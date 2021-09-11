9/11 Memorial events and services in Pinellas County

It's hard to believe it has been 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, but here we are. In honor of the 20th anniversary of that day's tragic events, a number of memorial services are being held around Pinellas County. Recognize all who were lost at one of the following 9/11 memorial events:
9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony at Madeira Beach
The Madeira Beach Fire Department will host a 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony this morning at Madeira Beach Patriot Park. Those who don't feel comfortable attending in person can participate virtually on their Facebook page.
Date: September 11
Time: 8:30am - 9:15am
Location: Madeira Beach Patriot Park | 424 150th Avenue, Madeira Beach
Palm Harbor 9/11 Memorial Lights
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens is home to one of the area's most recognized 9/11 memorials. It features a twisted piece of steel that was once part of the World Trade Center and an eternal flame that remains lit all year. Tonight, the Harbor 9/11 Memorial Lights will appear as two beams of light, one for each tower that fell.
Date: September 11
Time: 8:00pm - 10:00pm
Location: Curlew Hills Memory Gardens | 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor
Unveiling of the Rise St. Pete Memorial
The Rise St. Pete Memorial has been a long-awaited addition to St. Petersburg, and the public will finally get a glimpse at the progress. While it's not yet complete, it will still be unveiled this evening after a short ceremony. The ceremony will include a speech by Scott Neil, co-founder of American Freedom Distillery, the sculptor Mark Aeling, and local poet Laureate Helen Pruitt. The memorial currently features a beam from the World Trade Center and is thought to be the last beam removed from the wreckage.
Date: September 11
Time: 6:00pm
Location: 22nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg
9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Dunedin
In honor of the 20th anniversary, a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held in Dunedin this morning at Fire Station 61.
Date: September 11
Time: 8:00am
Location: Fire Station 61 | 903 Michigan Blvd, Dunedin
9/11 Fallen Hero 5K in St. Peterburg
In remembrance of those who were lost, the Tampa VA Network is hosting a 9/11 Fallen Hero 5K. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to CVMA and The Long Walk Home. NOTE: The start time of this event has been changed to 10:00 am. Registration starts at $25. Parking at Fort DeSoto Park is $5.
Date: September 11
Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm
Location: Fort DeSoto Park | 3500 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde | Pavilion #14
