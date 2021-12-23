Portland, OR

Providers prepare to help the homeless during the anticipated severe weather

Rose Bak

The Portland metro area may experience up to a week of life-threatening weather for those living outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fAG1_0dUr8qf600
Photo courtesy of Multnomah County

The National Weather Service is increasingly confident that the State of Oregon, including the Portland metro area, will enter into a sustained period of severe weather beginning the evening of December 25th.

Forecast models are predicting temperatures in the teens and lower twenties plus several snow showers that may hit the region anywhere between Saturday and the following Thursday. Snow, ice, and below-freezing temperatures will create dangerous conditions for people experiencing homelessness. Preparations are underway to help keep the homeless safe during the anticipated winter storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQnap_0dUr8qf600
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and JOHS Director Marc Jolin tour winter shelter.Photo courtesy of Multnomah County

In addition to its year-round shelters, Multnomah County opened seasonal inter shelters last month. As the weather worsens, additional shelter beds will open. In Multnomah County, leaders have confirmed that there will be no turn away from shelters during severe weather, meaning that everyone who wants to come indoors and access shelter will be able to. County Chair Deborah Kafoury announced:

“Last winter was tremendously difficult, with the pandemic threatening our ability to offer no-turn-away shelter. But we managed it thanks to a huge lift from the community, and partners like Metro. This year, thanks to vaccines, months of planning, and a network of partners, there’s no uncertainty: We will be able to offer no-turn-away shelter to anyone who needs a safe, dry, warm place to spend the night during the coldest, most dangerous nights.”

Here's what you need to know about winter shelters and how you can help the homeless during bad weather.

Winter shelters will open around the metro area in Multnomah, Clackamas, and Washington Counties as conditions worsen.

Although Multnomah County hosts the bulk of shelter options, neighboring counties are also gearing up to support the homeless. 211info maintains a list of open available shelter beds and other severe weather information here. To access a shelter bed, people must call 211info to be directed to a shelter where space is available. Be aware that 211info will likely have long hold times during severe weather.

You can also get more information here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sd2x8_0dUr8qf600
Photo courtesy of Tri-Met

Transportation is available to shelters.

When severe weather happens, 211info can assist people who are homeless in getting rides to shelter. Tri-Met will generally offer free rides to shelters during bad weather, and outreach teams will provide bus tickets as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaahI_0dUr8qf600
Photo courtesy of Multnomah County

Outreach teams are out right now trying to help.

Homeless outreach teams are canvassing the region and will continue to do so as long as the weather allows. Outreach teams are handing out cold-weather gear like sleeping bags, tents, hand warmers, and clothes as well as distributing information about severe weather shelters. Outreach teams are also encouraging homeless residents to take advantage of shelters.

If you see someone in severe weather and are concerned for their safety you can call 211info to ask for outreach teams to check on them. If they appear to be having a medical emergency please call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAGCR_0dUr8qf600
Photo courtesy of Multnomah County

Severe weather shelters are "low barrier".

People do not have to be "clean" or participate in any services to access shelters during severe weather. Shelters are open to all and people can bring their partners and pets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUsjb_0dUr8qf600
Photo courtesy of Multnomah County

Donations are welcome.

Local homeless service agencies are seeking donations of appropriate weather gear and supplies Visit the 211info website to learn what's needed and how to donate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJ9Rv_0dUr8qf600
Photo courtesy of Multnomah County

Shelter volunteers are needed.

With thousands of people living on Portland's streets, it takes a concerted effort to open severe weather shelters and keep people safe. Adults are encouraged to volunteer at a shelter near them. All volunteers are paired with professional staff and provided training and safety information. Click here for information.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
homelessweathersocietypublic safetywinter storm

Comments / 9

Published by

Rose Bak is a freelance writer who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. She writes on a variety of topics including local news, homelessness, poverty, relationships, yoga, and aging. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
3082 followers

More from Rose Bak

Can we really live without internet or cell service anymore?

The great disconnection: how our reliance on technology is cutting us off from living. A terrible tragedy struck me recently. I was staying at a hotel with no internet and no cell phone service.

Read full story
6 comments

Thinking about getting someone a pet for Christmas? Don't.

Animal shelters will be overwhelmed with abandoned pets come January. Don’t contribute to this problem. At some point in their lives, chances are good that your kid is going to ask for a puppy for Christmas. Or a kitten. Or maybe a rabbit.

Read full story
11 comments

Can yoga be more than a balance exercise?

Why you should stop pushing yourself to fit your preconceived notions of what “good yoga” looks like. I was teaching a yoga class recently when I asked the students to move from a standing position to a seated position. As I moved myself to the floor, I lost my balance a little and dropped with a hard thump, leg cocked out at an odd angle.

Read full story
Portland, OR

"Critters Make Merry": Christmas is back at the Pittock Mansion

Holiday displays are fun for the whole family. The Pittock Mansion announced the return of one of Portland's favorite holiday traditions: Pittock Mansion Christmas. The theme of this year's holiday event is "Critters Make Merry". From now until January 4th:

Read full story
1 comments

Looking to end the year on a positive note? Here are some financial moves that might help.

Set yourself up for success with these smart year-end financial strategies. Another year is coming to a close but there’s still time to make some great changes to help your finances. Early December is a great time to maximize your benefits and get ready for a prosperous new year.

Read full story

Portland's "Christmas Street" is back for the holidays

After taking a pandemic hiatus last year, Peacock Lane is back and better than ever!. Good news Portland - Peacock Lane is back this Christmas!. After a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic, Portland's "Christmas Street" is returning from December 15 through December 31.

Read full story
4 comments

Here's how you can make a difference on "Giving Tuesday" in Portland

Small acts can make a big difference for those who are struggling in our community. If you've been on social media over the past few days, you've likely seen multiple posts asking you to support organizations on "Giving Tuesday".

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Should the Lloyd Center mall be converted into a homeless shelter?

As residents debate ideas for the mall's future, many see a homeless shelter as the perfect option. It's not news that the Lloyd Center Mall has been dying a long, slow death for many years now.

Read full story
179 comments
Portland, OR

How to support local Portland shops this "Small Business Saturday"

Ditch Amazon and the big guys at the mall and support your neighbors instead. Each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving we celebrate "Small Business Saturday" in the U.S. "Small Business Saturday" was started by American Express back in 2010 as a way to encourage consumers to shop locally and support neighborhood businesses. It's part of the nationwide "Shop Small" campaign.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Black Friday has become a tasteless and classist spectator sport

It's time to retire the schadenfreude aspects of the biggest shopping day of the year. I hate shopping. I really, really hate it. I’d rather do almost anything than go shopping. I haven’t stepped foot in a mall in years — malls make me claustrophobic and cranky.

Read full story
6 comments

How to get your shopping done this Black Friday without breaking the bank

You can get some bargains on Christmas gifts without going into debt. The big meal is over, the leftovers are stashed in the fridge, and it’s time to think about day two of the big Thanksgiving holiday: Black Friday.

Read full story

Letting go of family expectations to have the Thanksgiving you really want

Why I choose to do nothing on Thanksgiving — and it’s the best decision I've ever made. The same thing happens every year the night before Thanksgiving. Around 6:00 p.m. I put on my pajamas and a thick pair of socks. I sigh happily because I know I’m not taking those pajamas off until Friday.

Read full story
2 comments

Thanksgiving entertainment options to watch instead of football

Football is awesome, but these classics really represent the best — and worst — of the holiday. Thanksgiving will likely be different this year, but one thing that is always the same for me: my Thanksgiving TV line-up. Although I rarely watch TV or movies, each holiday I make sure to get these three classics in, no matter what.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Why is it so hard to find locations for "Safe Rest Villages" for the homeless population?

Three locations are still needed to implement the City of Portland's plan. This week Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan announced a third location for his "Safe Rest Villages" project.

Read full story
50 comments
Portland, OR

Portland International Airport preparing for busiest travel period of the year. Here's what you need to know.

After pandemic slow-downs last year, Thanksgiving is back and the airport will be crowded with travelers. Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally the busiest travel time of the year in the United States, and this year looks to be another hectic one.

Read full story
Portland, OR

It's not too late to get a holiday pie in Portland, but you'd better hurry

Portland pie shops are selling out fast. Here's where to get your Thanksgiving treat before it's too late. As much as we all love the traditional Thanksgiving feast, for many people, the best part is the dessert. And if there's one dessert that's synonymous with the Thanksgiving holiday, it's pie. Pumpkin pie is, of course, always a holiday favorite. But apple pie and pecan pie are also top contenders.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

As temperatures drop in the metro area, local jurisdiction open additional shelter beds for the homeless

Multnomah and Washington Counties gear up to protect the homeless during upcoming winter weather. Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran setting up shelter beds earlier this yearPhoto courtesy of Multnomah County.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

How Portlanders can give back this Thanksgiving

Don't just talk about being thankful, try one of these great options to show your gratitude and help others. It's hard to believe, but next week is Thanksgiving already. With turkeys and cranberry sauce in short supply and the never-ending pandemic, your holiday may look a little different this year. Change is hard, but it's also a great time to do something different.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Will body cameras reduce complaints against the Portland Police?

Mayor's proposed public safety plan includes funds for body cameras for officers, but research on their effectiveness is mixed. In last week's $7.8 million public safety spending proposal, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed a number of investments to reduce the dramatic increase in violent crime in the city. The mayor, who also serves as Police Commissioner in Portland's relatively unique commission form of government, wants to spend $2.9 million on a body camera program for police officers.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy