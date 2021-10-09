How should you split the bills when you move in with someone?

One of the hardest parts of taking your romantic relationship to the next level is figuring out the bills.

Photo by Mathieu Stern on Unsplash

Moving in together, either because you're getting married or decided to cohabitate, is a big step in any relationship. When you make that decision, one of the first hard discussions that have to happen is how to split up bills and expenses, and what comes out of that discussion will likely set the tone for all your money discussions moving forward.

Two people I know moved in with their romantic partners within weeks of each other. I happened to get together with both of those people at the same time for a catch-up happy hour, and inevitably the conversation turned to their transition to living with a new person.

For both couples, one person in the relationship made substantially more money than the second person, yet how they approached expenses differed dramatically.

The first couple decided to split things 50/50. Through a complex series of Venmo transactions, they each pay half the rent, half the utilities, half the groceries, and half of any joint expenses, like if they go out to each.

"It seems fair to us to split everything," my friend said.

The second couple decided to split expenses based on income proportion. The person with the higher income pays 70% of the expenses and the person with the lower income pays 30% of expenses, numbers that are proportional to their percentage of total income.

"Paying based on our income seemed more fair to us," my second friend said.

It made me wonder if there was one best way to handle joint expenses. According to an article in MarketWatch magazine, the best way to split expenses is the way the couple feels most comfortable with.

There is no right or wrong way, only the way that works for you both. Some couples are more comfortable splitting it 50-50, and others decide paying bills based on a percentage of income is fair. You figure this all out by having a respectful, two-sided discussion about how to handle your expenses."

Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash

Here are some common ways couples choose to split expenses:

Split all joint expenses 50/50.

Pool all money together into one bank account, and pay out of the pool of funds for both individual and joint expenses.

Pay a proportion of expenses based on income, like my friends with the 70/30 split.

Each couple takes responsibility for certain bills, like one person pays the rent and one pays all the utilities.

Each couple pays a set amount into a shared account that's just for shared expenses, but each maintains separate accounts to pay for their own additional expenses like clothes and entertainment.

Many financial experts recommend the last option.

It’s the least complicated way to share the financial burden of day-to-day expenses while maintaining financial independence," says financial advisor Emily Sanders. We’ve worked with couples from age 22 to 92, and some of the most happily married couples I’ve seen are ones that kept their money separate for their entire marriage. It takes away some of the power and control issues that tend to be associated with how we use our money.”

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Whichever system you choose, be sure to come to a mutual understanding of which expenses are joint versus individual. Things to consider are: retirement contributions, eating out, entertainment, gifts, and car repairs. It's better to have a hard conversation now than a fight later.

How do you split up expenses with your spouse or partner? Share your ideas in the comments.

#relationship #marriage #money #finance

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.