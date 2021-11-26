Opinion: Black Friday has become a tasteless and classist spectator sport

Rose Bak

It's time to retire the schadenfreude aspects of the biggest shopping day of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igtio_0d74Qd2800
Photo by DepositPhotos

I hate shopping. I really, really hate it. I’d rather do almost anything than go shopping. I haven’t stepped foot in a mall in years — malls make me claustrophobic and cranky.

Needless to say, I avoid Black Friday like the plague.

But that’s because I can. I can, and do, have the economic privilege that allows me to avoid the crowds and shop online. I have a computer. I have internet. I have a credit card and a bank account. I have a full-time job with a decent salary. And if I pay an extra few bucks for a Christmas present, it’s not going to break me. That’s more than many people in our country can say.

Black Friday has become some kind of spectator sport for the smug and privileged to mock others.

News and social media are filled with clips of people pushing their way into stores, looking for deals. When fights break out, which they often do, the clips will be on a loop, over and over, as people mock the shoppers who are desperate to get a deal. People even post their disappointment if there are “no good fights” that break out on Black Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1buG_0d74Qd2800
Photo by Tamanna Rumee on Unsplash

Who are these shoppers who are so desperate they rush the doors of the major stores at 4 a.m. Black Friday trying to get a “door buster” deal? For the most part, they are people who have lower incomes. These shoppers are single moms, people of color, people living on unemployment or minimum wage.

These are people for whom a big sale means the difference between getting their kids something crappy for Christmas, or getting them something nicer like all their friends have. These are people for whom saving $100 on a new electronic device is a big deal. These are people who have been waiting for Black Friday to replace a broken microwave or vacuum, because that’s the only way they can afford to do so.

The stories and posts about Black Friday shopping have a strong undertone of classism and racism.

“Look at all those crazies fighting in Walmart!” people say smugly as they show a crowd of obviously low-income people, many of whom are brown or black, trying to get a sale item. The shoppers are shown and described in ways that dehumanize them and are offensive on many levels. Shoppers are described as “acting like animals”, “mobs”, “frenzied”, and “dangerous”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cpS7_0d74Qd2800
Photo by John Webster on Unsplash

What's really dangerous is a system that pits desperate people against one another to get a limited number of sale items.

For people who already experience scarcity on a daily basis, Black Friday sales increase stress for a segment of our population who already have a great deal of toxic stress. And feeding into the racism and classism that surrounds coverage of Black Friday doesn’t help.

Are we really criticizing the low-income moms who want to give their families a nice Christmas by taking advantage of what are generally the lowest prices of the year? Isn’t it hard enough being a poor, or being a person of color, without being mocked for getting up early to get a good deal? Is it so wrong that people want to make their money stretch as far as it can?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPR27_0d74Qd2800
Photo by Edgar Moran on Unsplash

I was five years old when I figured out there was no Santa Clause.

I was in kindergarten and I went to visit my best friend Kim. Kim’s family lived in a different neighborhood than we did, a “nice” neighborhood. As Kim proudly showed me the mountain of fancy toys that Santa brought her I had a revelation: people in my neighborhood seemed to have a different Santa. Kim’s Santa didn’t bring gifts from the Goodwill, Kim’s Santa brought name brand items that came in fancy boxes like I saw on TV.

It didn’t make sense to me at first: why would Santa bring the poor kids in my neighborhood a couple of used toys and clothes with no tags, but bring the kids in the “nice” neighborhood a mountain of new fancy stuff?

That went against everything I thought I knew about Santa. Shouldn’t Santa bring the poor kids the same stuff? And then it hit me: clearly this Santa stuff was all just a hoax. It was my first big lesson in economics and I’ll be honest, it was a little bit devastating.

That’s why as much as I hate shopping, I’ll never make fun of Black Friday shoppers.

If you’re trying to get a good deal on items that are normally marked up 200% or more by the stores, more power to you. If you love hunting for bargains, that’s cool with me. And if you’re trying to show your kid that Santa loves them as much as the kids in the nice neighborhoods, you are an awesome parent in my book. Good luck shopping.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
black fridayshoppingsocietypovertylifestyle

Comments / 6

Published by

Rose Bak is a freelance writer who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. She writes on a variety of topics including local news, homelessness, poverty, relationships, yoga, and aging. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
3017 followers

More from Rose Bak

Can we really live without internet or cell service anymore?

The great disconnection: how our reliance on technology is cutting us off from living. A terrible tragedy struck me recently. I was staying at a hotel with no internet and no cell phone service.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Portland's "Christmas Street" is back for the holidays

After taking a pandemic hiatus last year, Peacock Lane is back and better than ever!. Good news Portland - Peacock Lane is back this Christmas!. After a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic, Portland's "Christmas Street" is returning from December 15 through December 31.

Read full story
4 comments

Here's how you can make a difference on "Giving Tuesday" in Portland

Small acts can make a big difference for those who are struggling in our community. If you've been on social media over the past few days, you've likely seen multiple posts asking you to support organizations on "Giving Tuesday".

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Should the Lloyd Center mall be converted into a homeless shelter?

As residents debate ideas for the mall's future, many see a homeless shelter as the perfect option. It's not news that the Lloyd Center Mall has been dying a long, slow death for many years now.

Read full story
179 comments

How to support local Portland shops this "Small Business Saturday"

Ditch Amazon and the big guys at the mall and support your neighbors instead. Each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving we celebrate "Small Business Saturday" in the U.S. "Small Business Saturday" was started by American Express back in 2010 as a way to encourage consumers to shop locally and support neighborhood businesses. It's part of the nationwide "Shop Small" campaign.

Read full story
6 comments

How to get your shopping done this Black Friday without breaking the bank

You can get some bargains on Christmas gifts without going into debt. The big meal is over, the leftovers are stashed in the fridge, and it’s time to think about day two of the big Thanksgiving holiday: Black Friday.

Read full story

Letting go of family expectations to have the Thanksgiving you really want

Why I choose to do nothing on Thanksgiving — and it’s the best decision I've ever made. The same thing happens every year the night before Thanksgiving. Around 6:00 p.m. I put on my pajamas and a thick pair of socks. I sigh happily because I know I’m not taking those pajamas off until Friday.

Read full story
2 comments

Thanksgiving entertainment options to watch instead of football

Football is awesome, but these classics really represent the best — and worst — of the holiday. Thanksgiving will likely be different this year, but one thing that is always the same for me: my Thanksgiving TV line-up. Although I rarely watch TV or movies, each holiday I make sure to get these three classics in, no matter what.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Why is it so hard to find locations for "Safe Rest Villages" for the homeless population?

Three locations are still needed to implement the City of Portland's plan. This week Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan announced a third location for his "Safe Rest Villages" project.

Read full story
50 comments
Portland, OR

Portland International Airport preparing for busiest travel period of the year. Here's what you need to know.

After pandemic slow-downs last year, Thanksgiving is back and the airport will be crowded with travelers. Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally the busiest travel time of the year in the United States, and this year looks to be another hectic one.

Read full story
Portland, OR

It's not too late to get a holiday pie in Portland, but you'd better hurry

Portland pie shops are selling out fast. Here's where to get your Thanksgiving treat before it's too late. As much as we all love the traditional Thanksgiving feast, for many people, the best part is the dessert. And if there's one dessert that's synonymous with the Thanksgiving holiday, it's pie. Pumpkin pie is, of course, always a holiday favorite. But apple pie and pecan pie are also top contenders.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

As temperatures drop in the metro area, local jurisdiction open additional shelter beds for the homeless

Multnomah and Washington Counties gear up to protect the homeless during upcoming winter weather. Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran setting up shelter beds earlier this yearPhoto courtesy of Multnomah County.

Read full story
1 comments

How Portlanders can give back this Thanksgiving

Don't just talk about being thankful, try one of these great options to show your gratitude and help others. It's hard to believe, but next week is Thanksgiving already. With turkeys and cranberry sauce in short supply and the never-ending pandemic, your holiday may look a little different this year. Change is hard, but it's also a great time to do something different.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Will body cameras reduce complaints against the Portland Police?

Mayor's proposed public safety plan includes funds for body cameras for officers, but research on their effectiveness is mixed. In last week's $7.8 million public safety spending proposal, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed a number of investments to reduce the dramatic increase in violent crime in the city. The mayor, who also serves as Police Commissioner in Portland's relatively unique commission form of government, wants to spend $2.9 million on a body camera program for police officers.

Read full story
18 comments
Portland, OR

Plan ahead to get the most out of Veterans Day in Portland this year

Here's what you need to know about veterans and the Veterans Day holiday in the metro area. Veterans Day is this Thursday, November 11th. This annual event recognizes the sacrifices made by service men and women in service to their country. Like the rest of the country, the Portland metro area will offer a variety of ways to say thanks.

Read full story
1 comments

With a strike scheduled, Kaiser nurses prepare to walk out while patients scramble to prepare for closures

Nurses and other medical professionals plan to strike beginning November 15th to advocate for better wages and to protect patient care. After months of negotiations and a large rally in support of the labor union, it looks inevitable that Oregon will soon see one of the largest labor strikes in its history starting at 6:00 a.m. on November 15th.

Read full story
167 comments

Portland area will see shortages on Thanksgiving staples this year that may impact holiday dinners

Supply chain shortages are impacting Portland area stores and restaurants. Here's where to get your dinner reserved now. After last year's Thanksgiving holiday was mostly virtual thanks to the pandemic, many Portland residents have been looking forward to a "normal" Thanksgiving this year. With an estimated 80% of Oregon adults vaccinated, in-person gatherings feel significantly safer this year. But there's a new problem: food shortages.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

City of Portland expands program that helps deescalate homeless and mentally ill populations and avoid police response.

Innovative program helps connect those in crisis with services more quickly than traditional models. After ten months of responding to mental health crisis calls in the Lents neighborhood, the Portland City Council has approved funding for Portland Street Response to expand its services.

Read full story
12 comments

City of Portland and Multnomah County pledge an additional $38 million to address homelessness, but will it really help?

New investments are made possible by unanticipated revenue coming to both jurisdictions. This week the City of Portland and Multnomah County unveiled a joint plan to designate $38 million in unanticipated revenue into solving the region's seemingly intractable homelessness crisis. Multnomah County is kicking in $19.2 million while the City of Portland is contributing $18.8 million.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy