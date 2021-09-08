Dunedin, FL

Fall festivals in Pinellas County for the foodies, blues fans, and more

Rose Burke

Dunedin Wines The Blues Festival in 2019 |Facebook

Pumpkin season is upon us, and while we may not get much of the cooler weather or changing leaves in Pinellas County, we still have plenty of fall festivals to look forward to. Covid made it impossible to enjoy these kinds of events last year, but thanks to the vaccine they're back for 2021 and bigger than ever!

Keep in mind, most of these festivals require masks to attend and ask that attendees follow social distancing guidelines.

I Like It Hot! Festival

I Like It Hot! Festival 2019 |www.ilikeithotfestival.com

Are you known for adding hot sauces to all your meals? Do you thrive off of tasting spicey condiments in hopes of finding the one you can't handle? Then you'll definitely want to check out the 21st annual I Like It Hot! Festival in Largo this weekend!

In addition to food trucks and vendors, attendees can partake in a variety of contests and competitions including:

  • Pepper eating contest
  • Amateur hot sauce competition
  • Amateur salsa competition
  • Amateur BBQ sauce competition
  • Hot hula hoop contest
  • Extreme lolly lick-a-thon
  • Frozen t-shirt contest
  • Favorite vendor concoction competition
  • Favorite vendor competition
  • Whip cracking

Date: September 11-12

Time: Saturday 10:00am-5:00pm | Sunday 11:00am-4:00pm

Location: Largo Event Center | 6340 126th Avenue North, Largo

Price: Free

St. Pete Margarita Fest

Margarita Festival in 2020 |United Bar Crawls

Hosted by United Bar Crawls, the St. Pete Margarita Fest is an ideal event for tequila lovers! Guests can enjoy 10 or more margarita samples, music, lawn games, food vendors, giveaways, and more. VIP ticket holders get 15 margarita samples, a commemorative shot glass, and early admission.

This festival will be divided into two sessions throughout the day, an afternoon session and an evening session.

Date: Saturday, September 18

Time: 12:00pm-3:30pm | 5:00pm-8:30pm

Location: Coastal Creative | 2201 1st Ave South, St. Petersburg

Price: $45 General Admission | $65 VIP Tickets

The Gourmet Feastival

Annual Gourmet Feastival |Facebook

Tampa's annual Gourmet Feastival brings together over 20 local food vendors for guests to enjoy while listening to live music, sipping on wine, and doing some shopping. This year, guests can also partake in a one-of-a-kind silent auction!

Vendors include:

  • Seasons52
  • Florida Cane Distillery
  • Kahwa Coffee Roasters
  • Liz Anthony Nutrition
  • Due Amici
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes
  • and many more!

Date: Wednesday, September 22

Time: 6:00pm-8:30pm

Location: Higgins Hall | 5225 North Himes Avenue, Tampa

Price: $25 General Admission | $100 VIP Tickets

Sunshine Spirits Festival

Sunshine Spirits Festival |Facebook

The Sunshine Spirits Festival is coming to Tampa for two days this October, offering tastes of spirits from all over Florida. This two-day event will be split into a VIP evening for those 21 and older and a family-friendly afternoon outing.

VIP Sunshine Spirits Festival:

Friday night's VIP festival includes music, light food, and samples from Florida distilleries, including some rare and limited edition spirits.

Date: Friday, October 1

Time: 7:00pm-10:00pm

Location: Kozuba & Sons Distillery | 1960 5th Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Price: $150 VIP Tickets (21+ Only)

Family-Friendly Sunshine Spirits Festival:

Kids are welcome to attend the Sunshine Spirits Festival that Saturday, October 2. The day will include food trucks, games, music, raffles, and of course a wide variety of tastings from Florida distilleries.

Date: Saturday, October 2

Time: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Location: Dark Door Spirits | 6608 Anderson Road, Tampa

Price: $40 Earlybird Special (Ends September 19)

Oktoberfest Tampa

Oktoberfest Tampa grain sack toss |www.oktoberfesttampa.com

Start October off by grabbing a drink at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, set to be transformed into the city's largest beer garden this fall. Oktoberfest Tampa will kick off pumpkin season with live music, German beer, food, lederhosen, games, and prizes.

