Ribbon cut on Florida's first doggie ice cream bar

The ribbon was officially cut this morning on Salty Paws, Florida's first doggie ice cream bar. Located in the heart of Downtown Dunedin, the shop offers a variety of treats for all of our furry friends, even pigs!
The healthy alternative to regular ice cream is lactose-free and comes with some interesting topping options including lamb, chicken, bacon, and liver. Ice cream flavors are more typical of what you would find on a dessert menu such as maple bacon, vanilla, pumpkin, blueberry, and peanut butter.
Owned by local residents Robyn Nackino and Michelle Bimle, Salty Paws offers far more than ice cream. Its bakery has a wide selection of treats for your pup to enjoy including doughnuts, cookies, and other yummy treats.
The shop has become a popular spot for pets on their birthdays and adoption anniversaries. In addition to some yummy treats, your dog can pick out a toy to take home as well!
Some fur parents go all out and even host parties and meetups for their pups at Salty Paws. They offer the shop as a venue for a variety of doggie events, fundraisers, and more! Locals have already given the ice cream shop rave reviews for both their delicious treats and impeccable customer service.
One customer wrote on the Salty Paws Facebook page:
