28 girls are hospitalized after playing with Ouija boards.

28 schoolgirls in Colombia were admitted to the hospital with anxiety attacks after allegedly using Ouija boards at their school.

"There were 28 possible cases of anxiety in school students," said Hugo Torres, head of the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, where the incident took place, per Jam Press.

Hugo Torres, head of the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras. Photo by NY Post

Alarm bells rang, the outlet claims, after the girls allegedly displayed fainting, anxiety, and other symptoms at school. They were subsequently brought in with their parents and teachers to a municipal hospital.

Although information regarding the students' diagnoses has not yet been made public, many parents have accused the school of using Ouija boards, which was the cause of the children being hospitalized. They are calling it a Jumanji-style activity that involves writing messages in a mysterious manner with a planchette. A staple of occult lore since their invention in the US in 1886, Ouija boards are said to be able to communicate with the dead.

One of the mothers said, "I work here at the hospital, and every day I see three or four children arrive after fainting." (Due to playing with Ouija boards.) "Parents, you need to take action and look into what's happening at school because our kids can't stay in this circumstance."

One of the students being carried to the hospital. Photo by NY Post

She continues by saying, "Our kids always have a good breakfast, so it can't be that there isn't enough food for everyone."

Hugo Torres, on the other hand, has since charged locals with fanning the flames of hysteria by disseminating untrue rumors. "Given the reported cases, a series of comments were released to the community that, instead of helping to resolve the situation, led to confusion and an unfavorable environment for our work," he said.

If you didn't know, the ouija board, also known as a spirit board or talking board, is a flat board marked with the letters of the Latin alphabet, the numbers 0–9, the words "yes", "no" and occasionally "hello" and "goodbye", along with various symbols and graphics. It uses a planchette (a small heart-shaped piece of wood or plastic) as a movable indicator to spell out messages during a "séance." Participants place their fingers on the planchette, and it is said that the spirits will move through the users to move the planchette, and by doing this, they can communicate in the spiritual realm, or as many say, "talk to the dead."

Ouija board Photo by NY Post

According to Wikipedia Now, one of the first mentions of the automatic writing method used in the ouija board was found in China around 1100 AD, in historical documents of the Song dynasty. The method was known as fuji "planchette writing". The use of planchette writing as an ostensible means of necromancy and communion with the spirit world continued and, albeit under special rituals and supervisions, was a central practice of the Quanzhen School until it was forbidden by the Qing dynasty.

Torres stated, "The school is waiting for the medical diagnoses to provide further reliable information," and he pleaded with the public to refrain from "making early judgments and diagnoses of their own" in the meanwhile.

While authorities have not officially confirmed whether a police investigation is ongoing, it is unclear when the school intends to inform the public of the students' condition. The ouija board, which is said to have caused the children to have anxiety attacks, pass out, and foam from the mouth, has not been ruled out by police.