Some Oktoberfest Tampa competitions include:

  • The beard and mustache competition
  • Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest
  • Stein hoisting
  • Keg stacking
  • Carry the wench
  • Tug-o-war
  • Grain sack toss
  • Corn Hole

Date: October 8-10

Time: Friday: 4:00pm - 11:00pm | Saturday: 11:00am - 11:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm

Location: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park | 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa

Price: $10 General Admission | $25 Weekend Pass

St. Pete OktoBEERfest

St. Pete OktoBEERfest at The Coliseum |Facebook

With the fall comes a series of Octoberfest events including the St. Pete OktoBEERfest at The Coliseum. Attendees can expect all of the traditional aspects including huge beers, German food, live music, and games like cornhole and beer pong.

Some foods you'll be able to enjoy include:

  • Bratwurst
  • Schnitzel
  • Saurkraut
  • German potato salad
  • Soft pretzels
  • Apple strudel

Guests are encouraged to get into the spirit and show up in their best lederhosen and dirndl dresses!

Date: Saturday, October 9

Time: 4:00pm-8:00pm

Location: The Coliseum | 535 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Price: $19 General Admission in Advance | Tasting & VIP tickets also available

Uncorked: Tampa Wine Fest

Uncorked Wine Festivals |Facebook

If wine tasting is your thing, you'll probably want to plan on spending an evening at Uncorked: Tampa Wine Fest. The festival with over 100 wines and champagnes from around the world to sample and taste. It will be held at the Museum of Science & Industry and include interactive exhibits, an outdoor lounge, food trucks, music, and more!

Tickets include tastings and full access to the museum.

Date: Saturday, October 16

Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm

Location: Museum of Science & Industry | 4801 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa

Price: $65 General Admission | $80 Early Admission

Savor St. Pete Festival

Savor St. Pete Festival 2019 |Facebook

Consider yourself a foodie? Then you'll want to put a weekend aside for the Savor St. Pete Festival in November! The two-day event offers unforgettable food and drinks from top local chefs, wineries, and breweries.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Children's Cancer Center to support its mission in helping children who are battling cancer or chronic blood disorders.⁠ Tickets are $10 off through September using the code SAVORSEPT.

Date: November 6-7

Time: 1:00pm-4:00pm

Location: North Straub Park | 400 S. Bayshore Drive, St. Petersburg

Price: $85 General Admission | $115 VIP

Dunedin Wines The Blues Festival

Dunedin Wines The Blues Festival in 2019 |Dunedin Merchants

The Dunedin Wines The Blues Festival is back for 2021 and organizers aren't holding back this year! With three stages, attendees can enjoy live music throughout the day between 2:00 and 11:00 pm. In addition to blues bands, guests can enjoy a wide variety of food and wine vendors.

VIP tickets are available and offer access to lounge areas where you can enjoy each band from the comfort of a couch. This upgrade also comes with signature drinks and special desserts!

Date: Saturday, November 13

Time: 2:00pm-11:00pm

Location: Downtown Dunedin

Price: Free General Admission | $125 VIP

Clearwater Sangria Festival

Clearwater Sangria Festival |Facebook

If you enjoy sangria this time of the year, mark your calendars! The Clearwater Sangria Festival is taking over Downtown Clearwater offering live music, vendors, food, beer, wine, and of course, sangria. Music starts at 1:00 and will be played throughout the festival on both stages.

So far, bands include:

  • Reverard Barry and The Funk
  • Tobacco Rd Band
  • I heart Cats
  • 60 West

Date: Saturday, November 13

Time: 12:30pm-11:00pm

Location: Downtown Clearwater | 600 Cleveland Street, Clearwater

Price: Free General Admission

Dunedin Celtic Music and Craft Beer Festival

Celtic Music and Craft Beer Festival 2019 |Facebook

The Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation is hosting its annual Celtic Music and Craft Beer Festival this fall, and guests can expect it to be bigger and better than last year! Guests can expect traditional Scottish music, food, beer, and more. Money raised from the event will support local Scottish education and arts programs including Highland Dancing, the middle school and high school pipe bands, and the City of Dunedin Pipe Band.

Date: Saturday, November 20

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm

Location: Highlander Park | 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin

Price: $5 General Admission | $100 VIP Tickets

