Portland, OR

Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster care

Rose Bak

The Portland-based non-profit focuses efforts on needs that are not provided by the foster care system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXEs4_0iyAgXJK00
Photo courtesy of Howard's Heart

The holidays can be hard for many people, but for kids in foster care, the season is not always happy. Separation from family, the feeling of being an outsider, and not being able to participate in holiday traditions make kids feel even more isolated.

That’s why local nonprofit Howard’s Heart is once again organizing a holiday gift drive for kids in foster care.

“I hate Christmas. It’s just a reminder of what I don’t have.” -- Youth served by Howard’s Heart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDXyz_0iyAgXJK00
Howard's Heart Founder Amy Bunker and Operations Director Jennifer BolingPhoto courtesy of Howard's Heart

What is Howard’s Heart?

Founded in 2018, Howard’s Heart focuses on individuals in foster care who are age twelve and older. This is because teens often have needs that are more specific than younger kids, harder to find, more expensive, and harder to fund. As Howards Heart Operation Director Jennifer Boling explained,

“Everyone’s down to buy a cute outfit for a four-year-old and that’s great – we need that too! But it’s significantly harder to find funding to send a teen on a school trip, for example.”

While foster parents receive payment from the state for a youth’s care, those payments are very low and are intended to cover the cost of food and shelter. There is no additional funding provided to foster parents for “extras” like new clothing, hobby items, entertainment, or school supplies.

Kids in foster care are only eligible for a one-time clothing voucher for the entirety of their case, which is often several years.

To address this, Howard’s Heart provides a variety of support for teens including culturally specific hygiene supplies, musical instruments, funding youth activities, clothes that are not hand-me-downs, bikes, backpacks, school supplies, and more. They also help newly emancipated youth leaving the foster care system find what they need to furnish apartments.

There’s no cookie-cutter approach here – Howard’s Heart provides individualized options to each and every youth they work with.

Boling adds that it’s important that people understand that kids are not in foster care because they are “bad kids” or “delinquents”.

“Youth in foster care face overwhelming odds and dream gigantic dreams. They want what every teen wants – to fit in, to feel safe, to spread their winds, and to be loved unconditionally.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ryp8x_0iyAgXJK00
Photo courtesy of Howard's Heart

Christmas Gift Drive Scheduled

Howard’s Heart’s largest event of the year is their Holiday Gift Drive for teens. They talk to each of the youth they work with – typically about 350 a year – and ask them for their wish list.

Popular requests are Bluetooth headphones, earbuds, gaming systems, and comfort items like fuzzy blankets.

The top request is for gift cards. Teens prefer to shop for themselves when possible, and gift cards to stores like Target, Nike, DSW, GameStop, Forever 21, Ulta, Sephora, Amazon, and Fred Meyer are always in high demand. Gift cards for fast food locations are also welcome.

“This is the first time I’ve had adults ask me about my needs in foster care and actually listen to my answers.” -- Youth served by Howard’s Heart

The lists are then posted in the Howard’s Heart Facebook group as well as on their website and via an Amazon wishlist to give donors an opportunity to support youth in the way that works for them.

You can support the Holiday gift drive in one of four ways:

  1. Visit the Howard's Heart Facebook page and choose a teen to sponsor
  2. Hold a donation drive at your workplace, church, or community group
  3. Donate cash or gift cards to Howard's Heart to fill pressing requests
  4. Volunteer to help wrap and distribute gifts

Donations are being accepted through December 15th. All donations will go directly to youth in foster care.

“Thank you for making this holiday worthwhile.” -- Youth served by Howard’s Heart.

For more information on Howard’s Heart, visit their website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Giving Back# Foster Care# Multnomah County# Holiday# Nonprofit

Comments / 1

Published by

Rose Bak is a freelance writer who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. She writes on a variety of topics including local news, homelessness, poverty, relationships, yoga, and aging. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
3171 followers

More from Rose Bak

Portland, OR

Portland area braces for first summer heatwave

Officials prepare to help residents stay safe. While most of the country has already been experiencing high temperatures and "heat domes", the Portland area has remained stubbornly cool and rainy. That's about to change. This weekend meteorologists are predicting weather in the mid-90s, which will be a shock to the system for those who are not acclimated to high temperatures.

Read full story
1 comments

Employers Struggle to Bring Employees Back into the Office

Not all the pandemic changes were bad, and most workers don’t want to go back to “normal”. Here are 3 ways you can make a healthy transition back to the office. As states and cities around the country lift mask mandates and companies recall workers to the office, many employees are concerned. And rightly so. There’s still a pandemic, and even if there wasn’t, workers are loathe to give up some of the benefits they’ve attained over the last two years.

Read full story
77 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Providers prepare to help the homeless during the anticipated severe weather

The Portland metro area may experience up to a week of life-threatening weather for those living outside. The National Weather Service is increasingly confident that the State of Oregon, including the Portland metro area, will enter into a sustained period of severe weather beginning the evening of December 25th.

