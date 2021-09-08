Portland, OR

How Portlanders can help eliminate the dreaded time changes in November and March

Rose Bak

Local residents are tired of "springing forward" and "falling back".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FI3sq_0YuwyihL00
Photo by Cristofer Jeschke on Unsplash

Right at 2:00 a.m. Sunday it happened. The moment we all dread. The clocks “sprung forward” as Daylight Saving Time began across the country.

As weary Portlanders rubbed their eyes and rolled out of bed at what was effectively an hour early, many of us had to wonder: what on Earth needs to happen to eliminate Daylight Saving Time in Oregon?

As it happens, voters across Oregon and several other states have already enacted legislation to end the twice a year “spring forward and fall back” of the clocks. But Daylight Saving Time remains. Why? And what can Portland do to help?

Why Do We Have Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time, often incorrectly called “Daylight Savings Time”, started being used in 1918 in the United States.

Daylight Saving Time was intended to adjust the clock in order to create more daylight hours at the end of the day. It was thought that would help farmers during the spring and summer so they would have more time to work their crops.

The measure was also intended to save energy by reducing the number of hours people had to use their lights. Recent studies have claimed that the energy benefits of Daylight Saving Time are minimal.

In 1966 the Uniform Time Act made it an official policy across the country.

Although it was a federal initiative, states did not necessarily have to comply. Federal law allows state legislatures to exempt themselves from observing Daylight Saving Time, but they cannot make it permanent. This means they can refuse to “spring forward” but if they do, they can’t refuse to “fall back” again.

The states of Hawaii and Arizona (except for the Navajo Nation) decided that Daylight Saving Time was not for them. Several U.S. territories also waived implementation of Daylight Saving Time, including American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

They have no doubt been gloating ever since.

The rest of the country settled into the bizarre ritual of re-setting time twice a year.

Despite growing opposition to the practice, the Department of Transportation, which oversees all things related to time zones, proposed an update of the time change dates, moving them to different weeks as part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2EzH_0YuwyihL00
Photo by Mpho Mojapelo on Unsplash

How Do We Get Rid of the Time Change?

Changing the clocks between Daylight Saving Time and Standard time is not only reviled because it’s a hassle, but it’s also dangerous.

Numerous studies have shown that the semiannual shift in time has negative effects on people’s circadian rhythms, which impacts sleep. Interruption in sleep after a time change has been positively correlated to increased rates of heart attacks and car accidents. This is true in Portland as well as the rest of the country.

States continue to try to end the semi-annual changing of the clocks. An estimated 350 bills and resolutions have been passed in nearly every state in the country. Some bills propose to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, while others proposed to make Standard Time the permanent time in their state. They all agree on one thing: the time change has to go.

Fifteen states have enacted legislation calling for Daylight Saving Time to be observed year-round, including the West Coast block of Oregon, California, and Washington.

Unfortunately, it’s not totally up to the state. As much as Portland and the rest of the state may wish it wasn't true, Congress needs to officially change the practice.

But hope is on the horizon.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla) has joined forces with four Republican and three Democratic senators to propose the Sunshine Protection Act. If enacted, the “Sunshine Protection Act” would eliminate so-called Standard Time, which runs from November through March, and make Daylight Saving Time be the norm.

“The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation,” Rubio said in a statement that likely brought the most bipartisan agreement that this country has ever seen.

If there’s one thing that can unite this country, it’s the dreaded twice-a-year time changes.

What Can Portland Do About Daylight Saving Time Changes?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K94tK_0YuwyihL00
Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash


The first thing to do is to try to mitigate the impacts on your health. Try to go to bed a little bit earlier the next few days as your body adjusts to the shift. You don't have to worry about too much sunlight this time of year, so cuddle up and listen to the Portland rain on your window as your drift off to sleep.

