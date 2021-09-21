Changes in your relationship may be a sign of infidelity

Rose Bak

Here are some things to look for before you have a difficult conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSy1v_0c126pWK00
Photo by Damir Spanic on Unsplash

Infidelity is one of the worst things that can happen in any relationship. It can be the death knell to not only the relationship but to your self-esteem as well. So what do you do when you have a niggling doubt that your partner is being faithful?

Insecurity is normal in any relationship. We may wonder if the person loves us as much as we love them. Things may seem too good to be true. Or we may look back at previous relationships and realize we missed important red flags and ask ourselves if we are being vigilant in this relationship.

The truth is, even when asked directly, a cheating partner will often lie about being with others. Here are some things to look at that may indicate a problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehMxb_0c126pWK00
Photo by Leon on Unsplash

A strong emotional relationship with another person.

This one can be tricky because many of us have close and fully platonic relationships with people who are not our partners. Sometimes those relationships start to veer into emotional cheating before becoming more. If the relationship with the friend is similar to a new partner relationship, you may want to look more closely at what's going on. Just like when you start a romantic relationship, with emotional cheating or suppressed romantic feelings there will be an intensity there. Your partner may talk about that other person all the time, want to spend a lot of time with them, may make changes they attribute to their new friend's influence, or avoid having you meet the person. Emotional cheating can move onto physical cheating, and even if it doesn't, unresolved romantic feelings towards another is a relationship challenge you need to address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04j7dx_0c126pWK00
Photo by Afif Kusuma on Unsplash

Changes in how they treat you.

A cheating partner may start treating you differently in an effort to push you away or justify their own behavior. There may be a dramatic change in the frequency and tone of their communication with you. They may start criticizing you and your appearance. It may seem like they are picking fights. They may decline opportunities for intimacy. They may blow off dates or seem reluctant to spend time together the way that you typically do. You also may notice a cheating partner who is suddenly oversolicitous out of guilt, buying you gifts, or being overly affectionate after a period when they've been cheating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVIg9_0c126pWK00
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Changes in appearance or daily routines.

One of the most obvious indications that cheating may be happening is changes in daily routines or a sudden renewed interest in their appearance. A partner who suddenly is working late, spending a lot of time at a new activity, or going on business trips may be straying. They may buy a lot of new clothes, change their hair, be more attentive to grooming, or suddenly lose a lot of weight or otherwise change their physical appearance. You also may see them spend more time on technology, either texting or using the computer to send messages. There may be changes in spending routines with unexplained purchases or money that seems to go missing for no reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWQiZ_0c126pWK00
Photo by Gabby Orcutt on Unsplash

What to do if you suspect cheating.

The first thing should always be communication. Don't have the conversation on the fly; schedule a time to talk when you can be present. Be direct and share what issues you are seeing that have you concerned. Look for signs that they are lying during the conversation. You may request that your partner join you in couple's counseling. If your partner is unwilling to talk to you or go to counseling or if they blow off your concerns, that's likely a sign that there are serious issues in your relationship that need to be addressed.

You don't have to stay in a relationship where there is infidelity. It takes two to make a relationship work and if one person isn't willing to put in the effort, it may be time to cut them loose. Don't make any rash decisions though. Reach out to friends, family, or counselors to get the help you need to make a decision that works best for you.

Rose Bak is a freelance writer, author and yoga teacher who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. As a dedicated multipotentialite, she has a writes on a variety of topics including self-care, aging, inspiration, business, and pop culture. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. In addition to writing, she teaches accessible yoga and sings. Sadly, she has absolutely no musical talent so she's forced to mostly sing in the shower. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

