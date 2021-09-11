Why I've come to love wearing a mask

I might wear one forever, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the pandemic.

Photo by insung yoon on Unsplash

I have a confession to make: this pandemic has made me love wearing a mask.

Like everyone else on Earth, I was bummed when I heard public health officials saying that we needed to start wearing masks when we were out in public.

Sure it helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and yes I know we are in a pandemic. But it seemed like a big pain in the butt. A hassle. Another annoying thing to deal with.

Many people find it hard to breathe in masks.

Wearing masks can make you hot, especially if you are moving quickly or working out.

If you are wearing glasses, every single breath in a mask tends to fog them up.

You have to remember to put the mask on every time you leave the house.

Some masks seem to have a hard time staying in place. Some masks start to slip under your nose as you go about your day, or they move in and out with every breathe like they are trying to suffocate you.

You also have to keep the masks clean and available. You have to clean them frequently to keep them sanitary and remove smells. I don’t know about you, but I now have masks scattered everywhere: at home, in the car, in my purse, in my coat pocket, in the office.

Wearing a mask is a huge hassle for sure. But the longer I have worn a mask, the more I realize that there are some mask benefits that I never anticipated. Here are some of the best parts of wearing a mask:

You can avoid embarrassing dental snafus

Having your mouth covered removes the need to monitor your teeth or your breath. For example, you don’t have to worry if you have spinach or a poppy seed stuck in your teeth. The mask hides any embarrassing remnants of whatever you ate for your last meal. Garlic for lunch? No biggie. The mask will block those fumes on your breath.

You can save money on make-up

It’s also a bonus not to have to worry about lipstick. Lipstick just gets smeared on the inside of your mask and besides, no one can see your lips anyway. People who used to wear lipstick are saving a lot of money now. Let your lips go naked.

You can avoid bad smells

Have you ever gone into a public bathroom and felt like you might keel over from the smell? Does someone on the bus have a terrible body odor? These things are no longer a problem thanks to masks. The fabric does not just keep out germs, it keeps out unpleasant odors. For those of us who are sensitive to scent, this is a godsend.

You have opportunities to increase your self-expression

There is also such an opportunity for self-expression with masks. I now have pretty masks for when I want to look nice, Chicago Bears masks to show my team spirit, Wonder Woman masks for my whimsical side, and plain masks for any other time when I just want to be serious.

You can now get a mask representing almost any interest or cause, and it’s kind of fun to see what people are wearing on a particular day. Increasingly, companies are also making masks to match your outfit. Buy a dress, get a matching mask for no extra charge.

You can hide your emotions

But without a doubt, the absolute best part of wearing a mask is — no more poker face!

Masks almost completely well, mask your emotions. Wearing a mask gives a person the complete freedom to throw off the shackles of insincere politeness.

If you see someone doing something stupid or annoying, you used to have to struggle to do what a former boss described as “arranging my face into a pleasant expression”. Now with a mask, you can frown and scowl and look as judgmental as you want, because they only see your eyes anyway.

This can be particularly helpful if you are in line behind someone who can’t find their wallet or who is arguing with the cashier about their expired coupons. You know, super annoying strangers.

As long as you don’t squint angrily, roll your eyes or actually cuss them out, you are golden. You can express yourself without starting a confrontation that will delay you getting your groceries any longer than the annoying person already has caused you.

No longer do you have to muster up a polite smile as you pass a stranger, or even better, a neighbor or coworker you don’t like. If you pass them with your mask on, you can just nod at them and move on. You can stick out your tongue or make a face or mouth an insult they will have no idea what just happened.

You can make air travel easier

Have you traveled recently? I realized that wearing a mask really helped me get through TSA easily when I traveled to a wedding last month. I didn’t have to hide my impatience waiting in line. I didn’t have to pretend like I was totally fine being felt up by TSA when I went through airport security. I was able to scowl and make faces and mouth insults as much as I wanted. All I had to do is keep my voice silent and my eyes calm.

Going forward with my mask.

I have come to believe that wearing a mask is actually incredibly freeing. Until now, I had not realized how incredibly exhausting it was to school my expression and hide my emotions. I had no idea how much time I could save checking my teeth and make-up, or how freeing it would be to avoid bad smells.

I think I might wear a mask all the time now — on video meetings, at family dinners, during an exercise class. In fact, there is a good chance I’ll hide the bottom half of my face for the rest of my life, even after the pandemic is past and mask restrictions are lifted.

In the meantime, if I am keeping myself and others safe from a pandemic at the same time, that’s just a side benefit.

