28 girls are hospitalized after playing with Ouija boards.

Rooted Expeditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4R34_0lIt9UC700
28 girls are hospitalized after playing with Ouija boards.Photo byRooted Expedtions

28 schoolgirls in Colombia were admitted to the hospital with anxiety attacks after allegedly using Ouija boards at their school.

"There were 28 possible cases of anxiety in school students," said Hugo Torres, head of the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, where the incident took place, per Jam Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pctNj_0lIt9UC700
Hugo Torres, head of the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras.Photo byNY Post

Alarm bells rang, the outlet claims, after the girls allegedly displayed fainting, anxiety, and other symptoms at school. They were subsequently brought in with their parents and teachers to a municipal hospital.

Although information regarding the students' diagnoses has not yet been made public, many parents have accused the school of using Ouija boards, which was the cause of the children being hospitalized. They are calling it a Jumanji-style activity that involves writing messages in a mysterious manner with a planchette. A staple of occult lore since their invention in the US in 1886, Ouija boards are said to be able to communicate with the dead.

One of the mothers said, "I work here at the hospital, and every day I see three or four children arrive after fainting." (Due to playing with Ouija boards.) "Parents, you need to take action and look into what's happening at school because our kids can't stay in this circumstance."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuJOk_0lIt9UC700
One of the students being carried to the hospital.Photo byNY Post

She continues by saying, "Our kids always have a good breakfast, so it can't be that there isn't enough food for everyone."

Hugo Torres, on the other hand, has since charged locals with fanning the flames of hysteria by disseminating untrue rumors. "Given the reported cases, a series of comments were released to the community that, instead of helping to resolve the situation, led to confusion and an unfavorable environment for our work," he said.

If you didn't know, the ouija board, also known as a spirit board or talking board, is a flat board marked with the letters of the Latin alphabet, the numbers 0–9, the words "yes", "no" and occasionally "hello" and "goodbye", along with various symbols and graphics. It uses a planchette (a small heart-shaped piece of wood or plastic) as a movable indicator to spell out messages during a "séance." Participants place their fingers on the planchette, and it is said that the spirits will move through the users to move the planchette, and by doing this, they can communicate in the spiritual realm, or as many say, "talk to the dead."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eaBY5_0lIt9UC700
Ouija boardPhoto byNY Post

According to Wikipedia Now, one of the first mentions of the automatic writing method used in the ouija board was found in China around 1100 AD, in historical documents of the Song dynasty. The method was known as fuji "planchette writing". The use of planchette writing as an ostensible means of necromancy and communion with the spirit world continued and, albeit under special rituals and supervisions, was a central practice of the Quanzhen School until it was forbidden by the Qing dynasty.

Torres stated, "The school is waiting for the medical diagnoses to provide further reliable information," and he pleaded with the public to refrain from "making early judgments and diagnoses of their own" in the meanwhile.

While authorities have not officially confirmed whether a police investigation is ongoing, it is unclear when the school intends to inform the public of the students' condition. The ouija board, which is said to have caused the children to have anxiety attacks, pass out, and foam from the mouth, has not been ruled out by police.

Have you messed or played with an Ouija board?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ouija board# true story# real# scary# christian news

Comments / 465

Published by

You can see all my current content and updates on my YouTube channel Rooted Expeditions. Link in bio.

Texas State
48K followers

More from Rooted Expeditions

Pompano Beach, FL

Christian woman stops armed robber with faith.

This Woman stops a man from robbing her at gunpoint. What she did was so unexpected, that it is still being talked about today.Photo byRooted Expeditions. On July 30th, 2010, it was a dark and stormy morning. 20-year-old Nayara Goncalves was working alone inside a MetroPCS store in Pompano Beach, Florida. That’s when a man with a hooded jacket came walking into the store and started making small talk with the woman. He was talking about the rainy weather and asking about a phone, hiding his real intentions and the reason he was there to begin with, ABC News shares.

Read full story

Book in man's pocket stops bullet and saves his life.

A pocket Bible saved a WWI soldier from a German bullet. According to Daily Mail, when 17-year-old Leonard Knight was shot by an enemy soldier, he had the Bible in his uniform chest pocket.

Read full story

Brazil hit with Disaster after mocking God.

