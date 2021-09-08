Portland, OR

Are you struggling to afford food? Here's where you can find help in the Portland area

Rose Bak

Free food resources are available if you know where to look.

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

Last week’s standoff between the Portland Police, Hollywood Fred Meyer employees, and Portlanders looking for food brought to light the increasing prevalence of food insecurity in Oregon.

Across the state, food banks and free meal programs are reporting a dramatic increase in demand for people looking for help affording food.

A recent survey conducted by the University of Oregon found that food insecurity in the state had more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic. The study reports that over a quarter of Oregonians are experiencing hunger and worried about how they will feed their families.

The Oregon Food Bank is in the thick of the region’s food crisis, with close to 1.5 million people seeking food assistance this year.

Susannah Morgan, the CEO of the Oregon Food Bank, told KGW’s “Straight Talk” that "It's the worst rate of hunger we have seen in a century.

The Oregon Food Bank serves people throughout the state of Oregon and southwest Washington at its five facilities, as well as providing food to 21 regional food banks and 1,400 partner food pantries.

Although the Oregon State Legislature gave the Oregon Food Bank an emergency funding allocation of $2.9 million in December, people are making hard choices between food and paying for other essentials like heat and medicine.

Much of the increase in demand for food is from people who have never sought assistance before – and likely never thought they would. Long-term unemployment has taken its toll throughout the state.

The Department of Human Services (DHS), which offers a state assistance program called SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is also seeing huge increases in its rolls. In response to the growing need, DHS has offered many people a temporary increase in their SNAP funds, with automatic deposits onto their EBT cards.

SNAP, which is colloquially known as “food stamps”, can be used to purchase food from grocery stores and farmer’s markets. Beneficiaries are provided with a debit card to make purchases from their SNAP allocation.

DHS has also worked to make it simpler to request replacement funds for families who lost food due to wildfires or the recent winter storm, which left over half a million households without power.

How to get help in the Portland area

If money is tight in your household, there’s no reason to go hungry.

Food assistance is often much easier to get compared to other types of assistance such as rent assistance, utility relief, or medication. Using food benefits to feed your family leaves more of your money for other essential payments.

If you live in the Portland metro area, here are some places where you can get help.

First, contact the Oregon Department of Human Services and see if you qualify for a SNAP grant. Even if you are working or receiving Social Security, you may still qualify for some help with purchasing food.

The Oregon Food Bank has a helpful tool on their website called “The Food Finder”. On this “one-stop shop” site you can search by locations throughout the state, and find the hours and days of the week that you can access food.

There are several hundred locations listed in Multnomah, Washington, Clark, and Clackamas counties. These include Oregon Food Bank locations, churches, school food pantries, non-profits, and hot meal programs.

Depending on the site and the availability of donations, food boxes may contain meat, dairy, and fresh produce in addition to shelf-stable food like beans, rice, and canned goods. Some food program sites also provide culturally-specific food for immigrant and refugee populations.

Food pantry programs have adapted their pick-up processes to be COVID safe, and you will be asked to wear a mask when you visit, to ensure the safety of you and the mostly volunteer staff who are helping provide food.

Food pantries generally provide food assistance with no questions asked. You do not have to show an ID card, prove citizenship or residency, or provide personally identifying information for most programs.

How you can help

If you are fortunate enough to not need food assistance right now, consider a donation to the Oregon Food Bank or one of your local food pantries. Shelf-stable nutritional food can be put to use, and your donations of cash can help the Oregon Food Bank with bulk purchases of food at lower prices.