Read full story
9 comments

Thinking about getting someone a pet for Christmas? Don't.

Animal shelters will be overwhelmed with abandoned pets come January. Don’t contribute to this problem. At some point in their lives, chances are good that your kid is going to ask for a puppy for Christmas. Or a kitten. Or maybe a rabbit.

Read full story
11 comments

Can yoga be more than a balance exercise?

Why you should stop pushing yourself to fit your preconceived notions of what “good yoga” looks like. I was teaching a yoga class recently when I asked the students to move from a standing position to a seated position. As I moved myself to the floor, I lost my balance a little and dropped with a hard thump, leg cocked out at an odd angle.

Read full story
Portland, OR

"Critters Make Merry": Christmas is back at the Pittock Mansion

Holiday displays are fun for the whole family. The Pittock Mansion announced the return of one of Portland's favorite holiday traditions: Pittock Mansion Christmas. The theme of this year's holiday event is "Critters Make Merry". From now until January 4th:

Read full story
1 comments

Looking to end the year on a positive note? Here are some financial moves that might help.

Set yourself up for success with these smart year-end financial strategies. Another year is coming to a close but there’s still time to make some great changes to help your finances. Early December is a great time to maximize your benefits and get ready for a prosperous new year.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Portland's "Christmas Street" is back for the holidays

After taking a pandemic hiatus last year, Peacock Lane is back and better than ever!. Good news Portland - Peacock Lane is back this Christmas!. After a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic, Portland's "Christmas Street" is returning from December 15 through December 31.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Here's how you can make a difference on "Giving Tuesday" in Portland

Small acts can make a big difference for those who are struggling in our community. If you've been on social media over the past few days, you've likely seen multiple posts asking you to support organizations on "Giving Tuesday".

Read full story
1 comments

Can we really live without internet or cell service anymore?

The great disconnection: how our reliance on technology is cutting us off from living. A terrible tragedy struck me recently. I was staying at a hotel with no internet and no cell phone service.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Should the Lloyd Center mall be converted into a homeless shelter?

As residents debate ideas for the mall's future, many see a homeless shelter as the perfect option. It's not news that the Lloyd Center Mall has been dying a long, slow death for many years now.

Read full story
157 comments
Portland, OR

How to support local Portland shops this "Small Business Saturday"

Ditch Amazon and the big guys at the mall and support your neighbors instead. Each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving we celebrate "Small Business Saturday" in the U.S. "Small Business Saturday" was started by American Express back in 2010 as a way to encourage consumers to shop locally and support neighborhood businesses. It's part of the nationwide "Shop Small" campaign.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Black Friday has become a tasteless and classist spectator sport

It's time to retire the schadenfreude aspects of the biggest shopping day of the year. I hate shopping. I really, really hate it. I’d rather do almost anything than go shopping. I haven’t stepped foot in a mall in years — malls make me claustrophobic and cranky.

Read full story
6 comments

How to get your shopping done this Black Friday without breaking the bank

You can get some bargains on Christmas gifts without going into debt. The big meal is over, the leftovers are stashed in the fridge, and it’s time to think about day two of the big Thanksgiving holiday: Black Friday.

Read full story

Letting go of family expectations to have the Thanksgiving you really want

Why I choose to do nothing on Thanksgiving — and it’s the best decision I've ever made. The same thing happens every year the night before Thanksgiving. Around 6:00 p.m. I put on my pajamas and a thick pair of socks. I sigh happily because I know I’m not taking those pajamas off until Friday.

Read full story
2 comments

Thanksgiving entertainment options to watch instead of football

Football is awesome, but these classics really represent the best — and worst — of the holiday. Thanksgiving will likely be different this year, but one thing that is always the same for me: my Thanksgiving TV line-up. Although I rarely watch TV or movies, each holiday I make sure to get these three classics in, no matter what.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Why is it so hard to find locations for "Safe Rest Villages" for the homeless population?

Three locations are still needed to implement the City of Portland's plan. This week Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan announced a third location for his "Safe Rest Villages" project.

Read full story
50 comments
Portland, OR

Portland International Airport preparing for busiest travel period of the year. Here's what you need to know.

After pandemic slow-downs last year, Thanksgiving is back and the airport will be crowded with travelers. Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally the busiest travel time of the year in the United States, and this year looks to be another hectic one.

Read full story
Portland, OR

It's not too late to get a holiday pie in Portland, but you'd better hurry

Portland pie shops are selling out fast. Here's where to get your Thanksgiving treat before it's too late. As much as we all love the traditional Thanksgiving feast, for many people, the best part is the dessert. And if there's one dessert that's synonymous with the Thanksgiving holiday, it's pie. Pumpkin pie is, of course, always a holiday favorite. But apple pie and pecan pie are also top contenders.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy