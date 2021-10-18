Portland, OR

Here's how the Portland City Council could use the fall budget windfall to help average citizens get a break

Rose Bak

There are lots of long-term needs, but the City could also try some new things that would help make a difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgYxo_0cTg0YeR00
Photo courtesy of City of Portland

The City of Portland is about to enter into its Fall Budget Monitoring process, commonly known as the "Fall BMP". Due to revenue that is higher than forecast in this year's city budget, the City Council is looking to spend millions of dollars on projects that they feel are important.

When City Council meets to dole out the BMP money, requests will include several projects that average Portland residents support, including:

  • Funding to expand the Portland Street Response program. Currently operating as a pilot in the Lents neighborhood, PSR sends social workers and behavioral health counselors in response to 911 calls from people who appear to be suffering from a mental health crisis.
  • Funding to increase trash pick-ups throughout the city.
  • Funding for additional affordable housing development, including permanent supportive housing units for chronically homeless individuals.
  • Funding to increase the number of police officers in response to the city's recent wave of violent crime.

Yet many average residents may ask "What's in it for me?"

While all of these projects increase the livability of our city, the City Council could potentially use some of their BMP windfalls to give a little love to the hardworking citizens of Portland. Here are some great ways the city could make a difference for individuals living here, even if it's just for one month:

Give everyone a credit on their water bill.

If you're not a homeowner, you may not know how exorbitantly expensive water bills are in this city. But it's not the water. The vast majority of charges on water bills are for other expenses like stormwater management and the replacement of sewer pipes. Water bills in Portland increased 7.8% last July 1st, making the average water bill is over $100 a month, even if you use very little water. Even waiving the base charges for a month would put $102 in the hands of residents who could use that money to stimulate the local economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfIDM_0cTg0YeR00
Photo courtesy of City of Portland

Pave the gravel roads.

It's unbelievable that a city like Portland still has hundreds of miles of unpaved roads, covered in gravel and filled with potholes. Local homeowners are expected to "share" the cost of paving unimproved roads, but many are calling for the city to do focus less on bike lanes and more on making roads throughout the city a little more drivable.

Waive this year's Arts Tax.

Sure it's only $35 a year, but the Arts Tax draws the ire of many Portland residents. It requires a separate form that people have to remember to do in addition to their taxes -- and increasing administrative costs for processing and collection -- and most residents see no benefit to the tax. Why not use the extra money in the city budget to give everyone an Arts Tax Holiday this April?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIkrA_0cTg0YeR00
Photo by Tristan Hess on Unsplash

Give everyone a city "kicker".

The so-called "kicker" tax rebate from the state is a much-beloved tradition in Oregon. The City could give its own version of the kicker to residents by depositing a credit into people's city of Portland accounts that they could use for any city bills, like water or taxes, or just send every Portland household a check or a gift card that they can use for what they need most.

Replenish food banks and PDX Free Fridge programs.

People in Portland are increasingly choosing between food and other bills like rent, utilities, or medicine. Food banks and food pantries are scrambling as donations have gone down while the number of people looking for food has increased. School "snack" programs are on hiatus due to staffing and funding. Offer immediate cash assistance to PDX Free Fridge, food banks, and school-based food insecurity programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiwp9_0cTg0YeR00
Photo by Andrey Yachmenov on Unsplash

Offer neighborhoods a grant to address livability.

Portland is a city of neighborhoods, each with its own characteristics. The city could offer each neighborhood a pro-rated grant amount based on the size of the neighborhood. The neighborhood would then choose how to use the grant to address pressing livability issues such as: creating a homeless shelter or "safe rest village" for the people who are homeless in that neighborhood, doing a neighborhood clean up of trash and graffiti, fixing up homes for elderly and/or low-income homeowners, planting trees, setting up neighborhood watches or other crime reduction efforts, refurbishing parks, or whatever feels most important to people living in that neighborhood.

What would you like the city to spend the BMP money on to help YOU? One thing I'd like: buy more snowplows, and some rock salt too.

#portland #oregon #budget #homelessness #crime #trash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 20

Published by

Rose Bak is a freelance writer who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. She writes on a variety of topics including local news, homelessness, poverty, relationships, yoga, and aging. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
2721 followers

More from Rose Bak

Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County Property Taxes are due soon, but what if you can't pay the huge increase?

Property taxes increased again this year, but help may be available. Here's what you need to know. It's the time of the year that makes many homeowners cringe: time to pay your property taxes. This week Multnomah County's Division of Assessment, Recording, and Taxation (DART) began sending out annual property tax bills to over 300,000 local property owners.

Read full story
10 comments

Experts suggest that "red flags" may indicate unhealthy relationships

Warning signs that should give you pause if you're taking your relationship to the next level. Have you ever looked back at a past relationship and wondered how you missed all the red flags?

Read full story
8 comments
Portland, OR

How many police officers does Portland really need to be effective?

Arguments for increasing or decreasing funding need to include consideration of the city's exponential growth. The debate over the Portland Police Bureau and its staffing levels is heating up as the police union, city council, advocates, and citizens grapple with the bureau's performance handling issues related to livability and public safety.

Read full story
50 comments

Traveling together for the first time can be a big test for a new relationship.

Going out of town together for the first time presents some challenges. Here's how to minimize conflict before you leave home. In every new relationship, there are milestones that test the fragile bonds of coupledom: meeting the family or kids, having your first fight, and your first out-of-town travel excursion.

Read full story
Portland, OR

What are those little white boxes popping up on porches all over Portland?

New service aims to help recycle items that can't go in the blue bins. Have you seen strange little white boxes on porches in your neighborhood?. My dog was eating grass when I noticed a white box on someone's porch, emblazoned with the name "Ridwell". As we continued walking, I noticed that there were several of these Ridwell boxes on porches all over my neighborhood so I decided to do some research. I figured they were a delivery service like Alpenrose, but it turns out that Ridwell is something totally new: a recycling pick-up service.

Read full story
11 comments

Domestic Violence Awareness Month highlights the toll that violence takes on relationships

Awareness and action can create positive social change. We see a lot of pink ribbons at this time of the year, but you may not know that October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Read full story
Portland, OR

"People for Portland" is attracting some high profile supporters -- and the ire of homeless advocates

The organization appears to be focused primarily on the impact of homelessness. Social media is full of ads for a new non-profit social welfare organization called "People for Portland". According to its website, the organization, which seemed to appear out of nowhere this past August, has a broad mission.

Read full story
24 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Are you struggling to pay your rent in Portland? There's still help available.

Here's how to take advantage of pandemic rent assistance programs before you become homeless. Eviction court filings are increasing dramatically in Multnomah County. Fed-up landlords are taking advantage of the end of eviction moratoriums to send a clear message to their tenants: pay up your back rent or get out.

Read full story
1 comments

Having a baby can profoundly change relationships

The stress and lifestyle changes associated with a new baby may bring a couple closer together -- or rip them apart. For most people, having a baby is a happy time. Whether through birth or adoption, having a baby will naturally impact a relationship substantially. Some parents however underestimate just how much things will change when a baby is factored into their relationship.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Where to find help with financial planning in Portland

World Financial Planning Day is a great time to get a handle on your finances. This week we celebrate World Financial Planning Day and given the increasing prices of housing and goods in Portland, now's a great time to focus some attention on your finances.

Read full story
Portland, OR

He didn't want a partner, he wanted a mom

My relationship with a "man-baby" taught me a lot about what I wanted in a romantic partner. I remember the day I realized that was I was dating a "man-baby". My live-in boyfriend and I had gone for a hike. It was a rare sunny spring day in Portland. The hike was my idea, if it was up to him, he would have sat in the house with the drapes closed playing video games all day. I insisted we go outside and get some fresh air and exercise and he reluctantly agreed.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

Has the homeless crisis killed people's sense of empathy in Portland?

The homeless and unemployed aren't the only ones who are hungry in Oregon. I recently wrote an article recently about the PDX Free Fridge program. The article highlighted a grass-roots community-based program that is aimed at reducing hunger in the Portland metro area. It seemed like a "feel good" story: neighbors helping neighbors navigate the complexities of food insecurity in a way that preserves dignity. What I wasn't prepared for were the comments.

Read full story
94 comments

How should you split the bills when you move in with someone?

One of the hardest parts of taking your romantic relationship to the next level is figuring out the bills. Moving in together, either because you're getting married or decided to cohabitate, is a big step in any relationship. When you make that decision, one of the first hard discussions that have to happen is how to split up bills and expenses, and what comes out of that discussion will likely set the tone for all your money discussions moving forward.

Read full story
Portland, OR

PDX Free Fridge takes grassroots approach to alleviating hunger in Portland

Pantries and fridges provide free food to those who are struggling with food insecurity. Refrigerators and shelves full of food are popping up in neighborhoods all over Portland. They are part of the "PDX Free Fridge" movement, an effort to take the shame -- and red tape -- out of accessing food resources.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Kaiser Permanente and the OFNHP prepare for a labor strike

Strike authorization votes are happening this week. Time is running out in contract negotiations between Kaiser Permanente and 3,400 healthcare workers represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals (OFNHP- AFT Local 5017 ).

Read full story
1 comments

Examining the appeal of guys holding fishes on dating websites

Guys of a certain age really seem to like fish. Or they think the women do anyway. I was at a party recently and the subject of online dating sites came up. Several people in the group are single, over forty, and navigating the complex world of middle-aged dating.

Read full story
1 comments

Alternatives to couples counseling to help with relationship issues

When couples counseling isn't a viable option, you might want to try another path. When a couple is having relationship problems, the first suggestion many make is for them to attend couples counseling. The aim of couples counseling is to improve romantic relationships and resolve interpersonal conflicts by working together with a neutral third party.

Read full story

Union members and allies rally to support Kaiser nurses in their labor dispute

OFNHP - AFT Local 5017. Over 500 people braved the rainy weather to rally to support the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (OFNHP) in their efforts to negotiate a new contract for nursing staff at Kaiser Permanente.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Celebrate National Coffee Day with a cup of brewed goodness

Portland is filled with unique local coffee shop options. Today's obscure holiday is one that most Portlanders can get behind: National Coffee Day. The Rose City has an unusually strong relationship with coffee, undoubtedly due to the months and months of cold, rainy weather.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy