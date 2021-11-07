Clearwater, FL

Up-and-coming chef ties title defender at Savor St. Pete Festival

Rose Burke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6K7l_0cpRIeX300
Executive Chef Lee Aquino and Chef Kevin Bell |Facebook

Chef Kevin Bell of Tryst Gastro Lounge may not have many years of experience in the kitchen, but his talent spoke for itself yesterday at the Savor St. Pete festival. Bell tied defending champion Executive Chef Lee Aquino of The Birchwood’s Birch & Vine, each earning the 2021 Chef Culinary Competition Champ title.

Bell carried his award-winning dish over to the competition from Tryst, assuring the judges the plates were hot when he left the restaurant. Each plate held filet minion with a Gorgonzola crema over a bed of arugula. Drooling yet?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUm30_0cpRIeX300
Chef Kevin Bell's competition entry |Instagram

His opponent, Lee, presented the judges with an octopus carpaccio as he joked about offering them octopus for breakfast. After the scores were tallied up it was announced a tie, the first in Savor St. Pete's short history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eWlu_0cpRIeX300
Executive Chef Lee Aquino's competition entry |Rose Burke

A Bit About The Chefs

After growing up in a small town outside of Pittsburgh, Bell moved to Clearwater Beach ten years ago with $20 in his pocket, a suitcase, and two weeks in rent. He worked his way up from fast-food joints and corporate chains to his position at Tryst Gastro Lounge. Despite how difficult working in the restaurant industry has been since COVID hit and yesterday's chilly weather, Bell made sure he participated in this foodie event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHWyV_0cpRIeX300
Chef Kevin Bell at Savor St. Pete 2021 |Rose Burke

Aquino was trained under an apprenticeship with the American Culinary Federation in St. Augustine. The Amelia Island native quickly worked his way up the ladder, earning his position as Executive Chef. Known for pairing seasonal flavors with bold presentations, Aquino strives to make The Birchwood’s Birch & Vine restaurant the top waterfront restaurant in Downtown St. Pete.

Savor St. Pete continues today until 4:00 PM at North Straub Park in downtown St. Petersburg.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Follow to stay on top of all the happenings in Dunedin, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and surrounding areas!

Dunedin, FL
1093 followers

More from Rose Burke

Pinellas County, FL

Local restaurants were a hit at Savor St. Pete Food and Wine Festival

The Savor St. Pete Festival was a major success despite cooler weather hitting Pinellas County this weekend. People showed up with their heavy coats and sweatshirts, ready to enjoy chow down and sip on some locally made hooch. With breathtaking views of the bay from North Straub Park, the combined scenery and cuisine made it a truly extraordinary event.

Read full story

Every horror movie on Netflix you need to watch in 2021

It's safe to say I live and breathe horror, and I'm quick to watch anything new released on Netflix. Often times I feel like the movies I see are winners, but every now and then I come across a dud.

Read full story
Dunedin, FL

Halloween events you won't want to miss in Dunedin this weekend

It's officially Halloween in Dunedin! This weekend, the downtown area will be crawling with ghouls and witches seeking out candy throughout the day and cocktails after sunset. Whether you're looking for a party or something to do with the family, I've got you covered.

Read full story

Disturbing horror movies on Hulu to kick off the Halloween season

Ready to kick off the Halloween season? I know I am! Each October I scroll through all of my favorite streaming services in search of quality horror movies to consider for my annual marathon. I always try to mix it up between new releases, the classics, and relatively unknown films to keep things fresh.

Read full story
3 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Grab your lederhosen! These are all the Oktoberfest events coming to Pinellas County

Tis the season of lederhosen, beer steins, and bratwerst! Oktoberfest is coming to Pinellas County and this year it's going to be bigger than any other. Try your hand at stein hoisting or spend a day sampling a variety of homebrews. There's something for everyone looking to get their whistle wet with German beers this October!

Read full story
3 comments
Dunedin, FL

Beatles museum may be leaving Dunedin for a larger venue

Penny Lane has been a staple in Dunedin, Florida for years, but that all may change soon. The Beatles museum is home to a unique collection of memorabilia and vintage items related to the band from around the world.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Tiger King 2 hits Netflix this fall putting Tampa's Big Cat Rescue back in the spotlight

Tiger King 2 will premiere on Netflix this fall |Youtube. Tiger King 2 will premiere on Netflix this fall, throwing Big Cat Rescue back into the spotlight. The controversial Tampa organization claims to rescue large exotic cats from abuse and provide them with homes that allow them to flourish. Founded by Tampa locals Don Lewis and Carole Baskin, the sanctuary gained immense popularity after the first part of the documentary aired.

