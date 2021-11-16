Portland, OR

How Portlanders can give back this Thanksgiving

Rose Bak

Don't just talk about being thankful, try one of these great options to show your gratitude and help others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gd52j_0cxrpaAw00
Photo by Preslie Hirsch on Unsplash

It's hard to believe, but next week is Thanksgiving already. With turkeys and cranberry sauce in short supply and the never-ending pandemic, your holiday may look a little different this year. Change is hard, but it's also a great time to do something different.

If you're vaccinated and able to be around others, why not create a new holiday tradition and help your neighbors at the same time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175imS_0cxrpaAw00
Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

There are a lot of people in Portland who are suffering. People are struggling with food insecurity, the risk of homelessness, loneliness, and isolation from friends and family. Giving back is good for you.

Numerous studies have shown that taking care of others is good for your physical and mental health. People who volunteer or give to charity may have lower rates of chronic diseases, improved emotional health, and may actually live longer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlV8x_0cxrpaAw00
Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

Here's how you can help make someone's life better in Portland for Thanksgiving.

  • Make "Restart Kits" to welcome newly-arrived refugees. Hundreds of refugees from all around the world are settling in Oregon over the next few months. You can help the Refugee Care Collective offer our new neighbors kits with the supplies they need to start their new lives.
  • Help clean up the city. Trash is everywhere right now and several local groups are looking for volunteers to help clean things up and return Portland to the beauty that it's known for. Good bets are Neighbors Helping Neighbors, which cleans up around homeless camps, and SOLVE. Both groups are scheduling clean-up days throughout November and December.
  • Volunteer with Meals on Wheels. You can support our local Meals on Wheels People chapter to ensure that senior citizens and people with disabilities receive regular meals and a friendly face on their doorstep. For more on volunteering, check out their website.
  • Help the homeless. It's no secret that Portlanders are fed up with the homeless crisis in our city. But it's important to remember that many people are one or two lost paychecks away from being homeless themselves. Consider offering people on the street some cash or hygiene kits. Or join a homeless services agency like Blanchet House, the Portland Rescue Mission, Rose Haven, or others in providing meals to people living on the street. For information on how to help the homeless on Thanksgiving, click here.
  • Support your favorite local charity. Donations are down at non-profits across Portland. Even a donation as small as $25 can really help charities continue to do great work. Every non-profit has a website and you can either drop off a donation or make one online.
  • Make someone's day. Overtip your waitress or delivery driver. "Pay it forward" by paying for the person behind you in Starbucks. Tell someone to "keep the change". Send a postcard to someone you care about. Help your neighbor rake their leaves. The options are endless.

What's your favorite way to give back in Portland? Let me know in the comments.

#portland #oregon #volunteer #charity #holiday #homelessness

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Rose Bak is a freelance writer who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. She writes on a variety of topics including local news, homelessness, poverty, relationships, yoga, and aging. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
2891 followers

More from Rose Bak

Portland, OR

Will body cameras reduce complaints against the Portland Police?

Mayor's proposed public safety plan includes funds for body cameras for officers, but research on their effectiveness is mixed. In last week's $7.8 million public safety spending proposal, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed a number of investments to reduce the dramatic increase in violent crime in the city. The mayor, who also serves as Police Commissioner in Portland's relatively unique commission form of government, wants to spend $2.9 million on a body camera program for police officers.

Read full story
16 comments
Portland, OR

Plan ahead to get the most out of Veterans Day in Portland this year

Here's what you need to know about veterans and the Veterans Day holiday in the metro area. Veterans Day is this Thursday, November 11th. This annual event recognizes the sacrifices made by service men and women in service to their country. Like the rest of the country, the Portland metro area will offer a variety of ways to say thanks.

Read full story
1 comments

With a strike scheduled, Kaiser nurses prepare to walk out while patients scramble to prepare for closures

Nurses and other medical professionals plan to strike beginning November 15th to advocate for better wages and to protect patient care. After months of negotiations and a large rally in support of the labor union, it looks inevitable that Oregon will soon see one of the largest labor strikes in its history starting at 6:00 a.m. on November 15th.

Read full story
167 comments

Portland area will see shortages on Thanksgiving staples this year that may impact holiday dinners

Supply chain shortages are impacting Portland area stores and restaurants. Here's where to get your dinner reserved now. After last year's Thanksgiving holiday was mostly virtual thanks to the pandemic, many Portland residents have been looking forward to a "normal" Thanksgiving this year. With an estimated 80% of Oregon adults vaccinated, in-person gatherings feel significantly safer this year. But there's a new problem: food shortages.

Read full story
12 comments
Portland, OR

City of Portland expands program that helps deescalate homeless and mentally ill populations and avoid police response.

Innovative program helps connect those in crisis with services more quickly than traditional models. After ten months of responding to mental health crisis calls in the Lents neighborhood, the Portland City Council has approved funding for Portland Street Response to expand its services.

