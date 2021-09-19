Cup & Saucer Cafe offers consistently delicious brunch options

This long-standing Southeast Portland restaurant continues to deliver great meals.

Photo courtesy of Cup & Saucer Cafe

When I moved to Portland in the early 1990s, the Cup & Saucer Cafe was one of the first restaurants I visited, and I've been going ever since.

This Southeast Hawthorne brunch site has been open for an amazing thirty-three years. During that time the neighborhood around the cafe has changed dramatically, but Cup & Saucer has remained an anchor sit in the area.

While they have a good lunch menu, where Cup & Saucer excels is with their breakfast foods.

Photo courtesy of Cup & Saucer Cafe

They have a variety of hearty scrambles, all of which come with your choice of toast or English muffin, and can be made vegetarian. The portions are generous enough to make them sharable.

Two stand-outs are the "Lucky Scramble", which combines bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, green onion, and home-fries; and the the "505 Scramble" which includes eggs, roast green chiles, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, hominy, black beans, tomato, and ranchero sauce, and is topped with sour cream and green onion.

If you're looking for something in a bowl, try the "Greek Bowl" which is Yukon home fries, vegan basil pesto, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onion, kalamata olives, spinach, and feta tossed together into a bowl of deliciousness. For a healthier option pick the "Greens & Protein Bowl" for a combination of broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, Los roast green chiles, hominy, cheddar cheese, and chicken spinach-feta sausage.

Photo courtesy of Cup & Saucer Cafe

Another great option is the "Ma's Little Biscuit" sandwich which is one fried medium egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, and vegan chipotle aioli on a house biscuit served with home fries.

If you like your breakfast on the sweet side, Cup & Saucer offers several variations of pancakes, french toast, and waffles.

Besides the typical buttermilk pancakes, you can also get the "Mayan Corncakes" made with corn and available in either sweet or savory options. It's both vegetarian and gluten-free. Another option is the "Girlfriend's French toast" which is made with gluten-free bread and prepared so perfectly you won't even realize there's no gluten.

Cup & Saucer has a nice variety of breakfast burritos and benedicts to choose from, as well as your basic eggs, protein, and toast plates. The biscuits & gravy is also a solid option to order.

Be sure to check out their bakery items while you're there. The sour cream coffee cake and vanilla butter scones are both delicious.

Photo courtesy of Cup & Saucer Cafe

Cup & Saucer serves Portland Coffee Roasters coffee and they make their coffee drinks smooth and strong.

Cup & Saucer Cafe is located at 3566 SE Hawthorne in Portland. They are open for breakfast and lunch Thursday through Monday. Most items range from $8-12. Service is consistently competent and the staff tends to be friendly.

The restaurant offers options to dine-in either inside or at their curbside patio, grab take out, or order from meal delivery services. Check out their website for more information.

