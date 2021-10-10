Portland, OR

He didn't want a partner, he wanted a mom

Rose Bak

My relationship with a "man-baby" taught me a lot about what I wanted in a romantic partner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ln1CU_0cMfXdG200
Photo by DepositPhotos

I remember the day I realized that was I was dating a "man-baby".

My live-in boyfriend and I had gone for a hike. It was a rare sunny spring day in Portland. The hike was my idea, if it was up to him, he would have sat in the house with the drapes closed playing video games all day. I insisted we go outside and get some fresh air and exercise and he reluctantly agreed.

Once we started hiking, he whined the entire way. There was too much mud. I'd chosen a trail in the woods that was "uphill both ways". We were not even halfway through when he asked if we could stop at his favorite restaurant on the way home so he could get a chocolate shake. By the time we finished our hike, I was beyond annoyed with his constant whining. We drove to the restaurant and got there at 2:10 p.m. only to find that it closed at 2:00.

"NOOOOO!!!!!" he shouted -- seriously he shouted -- "Why does everything bad happen to me?"

For a minute I seriously thought he was going to cry. And then I thought to myself, "Oh my God, I'm dating a toddler!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xO3Z0_0cMfXdG200
Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

The Urban Dictionary defines a "man-baby" like this:

They look like men but act like babies. A man in constant need of nurturing and attention. The manbaby thinks his problems are fascinating and far more important and tragic than anyone else's."

Later that night I lay in bed asking myself why I'd never realized I was dating a man-baby.

At first, he just seemed vulnerable. He was recently divorced and was full of stories about how mean his ex-wife allegedly was, and how she never took care of his needs.

I tend to be a nurturer, so I fell into the role of his caretaker. I overlooked the fact that he stayed over at my house one night and never left. I felt annoyed by the way he could never pick up after himself, how he never cooked dinner, or took my car to work when his gas tank was empty, leaving me to fill up his car when I had to go somewhere, yet I dismissed this as minor complaints.

I didn't want to be that nagging girlfriend everyone hates, and he took advantage of it.

A few days after his milkshake temper tantrum we had this exchange:

  • Me: "If you're going to live here, you need to start paying rent."
  • Him: "I don't live here."
  • Me: "You stay here every night, you use my towels and electricity, you eat my food, you get your mail here, and your kid stays here with us every other weekend. Where do you think you live if not here?"
  • Him: "I live at my mom's. That's where my laundry is."
  • Me: "You go there once a week for dinner and your mom washes your clothes like you're a ten-year-old boy."
  • Him: "Yeah, she loves me better than you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VLbc_0cMfXdG200
Photo by The Creative Exchange on Unsplash

The relationship lasted for a few months after that, but the milkshake incident was the beginning of the end. When we broke up, he moved back in with his ex-wife. Apparently, she could take care of him after all. As for me, I realized that it's better to be alone than to have someone take advantage of you. When I date now, I look for the man-baby warning signs.

According to an article in Psychology Today, there are five clear signs that you are dating at man-baby:

  1. You have to pick up after him.
  2. You incessantly nag.
  3. He avoids serious conversation.
  4. His interests and friendships carry a middle-school vibe.
  5. Talk of children or commitment brings panic to his eyes.

If you're in a relationship with a man-baby, you might need to tell him it's time to grow up for your own peace of mind. Or send him back to his mother.

#relationship #gender

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Rose Bak is a freelance writer, author and yoga teacher who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. As a dedicated multipotentialite, she has a writes on a variety of topics including self-care, aging, inspiration, business, and pop culture. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. In addition to writing, she teaches accessible yoga and sings. Sadly, she has absolutely no musical talent so she's forced to mostly sing in the shower. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
2601 followers

More from Rose Bak

Traveling together for the first time can be a big test for a new relationship.

Going out of town together for the first time presents some challenges. Here's how to minimize conflict before you leave home. In every new relationship, there are milestones that test the fragile bonds of coupledom: meeting the family or kids, having your first fight, and your first out-of-town travel excursion.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Here's how the Portland City Council could be more creative with the fall budget process -- and help average citizens

There are lots of long-term needs, but the City could also try some new things that would help make a difference. The City of Portland is about to enter into its Fall Budget Monitoring process, commonly known as the "Fall BMP". Due to revenue that is higher than forecast in this year's city budget, the City Council is looking to spend millions of dollars on projects that they feel are important.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

What are those little white boxes popping up on porches all over Portland?

New service aims to help recycle items that can't go in the blue bins. Have you seen strange little white boxes on porches in your neighborhood?. My dog was eating grass when I noticed a white box on someone's porch, emblazoned with the name "Ridwell". As we continued walking, I noticed that there were several of these Ridwell boxes on porches all over my neighborhood so I decided to do some research. I figured they were a delivery service like Alpenrose, but it turns out that Ridwell is something totally new: a recycling pick-up service.

