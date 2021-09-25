Dunedin, FL

The Dunedin History Museum is throwing a final hurrah for the Kellogg Mansion

Rose Burke

The Kellogg Mansion |Dunedin History Museum

The Dunedin History Museum is planning a charity event to give the famed Kellogg Mansion a proper send-off. "The Last Hurrah" is set to take place on the evening of November 6 and will be hosted by both the museum and the current homeowners, Dr. David and Chrissy Wenk.

For the steep price of $200 per ticket, guests will be given free rein of the 7,667 square-foot home and the grounds, which includes access to the deck overlooking the water. While sipping cocktails, attendees can get a final look at the mansion's truly unique accents, including stain glass windows, mosaic tiles on the walls, elaborate archways, massive columns, and ceiling murals.

Inside the Kellogg Mansion |Dunedin History Museum

Those who attend the semi-formal event will also have the opportunity to place early bids on some of the mansion's more unique artifacts. They will be auctioned off the following week.

Unfortunately, many of the items originally intended to be included in the auction were sold off by the former homeowner back in July including chandeliers, statues, and ornate doorknobs. Some items have since been returned, but not all.

Inside the Kellogg Mansion |Dunedin History Museum

Those interested can purchase tickets online here as well as in the Dunedin History Museum gift shop. For $200 you receive access to the mansion, cocktails, appetizers, early access to the action items, and a one-year membership to the museum.

Those who can't afford the event's steep price can still get a glimpse at the massive home at 129 Buena Vista Drive South, in Dunedin. Act fast though, as this event will be the final to be held at the Kellogg Mansion before it's torn down.

All proceeds from the party and the auction will benefit the Dunedin History Museum.