Read full story
12 comments
Portland, OR

City of Portland and Multnomah County pledge an additional $38 million to address homelessness, but will it really help?

New investments are made possible by unanticipated revenue coming to both jurisdictions. This week the City of Portland and Multnomah County unveiled a joint plan to designate $38 million in unanticipated revenue into solving the region's seemingly intractable homelessness crisis. Multnomah County is kicking in $19.2 million while the City of Portland is contributing $18.8 million.

Read full story
9 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County Property Taxes are due soon, but what if you can't pay the huge increase?

Property taxes increased again this year, but help may be available. Here's what you need to know. It's the time of the year that makes many homeowners cringe: time to pay your property taxes. This week Multnomah County's Division of Assessment, Recording, and Taxation (DART) began sending out annual property tax bills to over 300,000 local property owners.

Read full story
10 comments

Experts suggest that "red flags" may indicate unhealthy relationships

Warning signs that should give you pause if you're taking your relationship to the next level. Have you ever looked back at a past relationship and wondered how you missed all the red flags?

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

How many police officers does Portland really need to be effective?

Arguments for increasing or decreasing funding need to include consideration of the city's exponential growth. The debate over the Portland Police Bureau and its staffing levels is heating up as the police union, city council, advocates, and citizens grapple with the bureau's performance handling issues related to livability and public safety.

Read full story
51 comments
Portland, OR

Here's how the Portland City Council could use the fall budget windfall to help average citizens get a break

There are lots of long-term needs, but the City could also try some new things that would help make a difference. The City of Portland is about to enter into its Fall Budget Monitoring process, commonly known as the "Fall BMP". Due to revenue that is higher than forecast in this year's city budget, the City Council is looking to spend millions of dollars on projects that they feel are important.

Read full story
20 comments

Traveling together for the first time can be a big test for a new relationship.

Going out of town together for the first time presents some challenges. Here's how to minimize conflict before you leave home. In every new relationship, there are milestones that test the fragile bonds of coupledom: meeting the family or kids, having your first fight, and your first out-of-town travel excursion.

Read full story
Portland, OR

What are those little white boxes popping up on porches all over Portland?

New service aims to help recycle items that can't go in the blue bins. Have you seen strange little white boxes on porches in your neighborhood?. My dog was eating grass when I noticed a white box on someone's porch, emblazoned with the name "Ridwell". As we continued walking, I noticed that there were several of these Ridwell boxes on porches all over my neighborhood so I decided to do some research. I figured they were a delivery service like Alpenrose, but it turns out that Ridwell is something totally new: a recycling pick-up service.

Read full story
11 comments

Domestic Violence Awareness Month highlights the toll that violence takes on relationships

Awareness and action can create positive social change. We see a lot of pink ribbons at this time of the year, but you may not know that October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Read full story
Portland, OR

"People for Portland" is attracting some high profile supporters -- and the ire of homeless advocates

The organization appears to be focused primarily on the impact of homelessness. Social media is full of ads for a new non-profit social welfare organization called "People for Portland". According to its website, the organization, which seemed to appear out of nowhere this past August, has a broad mission.

Read full story
24 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Are you struggling to pay your rent in Portland? There's still help available.

Here's how to take advantage of pandemic rent assistance programs before you become homeless. Eviction court filings are increasing dramatically in Multnomah County. Fed-up landlords are taking advantage of the end of eviction moratoriums to send a clear message to their tenants: pay up your back rent or get out.

Read full story
1 comments

Having a baby can profoundly change relationships

The stress and lifestyle changes associated with a new baby may bring a couple closer together -- or rip them apart. For most people, having a baby is a happy time. Whether through birth or adoption, having a baby will naturally impact a relationship substantially. Some parents however underestimate just how much things will change when a baby is factored into their relationship.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Where to find help with financial planning in Portland

World Financial Planning Day is a great time to get a handle on your finances. This week we celebrate World Financial Planning Day and given the increasing prices of housing and goods in Portland, now's a great time to focus some attention on your finances.

Read full story
Portland, OR

He didn't want a partner, he wanted a mom

My relationship with a "man-baby" taught me a lot about what I wanted in a romantic partner. I remember the day I realized that was I was dating a "man-baby". My live-in boyfriend and I had gone for a hike. It was a rare sunny spring day in Portland. The hike was my idea, if it was up to him, he would have sat in the house with the drapes closed playing video games all day. I insisted we go outside and get some fresh air and exercise and he reluctantly agreed.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Has the homeless crisis killed people's sense of empathy in Portland?

The homeless and unemployed aren't the only ones who are hungry in Oregon. I recently wrote an article recently about the PDX Free Fridge program. The article highlighted a grass-roots community-based program that is aimed at reducing hunger in the Portland metro area. It seemed like a "feel good" story: neighbors helping neighbors navigate the complexities of food insecurity in a way that preserves dignity. What I wasn't prepared for were the comments.

Read full story
94 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy