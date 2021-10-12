Where to find help with financial planning in Portland

World Financial Planning Day is a great time to get a handle on your finances.

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

This week we celebrate World Financial Planning Day and given the increasing prices of housing and goods in Portland, now's a great time to focus some attention on your finances.

World Financial Planning Day occurs on the first Wednesday in October each year. Its intention is to raise awareness about the importance of financial planning and to educate consumers on how to plan for their financial future.

The truth is, most of us really hate talking about money. As a group, Americans also tend to stick their heads in the sand about their finances. That's why survey after survey shows that the average American has less than $400 available to use in an emergency. That means most of us are one car repair or rent increase away from financial trouble.

There are a lot of shady places out there that promise to help you with things like bills or credit but are really just another way to make money off people who are already struggling financially. Fortunately, there are some great organizations right here in the Portland metro area where you can get legitimate help with financial planning. And better still, many of these services are free.

Here's where to go for help in Portland:

Photo courtesy of Save First Financial Wellness

Save First Financial Wellness

Save First Financial Wellness is a social enterprise that offers services both to employers and individuals from the community.

Save First Financial Wellness offers a myriad of services, including tenant education, one-on-one coaching, free financial education classes, asset building, emergency financial assistance, help accessing and understanding your credit report, and more.

Services are available online throughout the state of Oregon in a confidential and non-judgemental environment. Services are available in multiple languages and many options are completely free of charge. For more information, visit the Save First Financial Wellness webpage here.

Photo courtesy of Financial Beginnings Oregon

Financial Beginnings Oregon

Financial Beginnings Oregon is a statewide nonprofit that provides accessible financial education for both youth in schools and for adults through partner agencies in the community. Their financial education classes are offered in more than 200 schools and colleges, and more than 100 community-based organizations. Chances are good that there's a class near you.

Financial Beginnings Oregon also offers a variety of great tools online that are free to download. For more information, visit their webpage here.

Photo courtesy of City of Portland

City of Portland

You might be surprised to learn that your local city government does more than fill potholes and argue about homelessness. The city's website offers a plethora of videos and financial education tools that address topics from buying a house to planning for retirement to reducing debt. The information is housed on the city's Human Resources page but is freely available to the public here. They have some great offerings, so take some time to look through their page and find the ones that will help you most.

Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash

Your Employer or Union

Financial help may be closer than you think. Many larger employers offer some financial planning assistance as an employee benefit. Depending on your employer, you may be able to access retirement planning, budgeting, home buying assistance, emergency financial assistance, or more. Check with your human resources team to see what's available to you. And, if you are part of a collective bargaining unit like a union, check on their webpage for options.

It's never too late to address your finances. In addition to the options above, several organizations in the Portland area offer home buying classes, matched savings accounts like Individual Development Accounts, and other financial services. Check in with your favorite nonprofits to see how they can help.

#portland #oregon #financialplanning

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.