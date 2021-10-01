Grab your lederhosen! These are all the Oktoberfest events coming to Pinellas County

Rose Burke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccG2J_0cEOfAvE00
St. Pete Oktoberfest 2012 |James Ostrand

Tis the season of lederhosen, beer steins, and bratwerst! Oktoberfest is coming to Pinellas County and this year it's going to be bigger than any other. Try your hand at stein hoisting or spend a day sampling a variety of homebrews. There's something for everyone looking to get their whistle wet with German beers this October!

Here are all of the Oktoberfest events coming to Pinellas County this month:

PAWtoberfest Celebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X73AF_0cEOfAvE00
PAWtoberfest Celebration |Facebook

Pinellas Ale Works of St. Pete is hosting an Oktoberfest weekend full of beer, raffles, food specials, and other festivities. In addition to debuting their new Pumpkin Festbier beer, guests can expect a Stein Hoisting Competition on the evening of October 2nd. Dogs are welcome!

Dates: October 1-3

Time: 12:00pm - 12:00am

Location: Pinellas Ale Works | 1962 1st Avenue S., St. Pete

Price: Free Admission

More Information

German American Society Oktoberfest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILTW6_0cEOfAvE00
Oktoberfest at The German American Society |Facebook

The German American Society of Pinellas County hosts an annual Oktoberfest event that has been voted "Best of the Bay" for its authenticity. This year, they're hosting two Oktoberfest weekends full of traditional German foods, beers, music, vendors, and more. There will also be games and activities for kids, including the opportunity to learn German dances!

Dates: October 1-2 | October 8-10

Time: 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Location: The German American Society | 8098 66th Street N., Pinellas Park

Price: $10 General Admission | Free for kids 12 and under

More Information

Oktoberfest Tampa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKauR_0cEOfAvE00
Oktoberfest Tampa grain sack toss |www.oktoberfesttampa.com

Start October off by grabbing a drink at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, set to be transformed into the city's largest beer garden this fall. Oktoberfest Tampa will kick off pumpkin season with live music, German beer, food, lederhosen, games, and prizes.

Some Oktoberfest Tampa competitions include:

  • The beard and mustache competition
  • Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest
  • Stein hoisting
  • Keg stacking
  • Carry the wench
  • Tug-o-war
  • Grain sack toss
  • Corn Hole

Date: October 8-10

Time: Friday: 4:00pm - 11:00pm | Saturday: 11:00am - 11:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm

Location: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park | 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa

Price: $10 General Admission | $25 Weekend Pass

More Information

St. Pete OktoBEERfest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CzNI_0cEOfAvE00
St. Pete OktoBEERfest at The Coliseum |Facebook

With the fall comes a series of Octoberfest events including the St. Pete OktoBEERfest at The Coliseum. Attendees can expect all of the traditional aspects including huge beers, German food, live music, and games like cornhole and beer pong.

Some foods you'll be able to enjoy include:

  • Bratwurst
  • Schnitzel
  • Saurkraut
  • German potato salad
  • Soft pretzels
  • Apple strudel

Guests are encouraged to get into the spirit and show up in their best lederhosen and dirndl dresses!

Date: Saturday, October 9

Time: 4:00pm-8:00pm

Location: The Coliseum | 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Price: $19 General Admission in Advance | Tasting & VIP tickets also available

More Information

4th Annual Oktoberfest Brewery Crawl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrK07_0cEOfAvE00
Tampa Bay JMU Alumni Chapter |Facebook

The Tampa Bay JMU Alumni Chapter is hosting an Oktoberfest Brewery Crawl around St. Pete for Alumni and Dukes fans. With four breweries on the roster, this self-guided bar crawl combines Oktoberfest activities with basketball. Participants get to enjoy a variety of seasonal beers while also watching the JMU vs. Villanova game at 2:00 pm.

Breweries include:

  • Pinellas Ale Works
  • If I Brewed the World
  • Cage Brewing
  • Three Daughters Brewing

Date: Saturday, October 9

Time: 1:45pm-5:00pm

Location: Pinellas Ale Works | 1962 1st Avenue S., St. Pete

Price: Free

More Information

Brewtoberfest Ingredient Challenge and Homebrew Beerfest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgm07_0cEOfAvE00
Brewtoberfest |eventbrite.com

Enjoy homebrewed beers? Craft Life Brewing Company is hosting Brewtoberfest where local brewers compete for the title as the best while locals get to try them all. For just $20, attendees get access to unlimited samples and can vote on their favorites! Craft Life Brewing will also be releasing their new beer, Barrel Aged Roasted Punkin' Pie!

Date: Saturday, October 9

Time: 4:00pm-8:00pm

Location: Craft Life Brewing Company | 6810 Tower Drive, Hudson

Price: $20 per person

More Information

