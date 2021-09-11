Six great ways to beat the heat and stay cool in Portland this summer

It's going to be a scorcher.

After months of dreary Portland rain, the sun is always a welcome sight.

But when we get to these super hot days of summer here in Portland, I often hear a quote in my head, “Le soleil, toujours le soleil” (“the sun, always the sun”). It’s a quote from one of my favorite books, “The Stranger” by Albert Camus. In an undergrad French Literature class, I wrote an entire paper analyzing this line, so it’s always stuck with me.

It comes to mind when I walk outside and the sun is beating down so hot it feels like I’m burning up from the inside like the bad guys at the end of “Raiders of the Lost Ark”.

Climate change is no joke, and summers are getting longer and hotter every year in the Pacific Northwest. So what’s a person to do to stay cool?

In “The Stranger” the main character blames the sun for a random act of violent murder. Now I know you aren’t fixing to kill someone, but you might feel yourself becoming increasingly cranky and not feeling too well, especially after several 90 plus degree days in a row.

If you don’t have the luxury of staying in an air-conditioned bubble for the next month or two, here are some suggestions that may help you beat the heat in Portland this summer.

Stay hydrated.

Yes I know, every article you read tells you to stay hydrated in hot weather. That’s because it’s one of the most impactful things you can do to avoid being miserable or getting sick.

Drink throughout the day, even if you don’t feel super thirsty. Take several sips of your drink of choice every hour, especially if you are outside or don’t have air conditioning in your home or office.

Water is best of course, and Portland is blessed to have delicious fluoride-free water. But if drinking plain water isn't your jam, you might think about perking it up by adding some fruit or herbs to your water. It will taste better and help encourage you to drink more. Some things to try:

Citrus: slice or squeeze some fresh lemon, lime, or orange into your water

Fruit: add fresh berries, watermelon, or strawberries

Cucumber slices will add electrolytes to fight dehydration

Mint or thinly sliced ginger will help with nausea that sometimes happens when we get too hot

Tempted to try a wine slushie or icy cold beer instead? I hear you, those are the bomb. The Rose City has plenty of great patio bars where you can enjoy a cold adult beverage. But also drink water, lots of extra water, because alcohol dehydrates you.

Change your clothing.

Stick with loose, light-colored clothing made from natural fabrics. The Portland metro area has plenty of great shops where you can get something a little different from the mass-produced clothing you find in big box stores.

If you’re one of those people who think you are too fat, too old, or too “whatever” to wear comfortable summer clothing, get over yourself. Seriously. If someone doesn’t like the sight of your saggy arms in a tank top or your dimply thighs in shorts, they don’t have to look.

Do you really want to be hot and uncomfortable because some random stranger might judge you? And if someone does, send them some love because that person is clearly more insecure and full of self-hatred if they need to criticize others to make themselves feel better.

Use yoga techniques to cool down.

I know, the idea of actually having to move might sound terrible. But not all yoga requires you to be active or twist yourself into a pretzel.

There are several accessible yoga poses that will help cool you down and calm your mind. Gentle yoga can also provide some relief if you are one of those people whose hands and feet swell when the temperatures rise.

If you aren’t familiar with yoga, consider taking a class or watching a YouTube video to get the gist. Or take advantage of the dozens of Portland-area yoga studios that are offering "pop up" yoga classes in local parks or have moved their classes online.

Here are some poses that are good for the heat and don’t take a lot of effort:

Legs up the wall pose

Reclined cobbler

Supported bridge pose

Child’s pose

Forward fold

Dead bug pose

Reduce the heat in your environment.

Heat can really settle into your house or apartment, making it more troublesome that at least a third of Portland-area homes are lacking air conditioning. Try these useful tips to keep your home as cool and comfortable as possible while you wait for the heat to break:

Keep your drapes closed when the sun is out to reflect light away from your windows.

Fans, fans, fans….we have like eight going at my house during the summer.

Create a homemade swamp cooler. YouTube has a lot of great videos on how to do this cheaply.

Freeze a bandanna or washcloth and put it on your head or neck to cool you down.

Take cool showers — a cool shower before bedtime will help you sleep.

Power down your heat-producing appliances like tv, dishwasher, computer, dryer, etc. If absolutely necessary, only use them at night.

When it cools down at night, open the doors and windows to suck in cooler air before you go to bed

Utilize public spaces.

With pandemic restrictions mostly lifted across the country, you have more options for staying cool outside the home. Easy options:

Go to the movies.

Get out in nature. Any shaded area will be significantly cooler so head on out to Forest Park or one of the numerous recreational areas throughout Oregon. Or head to the coast where it's always much cooler.

Visit the mall.

Settle in at the library and read a good book. While some Multnomah County Library locations are still under pandemic closures, several locations have been re-opened to the public.

Head downtown and play in the splash pads at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Visit a cooling center. Check on your local city or county web pages to see if they have set up community spaces to beat the heat. 211info also maintains lists of open cooling centers not just in Portland but in surrounding areas as well.

Don’t forget about your furry friends.

Just like you, your pets will feel the heat. Plan ahead to keep them safe. Some reminders:

Don’t leave your pets in the car, even for 5 minutes. If you think it’s OK to leave your dog in the car, sit there with them in the heat and see how fast it gets hot in the car.

Make sure they have plenty of fresh water in their bowl.

If your pets are outside, be sure they have shade. Bring them indoors with you if possible.

If possible, walk on the grass. Sidewalks and roads will retain the heat even after it cools off, so watch out for burns on their paws if you take a walk.

Visit the Oregon Humane Society's webpage for more tips to help your pets stay cool.

Good luck with the heat friends. And remember your sunscreen. What are your favorite Portland hot weather tips?

