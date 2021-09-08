Portland, OR

What happens to the homeless on Christmas?

Rose Bak

It's tough celebrating the holiday while living on the streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqBzJ_0Y6fNero00
Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

As you’re enjoying a delicious holiday meal with your family (in a COVID safe manner), you might wonder what the holidays would be like if you didn’t have a family and a home to enjoy for the holidays.

You might even worry about what’s going on with your houseless neighbors and how they are getting through the holidays.

As I often say, every day you are homeless is the worst day of our life. But being homeless on the holidays can be especially difficult.

The good thing about the holiday season is that there’s usually an outpouring of donations and support to help homeless services agencies such as shelters, drop-in centers, meal service programs (food kitchens), and outreach programs.

It’s heartwarming how much generosity we see directed at the homeless during the holidays. It’s also a marked departure from the rest of the year. We have a saying in the Homeless Services field:

“When it’s Christmas or a blizzard, suddenly everyone cares about the homeless.”

There’s something about the holidays – or a huge winter storm – that makes people open their hearts and show more compassion to those who are less fortunate.

Here’s what Christmas is like for a person experiencing homelessness in 2020.

Access to basic services is limited

For one thing, most businesses and service agencies are closed on the Christmas Day, and often on Christmas Eve as well.

People experiencing homelessness often meet their basic needs during business hours. They may rely on the library to keep warm or access the internet, use the restroom at Starbucks or the mall, they may take a shower or get a meal at a social services agency.

When those places are closed for the weekend or a snow day or a holiday like Christmas and Thanksgiving, people often end up with no place to go to take care of their basic needs.

Holiday meals are less plentiful – and less festive

In a good year, there might be a hot meal at a local church or a meal service program. Often that’s an opportunity to eat some more nutritious food, sit in a chair to eat, and warm up a bit with a cup of coffee or hot cocoa.

Sometimes these holiday events for the homeless will include little gifts like a warm pair of socks, a new hat or some handwarmers.

The mood is cheerful and happy unlike most days in a food line. These events can be a nice respite from the everyday grind of basic survival.

With the pandemic and COVID gathering restrictions, most programs can only offer a “to go” meal, something boxed up that a person experiencing homelessness will need to take to a park bench or a tent or some other outdoor space, where it may be wet or cold.

These holiday events are also generally run by volunteers. Volunteerism is down in most programs due to fear of COVID and pandemic isolation rules.

Shelter space is at a premium

One of the biggest myths in homelessness is that people are outside on purpose, they just refuse to go to a shelter. Even in the best of times, shelter bed capacity is much lower than the needs.

In my community of Portland Oregon, additional shelter beds open up in the winter months, but even that isn’t enough to provide a bed for every single person on the street.

This year we also have social distancing requirements. This means that shelter beds that used to be stacked up next to each other twelve inches apart now need to be single beds at least six feet apart. This has dramatically reduced the capacity of homeless shelters around the country.

There’s an economy of scale with shelters. Many of the fixed costs of rent, utilities, and minimal staffing levels are the same whether there’s 25 people in the shelter or 250 in the shelter. Simply put, there’s not enough money or space to replace one 250 bed shelter with ten 25-bed shelters. As a result, there are fewer beds for people to go in.

This means there are more people who will be outside this holiday.

Disconnection and sadness feel more acute

There are many factors that contribute to homelessness including: housing costs, loss of income, domestic violence, PTSD from serving in the military, mental illness, addiction, and negative foster care placements, to name a few.

But in the end, homelessness is about a loss of connection.

You become homeless when you are out of money and you have no more options where you can safely crash at someone else’s place. And just like all of us, Christmas can bring up negative emotions that are particularly acute during the holiday season.

People may be processing the grief of losing someone they love.

They may be mourning broken relationships with families.

They may be devastated by having their kids removed from their custody.

They may feel traumatized by the terrible things that have happened to them on the streets.

They may be scared because they’re having anxiety or an elevated mental health condition that is leading them to believe that they’re in danger or that people are against them.

These emotions can be particularly acute when people know that they’re sitting on the street in the cold while all around them, families are in their warm houses having delicious holiday meals and exchanging presents.