What you are looking at are pictures of the recent Carnival that took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Carnival is a world-famous festival that attracts people from all over the world and is known for its vibrant costumes, music, and dance.

Read full story
41 comments

Hillsong church being accused of living better than the Kardashians

Are megachurches stealing from people who want to get closer to God?. Stated by Christian Headlines, Andrew Wilkie, an independent member of the Australian Parliament, accused Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston and other leaders, including the newly named "Global Senior Pastor," Phil Dooley, of "shopping sprees that dwarf the Kardashian's" by laundering money and committing tax evasion. Wilkie's claims were backed up by reams of financial records and real board documents from Hillsong Church that he got from a whistleblower.

Read full story

Man gives up everything after he saw his future - Supernatural Warning

This man right here went from being a sold-out atheist wanting nothing to do with God to having such a radical change that now he is preaching across the world to millions of people, sharing his testimony and seeing the captives set free.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Woman was fed by an unexpected neighbor — Supernatural Warning

Ivy Olsen, a mother of two, was going through one of the hardest times in her life when she received a supernatural thanksgiving gift that changed her life forever. In 1969, newly divorced Ivy Olsen moved into a one-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor with her two sons.

Read full story
57 comments

Man was told not to get on this plane or he would die. - Supernatural Warning

God told this man not to get on this plane or he would die. What came next was truly powerful and unexpected. In May of 2015, Francis Myles, who was in the Republic of Zambia, was invited to Zimbabwe to do a conference for his friend, who was a missionary and had a church there locally.

Read full story
113 comments
Wilmore, KY

Christian Revival outbreak at Asbury beginning to spread across the nation

A large worship session has been running continuously for almost two weeks on the grounds of a small Christian college in Wilmore, Kentucky. People have flown in from all over the country to attend the event at Asbury University, and lines have formed outside the main chapel of the college to get a chance to participate in the singing, praying, and debating taking place inside.

Read full story
114 comments

Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.

Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.

Read full story
424 comments
California State

The most terrifying man to live in California

Today's story is probably one of the strangest stories I have ever told on this channel. America has seen its fair share of some pretty harsh and terrifying serial killers In the 1970s, such as, cult leader Charles Manson, The Zodiac killer, John Wayne Gacy, and Ted Bundy to list just a few.

Read full story
189 comments

TikTok user films what he claims to be a giant and then passes away 3 months later. Part 2

Upon many requests and reading people's comments about this case, along with watching a lot of other videos on what people are saying and showing, I figured I would just write a short article, letting y'all know that I made another video on my channel about this, going into more of the details and laying out information that I personally gathered and put it all in one video so y'all can see it and decide for yourself what really happened.

Read full story
273 comments

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?

Read full story
443 comments

Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.

Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.

Read full story
118 comments

Treasure hunter finds rare coin worth $98,000 while diving.

A rare gold coin from the ill-fated Nuestra Senora de Atocha, the "world's most valuable shipwreck," has been discovered off the Florida Keys, as stated by Daily Mail. (See picture at bottom of article.)

Read full story

TikTok user films what he claims to be a giant and then passes away 3 months later.

Andrew films a giant and claims CIA agents were following him. He passes away 3 months later. You can watch the full video by clicking link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. This is the strange and tragic story of Andrew Dawson, a TikTok user going by the name of "Andykapt." Andrew filmed what he claimed to be a giant in Canada's Jasper National Park.

Read full story
388 comments
Gary, IN

Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall

Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.

Read full story
883 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.

Danielle Harkins told students to ‘cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Photo byDaily Unsolved Mysteries. In 2012, a 35-year-old school teacher, Danielle Harkins, near St. Petersburg, Florida, began acting strangely after she took interest in demonic rituals.

Read full story
433 comments

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.

Read full story
9 comments

9 hikers mysteriously perished in Russian expedition.

This was one of the last photos taken before the Dyatlov group perished.Photo byVariety. Today's story is about a strange location and event about 10 experienced skiers who trekked up a very ridged and snowy Mountain located in Russia. Out of those 10 hikers, only 1 survived while the other 9 were found dead. The way they were found, still have people guessing and giving theories as to what could have happened. Theories range from being an alien or Bigfoot encounter to a top secret operation by the KGB. But I'm only going to show what happened and let you decide for yourself. The details of this story are only possible due to the fact that there were journal entries, along with photos taken leading up to the tragic deaths.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy