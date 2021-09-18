In the mood for a cheeseburger? Here's where to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Portland

Portland offers many original and iconic cheeseburgers to choose from, from fast to fancy.

Saturday is National Cheeseburger Day, a prime example of the quintessential American holiday. Who doesn't love a cheeseburger? The combination of real or imitation beef with melted cheese and toppings appeals to just about any palate.

Portland has many great places to celebrate, but first, a little history of one of America's favorite treats from the website Days of the Year, a great page to learn about off-beat holidays:

The story goes that a teenager, Lionel Sternberger, who was working in his father’s sandwich shop, The Rite Spot in Pasadena, California, just decided to put a slice of American cheese on a burger one day. He found it to be tasty so he shared the idea with his dad who liked it too. And, thus, the cheeseburger was born. Although the idea was thought to be created in California in 1924, the first actual sandwich to be marketed using the word “cheeseburger” was at Kaelin’s restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1934. But the following year, in 1935, the term “cheeseburger” was actually trademarked in another place, at the Humpty Dumpty Drive-in in Denver, Colorado."

If you're thinking a cheeseburger sounds good, here are some local options to fit any budget:

Fast food cheeseburgers

If you're in a hurry for your cheeseburger, avoid the big chains and buy local. There are two great local chains offering delicious cheeseburgers. They might be more expensive than McDonald's or Burger King, but they're definitely worth it.

Burgerville : With 47 locations around Oregon and Washington, it's likely that there's a Burgerville near you. Try the "Colossal Burger" ($3.49) or one of the seasonal cheeseburgers for a great meal.

With 47 locations around Oregon and Washington, it's likely that there's a Burgerville near you. Try the "Colossal Burger" ($3.49) or one of the seasonal cheeseburgers for a great meal. SuperDeluxe: This relative newbie on the burger scene is a fan favorite. They have locations in Southeast Portland, the Pearl District, and Sherwood. We recommend the "double deluxe" ($7.25) or the "veggie deluxe" ($6.50). Be sure to add fries. Check out our review here.

Fast Casual Cheeseburgers

If you want a little more of a dining experience that's not fast food but won't break the bank, check out one of these "fast casual" options.

Killer Burger : A great local favorite is the Killer Burger restaurant chain, which has ten locations throughout the metro area and Eugene. Killer Burger has ten creative cheeseburgers to choose from, and all come with fries and bacon. Prices range from $11-14.50.

A great local favorite is the Killer Burger restaurant chain, which has ten locations throughout the metro area and Eugene. Killer Burger has ten creative cheeseburgers to choose from, and all come with fries and bacon. Prices range from $11-14.50. Little Big Burger: These burgers are small but mighty. Little Big Burger has twelve locations in the Portland metro area and Eugene. Go for the simple option: the cheeseburger (around $7). You have your choice of six kinds of cheese for the topping; we recommend chevre or pimento.

Lardo: Lardo has three Portland locations to get your burger on. Try the "Kumar burger" ($9) and if you're really hungry, make it a double for another four bucks.

Portland Burger: This downtown stop offers twelve burger combinations, all available vegetarian, for around $12 each.

Fancier Cheeseburgers

Unfortunately, the super fancy and iconic "Le Pigeon" burger is no longer an option, but if you want to treat yourself to something fancy, visit one of these restaurants offering gourmet cheeseburgers instead.

Clyde's Prime Rib: One of Portland's oldest restaurants, this Northeast Portland stop has been around since 1955. You know them for their steak and prime rib, but Clyde's "Lounge Burger" is every bit as good -- and it's only $12.

Sammich: This Northeast Burnside favorite has a great selection of meaty sandwiches, but for National Cheeseburger Day you have to get "Da Burg" ($11). Trust me.

Grain & Gristle: The "Classic Burger" at this Northeast Portland restaurant is a little on the pricy side with a cost of $16, but totally worth it.

La Moule: This tiny French restaurant on Southeast Clinton offers a delicious "classic burger" for $16, including "frites" (aka fries) or a small salad.

What's your favorite cheeseburger in Portland? Share in the comments.

