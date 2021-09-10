Ribbon cut on Florida's first doggie ice cream bar

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Salty Paws in Dunedin| Salty Paws

The ribbon was officially cut this morning on Salty Paws, Florida's first doggie ice cream bar. Located in the heart of Downtown Dunedin, the shop offers a variety of treats for all of our furry friends, even pigs!

The healthy alternative to regular ice cream is lactose-free and comes with some interesting topping options including lamb, chicken, bacon, and liver. Ice cream flavors are more typical of what you would find on a dessert menu such as maple bacon, vanilla, pumpkin, blueberry, and peanut butter.

Salty Paws bakery | Salty Paws

Owned by local residents Robyn Nackino and Michelle Bimle, Salty Paws offers far more than ice cream. Its bakery has a wide selection of treats for your pup to enjoy including doughnuts, cookies, and other yummy treats.

The shop has become a popular spot for pets on their birthdays and adoption anniversaries. In addition to some yummy treats, your dog can pick out a toy to take home as well!

Squeaker toys for your pup | Salty Paws

Some fur parents go all out and even host parties and meetups for their pups at Salty Paws. They offer the shop as a venue for a variety of doggie events, fundraisers, and more! Locals have already given the ice cream shop rave reviews for both their delicious treats and impeccable customer service.

Birthday celebrations at Salty Paws | Facebook

One customer wrote on the Salty Paws Facebook page:

"Super pet-friendly place right on the trail! The owners are so welcoming and they even have cafe tables and chairs inside where the dogs can sit in the chairs, or in the case of small dogs, on the table! My girls loved the ice cream and there are a lot of other goodies there for purchase. Welcome Salty Paws!"

Some furry visitors waiting for a treat | Salty Paws

Another wrote:

"10 stars!! Amazing customer service and variety. Very friendly team! Our puppy Tank had a wonderful time celebrating his first birthday, they sang and even fed him his ice cream. We will be back and suggest you go and have fun with your fur babies! Tell them Tank sent you! #aussiemaxandtank"

Treat your pup to something special and stop by Salty Paws this weekend!

