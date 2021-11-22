It's not too late to get a holiday pie in Portland, but you'd better hurry

Portland pie shops are selling out fast. Here's where to get your Thanksgiving treat before it's too late.

As much as we all love the traditional Thanksgiving feast, for many people, the best part is the dessert. And if there's one dessert that's synonymous with the Thanksgiving holiday, it's pie. Pumpkin pie is, of course, always a holiday favorite. But apple pie and pecan pie are also top contenders.

The best pie is, of course, the one you bake yourself. Pies are surprisingly easy to prepare, even for novice bakers, and there are many great tutorials on Youtube. Pro-tip from my grandmother:

"A pie crust can never have too much butter."

But if you're not in the baking mood, you don't have to settle for crappy store-bought frozen pies. Portland is a city that takes its dessert seriously, and there are many delicious offerings from local bakeries and shops.

Here are some of Portland's favorite pie shops for your holiday shopping.

Banning's Restaurant & Pie House: This long-standing Tigard shop has been voted "the best pie in Oregon" more than once. They have a variety of pies to please every taste profile and they're surprisingly reasonable.

Pacific Pie Company: This great spot in southeast Portland has an incredible variety of pies to choose from for all your holiday needs.

Pie Spot: With locations in Kerns and Montavilla, you're sure to find a great pie option. Pie Spot also offers several pies with gluten-free crusts.

Sweedeedee: This great dessert spot is offering pumpkin and salted honey pies for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Petunia's Pies & Pastries: Are you gluten-free? Vegan? Vegan and gluten-free both? Don't worry, Petunia's has the pie for you.

Baker & Spice: If you're in southwest Portland, this neighborhood bakery is perfect for your Thanksgiving needs. In addition to delicious pies, they are also selling pull-apart buns and cranberry sauce for the holiday.

Bipartisan Cafe: This hidden gem in southeast Portland has some of the best pies in town, with tons of unique seasonal offerings.

Lauretta Jean's: This SE Division walk-up "pie window" offers slices and whole pies for every occasion.

St. Honore Boulangerie: Just up the street from Lauretta Jean's, St. Honore offers fancy French pastries and pies that won't disappoint.

Sweetpea Baking: Located in the little vegan strip mall at SE 12th and Stark, Sweetpea has delicious vegan pie (and cake) offerings for your holiday.

Shari's Cafe & Pies: This 24-hour chain restaurant isn't just someplace to stop after church or a night on the town. They also have a surprisingly robust pie menu with lots of take-home options.

Grand Central Bakery: With 7 locations in the Portland metro area, you're sure to find a Grand Central near you. Come for the pie, but grab some bread while you're there. You won't be sorry.

But be sure to make arrangements to pick up your holiday pie soon. Most businesses are experiencing unprecedented ingredient shortages due to pandemic supply chain issues, so they may run out faster than normal. Labor shortages are also impacting supplies.

What's your favorite place for pie in Portland?