Read full story
5 comments

Domestic Violence Awareness Month highlights the toll that violence takes on relationships

Awareness and action can create positive social change. We see a lot of pink ribbons at this time of the year, but you may not know that October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Read full story
Portland, OR

"People for Portland" is attracting some high profile supporters -- and the ire of homeless advocates

The organization appears to be focused primarily on the impact of homelessness. Social media is full of ads for a new non-profit social welfare organization called "People for Portland". According to its website, the organization, which seemed to appear out of nowhere this past August, has a broad mission.

Read full story
21 comments
Multnomah County, OR

Are you struggling to pay your rent in Portland? There's still help available.

Here's how to take advantage of pandemic rent assistance programs before you become homeless. Eviction court filings are increasing dramatically in Multnomah County. Fed-up landlords are taking advantage of the end of eviction moratoriums to send a clear message to their tenants: pay up your back rent or get out.

Read full story
1 comments

Having a baby can profoundly change relationships

The stress and lifestyle changes associated with a new baby may bring a couple closer together -- or rip them apart. For most people, having a baby is a happy time. Whether through birth or adoption, having a baby will naturally impact a relationship substantially. Some parents however underestimate just how much things will change when a baby is factored into their relationship.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Where to find help with financial planning in Portland

World Financial Planning Day is a great time to get a handle on your finances. This week we celebrate World Financial Planning Day and given the increasing prices of housing and goods in Portland, now's a great time to focus some attention on your finances.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Has the homeless crisis killed people's sense of empathy in Portland?

The homeless and unemployed aren't the only ones who are hungry in Oregon. I recently wrote an article recently about the PDX Free Fridge program. The article highlighted a grass-roots community-based program that is aimed at reducing hunger in the Portland metro area. It seemed like a "feel good" story: neighbors helping neighbors navigate the complexities of food insecurity in a way that preserves dignity. What I wasn't prepared for were the comments.

Read full story
94 comments

How should you split the bills when you move in with someone?

One of the hardest parts of taking your romantic relationship to the next level is figuring out the bills. Moving in together, either because you're getting married or decided to cohabitate, is a big step in any relationship. When you make that decision, one of the first hard discussions that have to happen is how to split up bills and expenses, and what comes out of that discussion will likely set the tone for all your money discussions moving forward.

Read full story
Portland, OR

PDX Free Fridge takes grassroots approach to alleviating hunger in Portland

Pantries and fridges provide free food to those who are struggling with food insecurity. Refrigerators and shelves full of food are popping up in neighborhoods all over Portland. They are part of the "PDX Free Fridge" movement, an effort to take the shame -- and red tape -- out of accessing food resources.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Kaiser Permanente and the OFNHP prepare for a labor strike

Strike authorization votes are happening this week. Time is running out in contract negotiations between Kaiser Permanente and 3,400 healthcare workers represented by the Oregon Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals (OFNHP- AFT Local 5017 ).

Read full story
1 comments

Examining the appeal of guys holding fishes on dating websites

Guys of a certain age really seem to like fish. Or they think the women do anyway. I was at a party recently and the subject of online dating sites came up. Several people in the group are single, over forty, and navigating the complex world of middle-aged dating.

Read full story
1 comments

Alternatives to couples counseling to help with relationship issues

When couples counseling isn't a viable option, you might want to try another path. When a couple is having relationship problems, the first suggestion many make is for them to attend couples counseling. The aim of couples counseling is to improve romantic relationships and resolve interpersonal conflicts by working together with a neutral third party.

Read full story

Union members and allies rally to support Kaiser nurses in their labor dispute

OFNHP - AFT Local 5017. Over 500 people braved the rainy weather to rally to support the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (OFNHP) in their efforts to negotiate a new contract for nursing staff at Kaiser Permanente.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Celebrate National Coffee Day with a cup of brewed goodness

Portland is filled with unique local coffee shop options. Today's obscure holiday is one that most Portlanders can get behind: National Coffee Day. The Rose City has an unusually strong relationship with coffee, undoubtedly due to the months and months of cold, rainy weather.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Sushi Sushi on 82nd delivers tasty fish, but at a price

The re-tooled restaurant has great sushi, but it has lost its pre-pandemic excellence. The pandemic has put a kink in many of our previous activities, and one of the things I particularly miss is the sushi conveyer belt. Before all the restaurant restrictions went into effect, there were several fun sushi restaurants in Portland where you could sit around a conveyer belt carrying plates of fresh sushi (and in the case of my favorite, Sushi Ichiban, you could sit around a model train of sushi). The sushi train was always a great way to check out new dishes and try something you haven't had before.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Nurses want the public to understand what's at stake in their ongoing negotiations with Kaiser

The union and Kaiser are close to a stalemate and a strike may be imminent. Negotiations between the Oregon Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals and Kaiser Permanente are becoming increasingly contentious.

Read full story
14 comments

When one person acts as a parent in a romantic relationship, there's no true partnership

Moving towards a more equal relationship can help ensure long-term success. I recently heard the same story from two different people who are in a relationship with each other. As often happens, there were some significant differences in each person's view of what had happened. But the thing that struck me the most was the way that one person in that relationship is clearly acting like "the mom" and their partner has assumed the role of "naughty child".

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy