the business owners in both communities have a connection to this disease and know how devastating it is to the person with Alzheimer’s and all those who love and care for them,” he said. “It is heartwarming to hear others share their stories and encouraging to see them join this fight.”

Those looking to join in the fundraising efforts or make a donation can do so by visiting the Paint Dunedin Purple and Paint Safety Harbor Purple fundraising webpages. For additional information, contact Steve Olson at (727) 410-3390.

