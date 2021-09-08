Three reasons to get out of Portland this weekend and visit the coast

You can beat the heat and enjoy the great outdoors.

Photo by Oregon Coast Visitors Association

Hey Portlanders, are you starting to get cabin fever after our recent "icepocalypse"? Could you use a change of scenery?

Good news, the Oregon Coast is open and this weekend is the perfect time to pack up the car and head on out to the Oregon coast.

Picture yourself walking on the promenade in Seaside, hiking at Oswald West State Park, or looking for whales in Lincoln City. Doesn’t that sound better than hanging out at home?

A little ocean therapy might be just what you need to rejuvenate yourself before you spend another long week sitting at your dining room table doing zoom meetings while your kids do online school.

Here are three great reasons why this weekend is the perfect time to make the trip to the Oregon Coast.

Reason #1: it’s close so you can get there fast

With Cannon Beach and Seaside a little more than 80 miles from downtown Portland, you can get to the coast in about an hour and 45 minutes. The proximity of ocean beaches to the Portland metro area makes the coast a perfect day trip destination.

It’s an easy drive, and once you cross the coast range, it’s like you’re in another world. The air feels warmer and fresher, you can smell the saltwater, and you’re surrounded by nature’s beauty.

If you really need a break, consider staying at the coast overnight. Coast hotels are in the off-season, so prices are low. A quick search shows that are many great options available on Airbnb, VRBO, or Vacasa as well. All short-term rentals have instituted comprehensive COVID protocols including enhanced cleaning and disinfecting. Many also have contactless check-in.

Photo by Oregon Coast Visitors Association

Reason #2: It’s not crowded right now and it’s easy to socially distance

When the weather is warm or it’s a holiday like Spring Break, the coast is often jam-packed with tourists. But it’s February. This means that it’s rainy and the weather is cooler, which keeps most of the tourists away.

You don’t care about a little rain, right? You’re an Oregonian. You can just zip up your Columbia rain jacket and have a great time enjoying the beach. Besides, the rain is warmer at the beach than it is in Portland.

With hundreds of miles of public beaches and no crowds, it’s pretty easy to keep your distance from your fellow ocean lovers. This will give you a little more freedom to drop the mask and breathe in the fresh salty air. Just be sure to mask up again if you get close to someone outside your family bubble. Be safe.

Photo by Oregon Coast Visitors Association

Reason #3: You can wear yourself out -- and the kids and dogs too

We could all use a little more exercise, especially at this time of the year. With miles of sandy coastline, plus several state parks nearby, you can walk, run, or hike for hours while enjoying the rugged beauty of the western part of the state.

If your kids are driving you crazy because they’re tired of being cooped up, or your dog is constantly interrupting you while you’re trying to work, a trip to the coast may be just the ticket to both the mental and physical stimulation that they need. Bonus: after a long walk on the beach, everyone will be too tired to bug you on the way home.

Photo by Oregon Coast Visitors Association

Bonus Reason: Restaurants are open for in-person dining

Just like in Portland, in-person dining is open at 25% capacity. Fortunately, since the coast is not crowded in February (see reason #2) you should be able to get in and enjoy a nice meal. So go enjoy some clam chowder or some fresh fish at one of the many fantastic restaurants. Remember that business has been slow with COVID closures and recent bad weather, so don’t forget to tip your server generously for good service.

See you on the coast!

#portland #oregon #coast #beach #vacation #weekendgetaway #familyfun