Everyone wants to have that Hallmark loving family Christmas, but that’s not in the cards for everyone. And just like the general population, Christmas may cause homeless populations to experience higher levels of anxiety, depression, and sadness. And just like the general population, the homeless may try to manage those symptoms with alcohol or drugs.

Remember that while single men might be the most visible homeless population you see, there are also many women, families with children, teenagers and elderly seniors living on the street. While they tend to be less visible, they are suffering just as much as the people you see every day.

How to help

If you want to help people this Christmas, here are a few things to consider:

  • Contact your local homeless organization or volunteer clearinghouse and offer to volunteer to help the homeless on Christmas weekend. With appropriate social distancing and masks, you can safely fill in some of the gaps to keep holiday events open for the homeless.
  • Make gift bags to give to the homeless and when you see someone on the street, hand them one. It’s great to include things like gloves, socks, hand warmers, a bottle of water, and snacks (granola bars, tuna and cracker kits, nuts, jerky).
  • Make a cash or in-kind donation to an agency serving the homeless.
  • If you see someone who is homeless, hand them some money. Even $5 will make a big difference. Give it without strings and count on the person to use it for whatever will ease their misery the most – even if that means they spend it on a can of beer and a cigarette.
  • Be kind. Acknowledge people. Say hello. Don’t just ignore them.

Remember, as the saying goes,

“There but for the grace of God, go I”.

#nbholidaycheer

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 103

Published by

Rose Bak is a freelance writer, author and yoga teacher who lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and special needs dogs. As a dedicated multipotentialite, she has a writes on a variety of topics including self-care, aging, inspiration, business, and pop culture. She is also a published author of romantic fiction. In addition to writing, she teaches accessible yoga and sings. Sadly, she has absolutely no musical talent so she's forced to mostly sing in the shower. For more of Rose's work, visit her website at rosebakenterprises.com or follow her on social media @AuthorRoseBak.

Portland, OR
1931 followers

More from Rose Bak

Portland, OR

Best Friends PDX offers unique juices, smoothies, and snacks for health-conscious Portlanders

If you’re looking for a healthier breakfast or lunch option in southeast Portland, you’re going to love Best Friends PDX. Best Friends’ first location was a coffee and smoothie truck located on SE Division. Last year owners Margaux Muller and Chan Wong opened a brick-and-mortar location, a juice bar, and a café in the Jolene’s First Cousin building on SE Gladstone.

Read full story

How watching CNN or Fox News impacts our mental health

The sensationalized 24-Hour news cycle is killing us. I’m telling you this as a friend: you have got to stop watching CNN. And Fox News. And CNBC. And HLN. And BBC. And all those other cable news shows.

Read full story
259 comments

Why I've come to love wearing a mask

I might wear one forever, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the pandemic. I have a confession to make: this pandemic has made me love wearing a mask. Like everyone else on Earth, I was bummed when I heard public health officials saying that we needed to start wearing masks when we were out in public.

Read full story
282 comments
Multnomah County, OR

As Federal eviction moratorium expires, Multnomah County renters prepare for displacement

Thousands of tenants are at risk of becoming homeless in a region that's already struggling to manage its homeless population. The federal eviction moratorium has expired, and that means big trouble for many renters right here in Portland and Multnomah County.

Read full story
23 comments

Has your credit score dropped during the pandemic?

A simple guide to using secured credit cards to build or repair your credit rating. Understanding how your credit report and rating works can be difficult. Repairing it once it’s trashed can be even more difficult. If you’re working to build or rebuild your credit, a secured credit card might be a good option for you.

Read full story
4 comments
Portland, OR

Six great ways to beat the heat and stay cool in Portland this summer

It's going to be a scorcher. After months of dreary Portland rain, the sun is always a welcome sight. But when we get to these super hot days of summer here in Portland, I often hear a quote in my head, “Le soleil, toujours le soleil” (“the sun, always the sun”). It’s a quote from one of my favorite books, “The Stranger” by Albert Camus. In an undergrad French Literature class, I wrote an entire paper analyzing this line, so it’s always stuck with me.

Read full story
2 comments

Feeling anxious or stressed out? Here are some simple things to try

You'll be surprised how well these anxiety hacks work. Anxiety is part of the human condition. There’s not a person alive who hasn’t experienced it. Anxiety includes feelings of nervousness, fear, and dread. Physical symptoms include lightheadedness, trembling, sweating, racing pulse, and difficult breathing.