You should also try to get out and enjoy the daylight. Spending time in nature is a great way to reset your internal clock. Even though it’s raining, you can still head to numerous Portland outdoor recreation sites to soak up the rays that are lurking behind the clouds. Here are some ideas:

· Go check out the Portland Rose Garden and see if any of the roses are starting to bud

· Take a walk on the Eastbank Esplanade

· Hike in Forest Park

· Take a walk around downtown Portland

You can also contact your Congressional representatives. Dop an email to Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and ask them to support the bill. (While you’re at it, thank them for supporting you by voting for the latest Stimulus Bill).

Oregon has five elected officials in the federal House of Representatives. Most of the Portland area is represented by Rep. Earl Blumenauer or Rep. Suzanne Bonamici If you’re not sure who represents your district, click here.

Here's hoping that this weekend was the last time we changed our clocks in Portland.

#portland #oregon #daylightsaving #legislation #sleep

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Rose Bak is a freelance writer, author and yoga teacher who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. As a dedicated multipotentialite, she has a writes on a variety of topics including self-care, aging, inspiration, business, and pop culture. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. In addition to writing, she teaches accessible yoga and sings. Sadly, she has absolutely no musical talent so she's forced to mostly sing in the shower. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
1933 followers

More from Rose Bak

Portland, OR

Best Friends PDX offers unique juices, smoothies, and snacks for health-conscious Portlanders

If you’re looking for a healthier breakfast or lunch option in southeast Portland, you’re going to love Best Friends PDX. Best Friends’ first location was a coffee and smoothie truck located on SE Division. Last year owners Margaux Muller and Chan Wong opened a brick-and-mortar location, a juice bar, and a café in the Jolene’s First Cousin building on SE Gladstone.

Read full story

How watching CNN or Fox News impacts our mental health

The sensationalized 24-Hour news cycle is killing us. I’m telling you this as a friend: you have got to stop watching CNN. And Fox News. And CNBC. And HLN. And BBC. And all those other cable news shows.

Read full story
259 comments

Why I've come to love wearing a mask

I might wear one forever, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the pandemic. I have a confession to make: this pandemic has made me love wearing a mask. Like everyone else on Earth, I was bummed when I heard public health officials saying that we needed to start wearing masks when we were out in public.

Read full story
282 comments
Multnomah County, OR

As Federal eviction moratorium expires, Multnomah County renters prepare for displacement

Thousands of tenants are at risk of becoming homeless in a region that's already struggling to manage its homeless population. The federal eviction moratorium has expired, and that means big trouble for many renters right here in Portland and Multnomah County.

Read full story
23 comments

Has your credit score dropped during the pandemic?

A simple guide to using secured credit cards to build or repair your credit rating. Understanding how your credit report and rating works can be difficult. Repairing it once it’s trashed can be even more difficult. If you’re working to build or rebuild your credit, a secured credit card might be a good option for you.

Read full story
5 comments
Portland, OR

Six great ways to beat the heat and stay cool in Portland this summer

It's going to be a scorcher. After months of dreary Portland rain, the sun is always a welcome sight. But when we get to these super hot days of summer here in Portland, I often hear a quote in my head, “Le soleil, toujours le soleil” (“the sun, always the sun”). It’s a quote from one of my favorite books, “The Stranger” by Albert Camus. In an undergrad French Literature class, I wrote an entire paper analyzing this line, so it’s always stuck with me.

Read full story
2 comments

Feeling anxious or stressed out? Here are some simple things to try

You'll be surprised how well these anxiety hacks work. Anxiety is part of the human condition. There’s not a person alive who hasn’t experienced it. Anxiety includes feelings of nervousness, fear, and dread. Physical symptoms include lightheadedness, trembling, sweating, racing pulse, and difficult breathing.

Read full story

Worried about the safety of dryer sheets? Here are some alternatives

There's an easier way to soften your clothes and eliminate static while protecting both your health and the environment. If you use dryer sheets when doing your laundry, you may want to think about using some alternatives. Some experts are now saying that dryer sheets can be dangerous to you, your family, and the environment.

