Portland, OR

"Critters Make Merry": Christmas is back at the Pittock Mansion

Rose Bak

Holiday displays are fun for the whole family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIKmQ_0dESp8mM00
Photo courtesy of Pittock Mansion

The Pittock Mansion announced the return of one of Portland's favorite holiday traditions: Pittock Mansion Christmas.

The theme of this year's holiday event is "Critters Make Merry". From now until January 4th:

Pittock Mansion Christmas celebrates the wonderful world of animals with this year’s Critters Make Merry exhibit. From reindeer and polar bears to lions and mice and a few in between, volunteer decorators transform the Mansion’s rooms into enchanting animal havens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ehLE_0dESp8mM00
Photo courtesy of Pittock Mansion

If you're not familiar with Pittock Mansion, here's a little background.

Located in Portland's West Hills, Pittock Mansion was built in 1914 by Oregonian newspaper publisher Henry Pittock. The French Renaissance-style chateau sits on a beautiful 46-acre property and according to the Pittock Mansion website:

The mansion was designed to capture the view of downtown Portland and the Cascade Mountains. It has a unique oval shape with wings attached at a 45-degree angle. The Mansion’s 23 rooms include a Library, Music Room, Turkish Smoking Room, Sewing Room, five large bedrooms, and two sleeping porches. The curved wooden floors in the Mansion’s round and oval rooms are one of its many artistic features.

The building was purchased by the City of Portland in 1962 as a historical preservation project and turned into a museum in 1965. Pittock Mansion was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

The museum has several permanent displays as well as rotating collections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzqLZ_0dESp8mM00
Photo courtesy of Pittock Mansion

The Pittock Mansion museum has long hosted holiday events. After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, volunteers and visitors are eager to re-start the fun this year.

To preserve safety during the "Critters Make Merry" event, displays are set up on a one-way path. Tickets must be purchased in advance to ensure maximum occupancy requirements are met. All visitors will be required to wear masks and maintain distance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzVIN_0dESp8mM00
Photo courtesy of Pittock Mansion

Tickets for "Critters Make Merry" are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, and $9 for kids. Children under age six and Pittock Mansion members get in free. Buy your tickets here.

You'll love the festive holiday decorations at Pittock Mansion, which harken back to an old-fashioned Christmas. While you're there, be sure to check out the incredible view from the Pittock Mansion. On a clear day, you can not only see downtown but also the mountains. Or better yet, visit at night when all the lights are up.

Have you been to Pittock Mansion for Christmas? Share your memories in the comments.

Published by

Rose Bak is a freelance writer who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. She writes on a variety of topics including local news, homelessness, poverty, relationships, yoga, and aging. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
3054 followers