Read full story
1 comments
Dunedin, FL

The Dunedin History Museum is throwing a final hurrah for the Kellogg Mansion

The Dunedin History Museum is planning a charity event to give the famed Kellogg Mansion a proper send-off. "The Last Hurrah" is set to take place on the evening of November 6 and will be hosted by both the museum and the current homeowners, Dr. David and Chrissy Wenk.

Read full story
Dunedin, FL

Dunedin couple's hilarious photoshoot trolling Millennials catches the internet's attention

Like pregnancy announcements and gender reveals, it seems becoming empty nesters are now also worthy of an in-depth photoshoot. And that's exactly what this Dunedin couple did!

Read full story
1 comments
Pinellas County, FL

Police search Laundrie family home just south of Pinellas County

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito |North Port Police Department. After being granted a warrant, the North Port Police Department and FBI searched the home of Brian Laundrie on Monday. The 23-year-old became a person of interest after his girlfriend, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, went missing and he refused to cooperate with police. A body matching Petito's description was discovered on Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, boosting police interest in speaking to her boyfriend.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Not for kids: Local spooky events that will get you in the mood for Halloween

Ready to jump headfirst into spooky season? Me too! With classic horror movies constantly on cable television, pumpkin spice flavored everything popping up, and events like these around Pinellas County, it's safe to say this is my favorite time of the year.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Some tickets still available for Free Museum Day in Pinellas County on Saturday

Free Museum Day is returning to Pinellas County this Saturday, September 18, offering free tickets to a variety of galleries and museums. From the arts to history, there's something for everyone to enjoy! A reservation for a specific time slot may be required, so be sure to check the museum's website for details before making plans.

Read full story
Tarpon Springs, FL

Replay Museum in Tarpon Springs makes the perfect date night

With Florida’s unpredictable weather this time of the year, couples often have to cut outdoor activities short or skip them altogether. Due to the rain last weekend, a day date at the Sponge Docks turned into an evening date at the Replay Museum in downtown Tarpon Springs. Unlike most museums, this one lets guests touch and play with the displays!

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

9/11 Memorial events and services in Pinellas County

It's hard to believe it has been 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, but here we are. In honor of the 20th anniversary of that day's tragic events, a number of memorial services are being held around Pinellas County. Recognize all who were lost at one of the following 9/11 memorial events:

Read full story
Pinellas County, FL

Fall festivals in Pinellas County for the foodies, blues fans, and more

Dunedin Wines The Blues Festival in 2019 |Facebook. Pumpkin season is upon us, and while we may not get much of the cooler weather or changing leaves in Pinellas County, we still have plenty of fall festivals to look forward to. Covid made it impossible to enjoy these kinds of events last year, but thanks to the vaccine they're back for 2021 and bigger than ever!

Read full story
Florida State

Ribbon cut on Florida's first doggie ice cream bar

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Salty Paws in Dunedin|Salty Paws. The ribbon was officially cut this morning on Salty Paws, Florida's first doggie ice cream bar. Located in the heart of Downtown Dunedin, the shop offers a variety of treats for all of our furry friends, even pigs!

Read full story
16 comments
Dunedin, FL

Netflix star calls Dunedin "a well-kept secret" in recent interview

It has been almost two months since the stars of the film A Taste Of Love were spotted filming in Dunedin, and now they're showing our small town some love. In a recent interview, the star of Netflix's Cobra Kai Martin Cove referred to Dunedin as "a well-kept secret," as he and the rest of the cast members praised several local businesses for welcoming them with open arms.

Read full story
7 comments

Tampa Bay mother calls for accountability over son's death in Afghanistan bombing

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss |Special Forces Association Chapter LX. A Tampa Bay mother is left in disbelief after her son was named as one of the 13 soldiers killed in an Afghanistan suicide bombing and is calling for accountability. Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was just 23-years-old when he was killed last week in the Kabul airport attack which occurred during the evacuation of the American forces.

Read full story
2 comments

11 Times Princess Diana Got Caught Being A Rebel On Camera

Princess Diana had no problem going against the royal family's outdated and sexist traditions after she married Prince Charles, paving the way for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Her strong and rebellious nature was a large part of what made her so well-liked and what ultimately led to her becoming the icon she is today.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy