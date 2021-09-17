Rebuilding relationships after the pandemic

Moving from social isolation to socializing will be an adjustment.

It's been a long pandemic, and in most areas of the country, things are gradually opening up. Restaurants are offering at least limited in-person dining. People are taking vacations that were postponed for a year or more. Offices are bringing back workers.

After more than eighteen months either completely at home or mostly isolated, being around people is going to be a challenge. We are already evidence that our social contracts have been broken in some ways. People are getting into brawls on airplanes. Grocery clerks are feeling attacked. People are rude on the streets.

But those are strangers. We don't really have a relationship with them like we do with people who we come into contact with more regularly. Yet humans naturally crave the connection that relationships bring. As an article in Psychology Today explains:

While need for human connection appears to be innate, the ability to form healthy, loving relationships is learned. Some evidence suggests that the ability to form a stable relationship starts to form in infancy, in a child's earliest experiences with a caregiver who reliably meets the infant's needs for food, care, warmth, protection, stimulation, and social contact. Such relationships are not destiny, but they are theorized to establish deeply ingrained patterns of relating to others.

The pandemic has tested our desire to be in relationships. What do we do when we're suddenly around family, friends, and coworkers that, at best, we've only seen on video calls? How do we recreate a relationship that's based on real-time interaction, where there's body language to interpret, and where a year and a half has passed without meaningful connection?

There are a few key things to think about as you move into your post-pandemic relations.

First, as you consider rekindling a dormant relationship, ask yourself if you missed being with that person during the lockdowns? Sometimes we are only friends with people out of a sense of obligation. If you've lost touch with people, it might be best to stay out of touch.

Next, think about your limits for adding human connection. Going from being alone or out with a mask and social distance to being in closer proximity without a mask may feel jarring at first. You may have feelings of anxiety or claustrophobia. Take a break if you need to, and while you may be pushing up against your comfort zone, there's no reason to completely blow it away either. Do what feels safe for you.

If your workplace has an option for moving to a hybrid schedule instead of returning to the office full-time, that may be a great option for slowing re-introducing work relationships. If your friends want to get together for a happy hour, suggest you do it outdoors where things are less crowded. Continue to use delivery services for groceries if that feels more comfortable to you.

People may be a little awkward right now. We've gotten used to dividing our attention between video meetings and emails or other distractions. Make it a point to give the person you're connecting with your full attention, and encourage them to do the same with you.

And finally, be patient. No one knows what the "new normal" is, and every single one of us has changed during these long months at home. The people you know may not be the same as they were before, and neither are you. Take the time to get to know each other all over again, and you might remember exactly why you liked this person so much before the pandemic.

What are you doing to help ease back into relationships "in real life"? Share your thoughts in the comments.