Read full story

Worried about the safety of dryer sheets? Here are some alternatives

There's an easier way to soften your clothes and eliminate static while protecting both your health and the environment. If you use dryer sheets when doing your laundry, you may want to think about using some alternatives. Some experts are now saying that dryer sheets can be dangerous to you, your family, and the environment.

Read full story
27 comments
Portland, OR

Portland's Pine State Biscuits serves up a mouthwatering assortment of breakfast sandwiches

The local chain serves biscuits and more. There's no shortage of great brunch places to visit in Portland. But Pine State Biscuits offers a unique treat that you won't find at a lot of other places. It's in the name...biscuits are the headliner at this local favorite.

Read full story

What's your risk of identity theft? Here's how to reduce the risk of thieves stealing your money online

A little planning now may help shield you from identity theft later. “You Paypal account is on hold. You must log in immediately to update missing information or we will suspend account. Enter you log-in here.”

Read full story

When considering a job offer, think about more than salary

Set yourself up for success by avoiding these mistakes. I’ve been hiring people for over thirty years, and it still surprises me how many applicants make the exact same mistakes over and over when they’re offered a job.

Read full story
7 comments

The debate over shower frequency misses an important issue: showering wastes a lot of time

How to make your shower time more productive and start your day off on a happy note. There's been a lot of discussion about showering lately. Recent media coverage of stars like Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shephard not bathing themselves or their children as frequently as some people believe to be necessary is interesting, but it misses an important point: showering wastes a lot of time.

Read full story
3 comments
Portland, OR

Looking for a sweet treat? Here are some great Portland cupcake shops to check out this week

Cupcakes are a popular treat in the Rose City. There’s a special joy in cupcakes, especially in a city like Portland where it's gloomy most of the year. Cupcakes are sweet, individually wrapped, portable, and just enough to satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth and brighten your day.

Read full story
1 comments
Portland, OR

City's "Shelter to Housing Continuum" recommendations hit a snag as East Portland residents protest

Efforts to ease restrictions on creating places for the homeless to rest draw accusations of bias towards the eastern parts of the city. Portland City Council’s efforts to implement the “Shelter to Housing Continuum” plan has run into significant opposition, particularly from neighborhoods on the outer east side of the city.

Read full story
13 comments
Portland, OR

Five ways you can support the Asian and Pacific Islander communities in Portland

With anti-Asian hate on the rise nationwide, local residents look for ways to help. With anti-immigrant violence on the rise and the racially motivated mass shootings a few months ago, more and more Asian Americans in the Portland area are speaking out about their experience with racism.

Read full story
21 comments
Portland, OR

You don't have to leave your dog at home when the weather is warm

You're not the only one who wants to enjoy a beautiful summer. Here's where to find some fun in the sun with your pooch. Even before the pandemic brought a flurry of dog adoptions, Portland was a top city for dog lovers. The Rose City has a great variety of amenities for you to enjoy with your canine companion, and with summer in full swing here in Portland, it's a great time to plan an activity that you and your dog can do together.

Read full story
2 comments

The Homelessness Problem Is About to Get Much Worse

The ongoing pandemic threatens to throw tens of thousands of people onto the streets — including children, veterans, and the elderly. In cities all around the country you see them everywhere: people who are homeless. Camping in parks. Lined up for shelter. Sleeping in their cars.

Read full story
463 comments
Portland, OR

Masks are the only item of clothing required for the Full Moon Bike Ride

The "Buck Naked Full Moon Ride" hits the streets of Portland Friday night. Portland is known for being weird, and one of its most beloved traditions is mass participation in the annual "World Naked Bike Ride" where each year thousands of nude and almost nude cyclists pedal through the streets.

Read full story
17 comments
Portland, OR

3 things Portland area residents can do to prepare for wildfire season before the smoke hits

You can save your lungs with a little pre-planning. Wildfire season has started on the west coast, and all indications are that this year will be another challenging season on the west coast. With widespread droughts drying out our beautiful Pacific Northwest natural areas, Portland area residents are being encouraged to prepare now for the impacts of wildfires so that they are not caught off guard.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy