Chicago, IL

Five weird and wonderful Chicago statues to include on your next walking tour of "The Loop"

Rose Bak

There's more to Chicago public art than "the Bean" and "the Picasso".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgSjF_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of Choose Chicago

As a Chicago native, there are several things I like to do every time I come back to the Windy City to visit: get real pizza, enjoy some theater, and walk around downtown. I might be biased, but I think that downtown Chicago, also known as "the Loop" is one of the greatest urban centers you can visit.

When people ask me what's cool to do downtown, I always suggest they do a tour of Chicago statues. The city has some of the most unusual public art installations in the world. In addition to the tourist favorites like the Bean, the Picasso, and the Lions in front of the Art Institute, be sure to add these more unique offerings to your summertime tour of Chicago:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0gHO_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of Chicago Public Art

"Miro's Chicago"

Originally called "The Sun, the Moon, and One Star", locals refer to this simply as "the Miro". Installed in 1981, this 39- foot statue by artist Joan Miro is a "stylized female form" made of steel, wire mesh, concrete, bronze, and ceramic tile.

Located in a plaza near 60 West Washington, the statue was intended to be a companion piece to the popular "Picasso" sculpture across the street in Daley Plaza.

The Chicago Public Art program describes it as:

Miró imbued this sculpture with the mystical presence of an earth deity, both cosmic and worldly. Shapes and forms found in this composition evoke celestial imagery and common objects. The bell-shaped base draws the viewer’s gaze downward, symbolizing Miró’s association of the female form with the earth. The sphere at center represents the moon while the shape of the face is derived from that of a ceramic hook. The fork projecting from the top of the head is symbolic of a star, with individual tines representing rays of light.

While the Picasso sculpture is more popular, "Miro's Chicago" is a fascinating representation of Miro's work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5iRl_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of Chicago Public Art

"Monument with Standing Beast"

This fascinating abstract sculpture by Jean Dubuffet is located at the James R. Thompson Center at 100 W. Randolph. The Thompson Center houses State of Illinois government offices but this Dubuffett offering is easily the most unusual. This 1984 sculpture is 29-feet tall and made of fiberglass.
It has four elements: an animal, a tree, a portal, and architectural forms.

It's unique in that visitors can walk through, under, and around the statute.

Dubuffet described the sculpture as a “drawing which extends…into space” and hoped it would resonate with the average person on the street. Monument with Standing Beast reflects Dubuffet’s career-long development of his own often brutal, urban style utilizing street language, graffiti, and caricature. As the artist said at the time of the opening:

Personally I believe very much in values of savagery; I mean: instinct, passion, mood, violence, madness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPizm_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of Statue Stories Chicago

"Man With Fish"

This 2001 painted bronze sculpture created by Stephan Balkenhol was a gift to Chicago's Shedd Aquarium. As the name suggests, this 16-foot tall sculpture shows a man with his arms around a giant fish. Technically a fountain, the fish is spraying water from its mouth and the reflecting pool around the statue shows images of sea life.

Atlas Obscura called this piece "one of the strangest statues in Chicago".

Sometimes the simplest art is the most interesting. Speaking of the artist, the Chicago Park District site notes:

His sculpture has largely portrayed ordinary men and women in everyday depictions, often with a surprising or light-hearted twist. Several of Balkenhol’s works feature human figures relating to an animal or several animals in an unexpected way.

Be sure to check this out on your statue tour, and stop into the Shedd Aquarium while you're there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lS0Vs_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of General Services Administration

"The Flamingo"

Alexander Calder's Flamingo sculpture is a Chicago favorite. Unveiled in 1974 and located at 50 West Adams, the enormous orange sculpture is made of steel and weighs fifty tons.

Optima described the statue like this:

The Flamingo, however, is the antithesis of his mobile sculptures set apart by their dynamic motion — he referred to the goliath sculpture as a “stabile,” a freestanding abstract sculpture made in the style of a mobile but sitting rigid and stationary. It is this peculiar approach that gives The Flamingo an inevitable feeling of potential energy, instilling an almost alien vitality to the Federal Plaza where it lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEjhP_0b2nCf6p00
Photo courtesy of Chicago Park District

"Agora"

Located near 337 E. Randolph, "Agora" is a series of 106 cast iron sculptures created by Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz. Unveiled in 2006, the display features headless torsos in various shapes, sizes, and levels of movements, arranged in groups.

The Chicago Park District notes that:

Abakanowicz was deeply affected by World War II and the forty-five years of Soviet domination that followed. Her writings explain that she has lived, “…in times which were extraordinary by their various forms of collective hate and collective adulation. Marches and parades worshipped leaders, great and good, who soon turned out to be mass murderers.” She also asserts, “I was obsessed by the image of the crowd…I suspected that under the human skull, instincts and emotions overpower the intellect without us being aware of it.”
Be sure to visit Grant Park to check out this hauntingly beautiful display of art.
There's no shortage of fun art in the Windy City. Whare are your favorite statues to show your guests from out of town?
#chicago #publicart #illinois #theloop #art #SummerBucketList

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Rose Bak is a freelance writer, author and yoga teacher who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. As a dedicated multipotentialite, she has a writes on a variety of topics including self-care, aging, inspiration, business, and pop culture. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. In addition to writing, she teaches accessible yoga and sings. Sadly, she has absolutely no musical talent so she's forced to mostly sing in the shower. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
1933 followers

More from Rose Bak

Portland, OR

Best Friends PDX offers unique juices, smoothies, and snacks for health-conscious Portlanders

If you’re looking for a healthier breakfast or lunch option in southeast Portland, you’re going to love Best Friends PDX. Best Friends’ first location was a coffee and smoothie truck located on SE Division. Last year owners Margaux Muller and Chan Wong opened a brick-and-mortar location, a juice bar, and a café in the Jolene’s First Cousin building on SE Gladstone.

Read full story

How watching CNN or Fox News impacts our mental health

The sensationalized 24-Hour news cycle is killing us. I’m telling you this as a friend: you have got to stop watching CNN. And Fox News. And CNBC. And HLN. And BBC. And all those other cable news shows.

Read full story
259 comments

Why I've come to love wearing a mask

I might wear one forever, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the pandemic. I have a confession to make: this pandemic has made me love wearing a mask. Like everyone else on Earth, I was bummed when I heard public health officials saying that we needed to start wearing masks when we were out in public.

Read full story
282 comments
Multnomah County, OR

As Federal eviction moratorium expires, Multnomah County renters prepare for displacement

Thousands of tenants are at risk of becoming homeless in a region that's already struggling to manage its homeless population. The federal eviction moratorium has expired, and that means big trouble for many renters right here in Portland and Multnomah County.

Read full story
23 comments

Has your credit score dropped during the pandemic?

A simple guide to using secured credit cards to build or repair your credit rating. Understanding how your credit report and rating works can be difficult. Repairing it once it’s trashed can be even more difficult. If you’re working to build or rebuild your credit, a secured credit card might be a good option for you.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Six great ways to beat the heat and stay cool in Portland this summer

It's going to be a scorcher. After months of dreary Portland rain, the sun is always a welcome sight. But when we get to these super hot days of summer here in Portland, I often hear a quote in my head, “Le soleil, toujours le soleil” (“the sun, always the sun”). It’s a quote from one of my favorite books, “The Stranger” by Albert Camus. In an undergrad French Literature class, I wrote an entire paper analyzing this line, so it’s always stuck with me.

Read full story
2 comments

Feeling anxious or stressed out? Here are some simple things to try

You'll be surprised how well these anxiety hacks work. Anxiety is part of the human condition. There’s not a person alive who hasn’t experienced it. Anxiety includes feelings of nervousness, fear, and dread. Physical symptoms include lightheadedness, trembling, sweating, racing pulse, and difficult breathing.

Read full story

Worried about the safety of dryer sheets? Here are some alternatives

There's an easier way to soften your clothes and eliminate static while protecting both your health and the environment. If you use dryer sheets when doing your laundry, you may want to think about using some alternatives. Some experts are now saying that dryer sheets can be dangerous to you, your family, and the environment.

Read full story
27 comments
Portland, OR

Portland's Pine State Biscuits serves up a mouthwatering assortment of breakfast sandwiches

The local chain serves biscuits and more. There's no shortage of great brunch places to visit in Portland. But Pine State Biscuits offers a unique treat that you won't find at a lot of other places. It's in the name...biscuits are the headliner at this local favorite.

Read full story

What's your risk of identity theft? Here's how to reduce the risk of thieves stealing your money online

A little planning now may help shield you from identity theft later. “You Paypal account is on hold. You must log in immediately to update missing information or we will suspend account. Enter you log-in here.”

Read full story

When considering a job offer, think about more than salary

Set yourself up for success by avoiding these mistakes. I’ve been hiring people for over thirty years, and it still surprises me how many applicants make the exact same mistakes over and over when they’re offered a job.

Read full story
7 comments

The debate over shower frequency misses an important issue: showering wastes a lot of time

How to make your shower time more productive and start your day off on a happy note. There's been a lot of discussion about showering lately. Recent media coverage of stars like Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shephard not bathing themselves or their children as frequently as some people believe to be necessary is interesting, but it misses an important point: showering wastes a lot of time.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Looking for a sweet treat? Here are some great Portland cupcake shops to check out this week

Cupcakes are a popular treat in the Rose City. There’s a special joy in cupcakes, especially in a city like Portland where it's gloomy most of the year. Cupcakes are sweet, individually wrapped, portable, and just enough to satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth and brighten your day.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

City's "Shelter to Housing Continuum" recommendations hit a snag as East Portland residents protest

Efforts to ease restrictions on creating places for the homeless to rest draw accusations of bias towards the eastern parts of the city. Portland City Council’s efforts to implement the “Shelter to Housing Continuum” plan has run into significant opposition, particularly from neighborhoods on the outer east side of the city.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Five ways you can support the Asian and Pacific Islander communities in Portland

With anti-Asian hate on the rise nationwide, local residents look for ways to help. With anti-immigrant violence on the rise and the racially motivated mass shootings a few months ago, more and more Asian Americans in the Portland area are speaking out about their experience with racism.

Read full story
21 comments
Portland, OR

You don't have to leave your dog at home when the weather is warm

You're not the only one who wants to enjoy a beautiful summer. Here's where to find some fun in the sun with your pooch. Even before the pandemic brought a flurry of dog adoptions, Portland was a top city for dog lovers. The Rose City has a great variety of amenities for you to enjoy with your canine companion, and with summer in full swing here in Portland, it's a great time to plan an activity that you and your dog can do together.

Read full story
2 comments

The Homelessness Problem Is About to Get Much Worse

The ongoing pandemic threatens to throw tens of thousands of people onto the streets — including children, veterans, and the elderly. In cities all around the country you see them everywhere: people who are homeless. Camping in parks. Lined up for shelter. Sleeping in their cars.

Read full story
463 comments
Portland, OR

Masks are the only item of clothing required for the Full Moon Bike Ride

The "Buck Naked Full Moon Ride" hits the streets of Portland Friday night. Portland is known for being weird, and one of its most beloved traditions is mass participation in the annual "World Naked Bike Ride" where each year thousands of nude and almost nude cyclists pedal through the streets.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

3 things Portland area residents can do to prepare for wildfire season before the smoke hits

You can save your lungs with a little pre-planning. Wildfire season has started on the west coast, and all indications are that this year will be another challenging season on the west coast. With widespread droughts drying out our beautiful Pacific Northwest natural areas, Portland area residents are being encouraged to prepare now for the impacts of wildfires so that they are not caught off guard.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

What happens to the homeless on Christmas?

It's tough celebrating the holiday while living on the streets. As you’re enjoying a delicious holiday meal with your family (in a COVID safe manner), you might wonder what the holidays would be like if you didn’t have a family and a home to enjoy for the holidays.

Read full story
103 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy