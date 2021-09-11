Best Friends PDX offers unique juices, smoothies, and snacks for health-conscious Portlanders

Photo by Best Friends PDX

If you’re looking for a healthier breakfast or lunch option in southeast Portland, you’re going to love Best Friends PDX.

Best Friends’ first location was a coffee and smoothie truck located on SE Division. Last year owners Margaux Muller and Chan Wong opened a brick-and-mortar location, a juice bar, and a café in the Jolene’s First Cousin building on SE Gladstone.

The corner of SE 28th and Gladstone is turning into a gastronomical bonanza. In addition to Best Friends, Jolene’s First Cousin also boasts a great bakery, the adorable Unicorn Bake Shop.

Rocio’s Mexican Restaurant, arguably one of the best Mexican restaurants in the city, is right across the street.

Best Friends PDX prides itself on using the freshest and most natural ingredients. The menu is vegan and gluten-free. Soy, oat, almond, hemp, and coconut milk are all available.

The Best Friends juice bar and café on Gladstone focuses on four main options: fresh juices, smoothies, beverages, and snacks. There’s a strong focus on high nutrition superfoods like acai, microgreens, and spirulina.

For your morning caffeine fix, Best Friends offers a variety of tasty coffee beverages. In addition to your typical black coffee, the menu also offers such delights as a lavender latte, a maca mocha, and the “Carmela Soprano Latte”, a delicious blend of espresso, house-made coconut caramel, and cordyceps mushrooms.

If you’re avoiding caffeine try the Golden Milk Elixir, a mix of coconut elixir, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom, with a garnish of cayenne and black peppers. This delicious version of the classic Indian beverage is sure to warm you up on a cold day.

Best Friends really excels at the smoothie game. Smoothies are available in either a drink or a “smoothie bowl”.

A house favorite is the “Margaux Mango”, presumably named after one of the owners. This smoothie is a delicious mixture of mango, orange juice, lemon juice, banana, bee pollen, turmeric, black pepper, and coconut milk.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more satiating protein, order the “PB Herman”, a mixture of banana, peanut butter, maca powder, hemp hearts, dates, and coconut milk.

For something a bit more solid, try one of the three “smoothie bowls” which feature a variety of fresh fruit, and Margalaxy Grain Free Cosmic Crunch Superfood Granola.

Margalaxy Snacks is a separate enterprise of co-owner Margeaux Muller offering a variety of all natural superfood snacks.

Best Friends also does their own take on every millennial’s favorite: avocado toast. Best Friends has four “toast” options to choose from, two sweet and two savories, all made on a hearty New Cascadia gluten-free bread.

The standout is “Tony’s Toast”, a single slice of bread with smashed avocado, lemon juice, olive oil, pepitas, and a heap of local microgreens.

Other meal options include granola parfaits, house-made avocado salad rolls, and sweet treats from Margalaxy like “Moon Balls”, a raw food superfood brownie bite.

Don’t leave without ordering some juice for the road. There are four delicious juice mixes available, as well as four “wellness shots” which are sold separately.

If you’ve succumbed to a seasonal cold or flu, pick up the “Flu Kicker Toddy”. The drink combines hot water, honey, ginger, turmeric, lemon, echinacea, cayenne, and black pepper. It’s a great option for soothing a sore throat and easing your chills.

The staff at Best Friends are friendly and efficient. The café accepts credit cards and requires masks and social distancing for your safety. You can phone in your order ahead of time to get in and out quickly.

While parking can be tight at their coffee and smoothie truck on SE Division, the Gladstone location has ample street parking. Both locations are open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For more information, check out their website at http://bestfriendpdx.com/.

#portland #healthyeating #vegan #glutenfree #juicebar