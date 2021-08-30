Rocio's Serves Up the Best Mexican Food in Portland

This Southeast Portland gem offers a fresh and innovative take on Mexican comfort food.

Photo courtesy of Rocio's

Tucked into a mostly residential neighborhood at the corner of SE 28th and Gladstone, Rocio's has been serving delicious Mexican food since 2015.

Named for owner Rocio Meza, Rocio's is modeled after her father's extremely popular Mexican restaurant in San Diego, which has been open for decades. Rocio learned the restaurant business at her father's side, and she and her brother eventually took over that location from their father and continued to innovate until Rocio moved to Portland and struck out on her own.

Photo courtesy of Rocio's

Rocio's offers a variety of fresh takes on traditional favorite "Mexican comfort food".

Your meal at Rocio's starts with fresh housemade chips and salsa, popping with fresh flavors. Add some guacamole and queso for an extra treat. They're so delicious it's easy to fill up on chips and dip. They make a perfect happy hour treat, which explains why Rocio's is a popular happy hour stop for people working in inner southeast Portland.

Photo courtesy of Rocio's

The fajitas are a popular option. Sizzling platters of beef, chicken, or shrimp, are served with seared onions, bell pepper, cheese, guacamole, salsa fresca, lettuce, seasoned rice, beans, and tortillas. Portions are large enough for two people to share or ask for a "to go" box and you'll have lunch the next day.

The enchiladas are a special treat. Like many dishes at Rocio's, you have your choice of varieties of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or vegetables. The enchiladas come wrapped in large tortillas and smothered in either a green or red sauce. You can also get your enchilada "Christmas style" with both green and red sauce. As one diner recently told me:

I would eat this green sauce out of a bowl with a spoon it's so delicious!"

Photo courtesy of Rocio's

Rocio's has a wide variety of burrito options, and these aren't the ubiquitous generic burritos they have everywhere now. Rocio's burritos are all huge and bursting with fresh flavor and unique combinations. For a special treat try the "California Burrito" which includes carne asada, french fries, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa fresca, and crema mexicana.

If you can't decide what to get, try the "Combination plate" which offers your choice of any two tacos and enchiladas, served with rice and beans. Or grab a few of the appetizers and make them a meal. We highly recommend the nachos, which are overloaded with meat, vegetables, cheese, and sauces, or the quesadillas, available with meat, vegetarian, or vegan.

Photo courtesy of Rocio's

Most items on the Rocio's menu include a "verdura" or vegetarian option. The verdura changes with seasons and it's common to find unusual vegetables like squash or fresh peas mixed in with the standard onion and peppers.

Rocio's offers a full bar including a variety of margaritas and Mexican beer. The drinks are strong and made from fresh ingredients, no plastic bottles of margarita mixes here. Seasonal margaritas include whatever fruit is in season at the time, and are always a special treat.

Along with the seasonal margaritas, the menu also includes a rotating menu of monthly specials that generally include special wraps, tacos, soups, drinks, and desserts. Get them while you can, once the month is up the specials menu will change.

Photo courtesy of Rocio's

Be sure to save room for dessert, which includes flan or tres leches cake.

Rocio's has a warm and colorful dining room and attentive waitstaff. It's common to see Rocio herself mixing drinks or delivering food, always with a bright smile. This reviewer has spent considerable time at Rocio's and both the food and service are consistently good.

Rocio Meza Photo courtesy of Rocio's

In addition to serving in the spotlessly clean dining room, Rocio's offers patio seating as well as carry-out and home delivery through delivery apps. They are open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday, and also offer catering services.

For more information visit the Rocio's website.