Read full story
27 comments
Portland, OR

Portland's Pine State Biscuits serves up a mouthwatering assortment of breakfast sandwiches

The local chain serves biscuits and more. There's no shortage of great brunch places to visit in Portland. But Pine State Biscuits offers a unique treat that you won't find at a lot of other places. It's in the name...biscuits are the headliner at this local favorite.

Read full story

What's your risk of identity theft? Here's how to reduce the risk of thieves stealing your money online

A little planning now may help shield you from identity theft later. “You Paypal account is on hold. You must log in immediately to update missing information or we will suspend account. Enter you log-in here.”

Read full story

When considering a job offer, think about more than salary

Set yourself up for success by avoiding these mistakes. I’ve been hiring people for over thirty years, and it still surprises me how many applicants make the exact same mistakes over and over when they’re offered a job.

Read full story
7 comments

The debate over shower frequency misses an important issue: showering wastes a lot of time

How to make your shower time more productive and start your day off on a happy note. There's been a lot of discussion about showering lately. Recent media coverage of stars like Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shephard not bathing themselves or their children as frequently as some people believe to be necessary is interesting, but it misses an important point: showering wastes a lot of time.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Looking for a sweet treat? Here are some great Portland cupcake shops to check out this week

Cupcakes are a popular treat in the Rose City. There’s a special joy in cupcakes, especially in a city like Portland where it's gloomy most of the year. Cupcakes are sweet, individually wrapped, portable, and just enough to satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth and brighten your day.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

City's "Shelter to Housing Continuum" recommendations hit a snag as East Portland residents protest

Efforts to ease restrictions on creating places for the homeless to rest draw accusations of bias towards the eastern parts of the city. Portland City Council’s efforts to implement the “Shelter to Housing Continuum” plan has run into significant opposition, particularly from neighborhoods on the outer east side of the city.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Five ways you can support the Asian and Pacific Islander communities in Portland

With anti-Asian hate on the rise nationwide, local residents look for ways to help. With anti-immigrant violence on the rise and the racially motivated mass shootings a few months ago, more and more Asian Americans in the Portland area are speaking out about their experience with racism.

Read full story
21 comments
Portland, OR

You don't have to leave your dog at home when the weather is warm

You're not the only one who wants to enjoy a beautiful summer. Here's where to find some fun in the sun with your pooch. Even before the pandemic brought a flurry of dog adoptions, Portland was a top city for dog lovers. The Rose City has a great variety of amenities for you to enjoy with your canine companion, and with summer in full swing here in Portland, it's a great time to plan an activity that you and your dog can do together.

Read full story
2 comments

The Homelessness Problem Is About to Get Much Worse

The ongoing pandemic threatens to throw tens of thousands of people onto the streets — including children, veterans, and the elderly. In cities all around the country you see them everywhere: people who are homeless. Camping in parks. Lined up for shelter. Sleeping in their cars.

Read full story
463 comments
Portland, OR

Masks are the only item of clothing required for the Full Moon Bike Ride

The "Buck Naked Full Moon Ride" hits the streets of Portland Friday night. Portland is known for being weird, and one of its most beloved traditions is mass participation in the annual "World Naked Bike Ride" where each year thousands of nude and almost nude cyclists pedal through the streets.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

3 things Portland area residents can do to prepare for wildfire season before the smoke hits

You can save your lungs with a little pre-planning. Wildfire season has started on the west coast, and all indications are that this year will be another challenging season on the west coast. With widespread droughts drying out our beautiful Pacific Northwest natural areas, Portland area residents are being encouraged to prepare now for the impacts of wildfires so that they are not caught off guard.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

What happens to the homeless on Christmas?

It's tough celebrating the holiday while living on the streets. As you’re enjoying a delicious holiday meal with your family (in a COVID safe manner), you might wonder what the holidays would be like if you didn’t have a family and a home to enjoy for the holidays.

Read full story
103 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy