Man was told not to get on this plane or he would die. - Supernatural Warning

Rooted Expeditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJTPD_0kw0ckcs00
God told Francis, not to get on this plane or he would die, what happened next was unexpected. The full video is available on youtube.Photo byRooted Expeditions

God told this man not to get on this plane or he would die. What came next was truly powerful and unexpected.

In May of 2015, Francis Myles, who was in the Republic of Zambia, was invited to Zimbabwe to do a conference for his friend, who was a missionary and had a church there locally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SesXS_0kw0ckcs00
Dr. Francis Myles wants you to learn and share how his supernatural encounter changed his life and can change yours too.Photo bySid Roth

Francis agreed to fly down and help his friend with this conference.

The day came when he was to leave for Zimbabwe. A friend of his came and gave him a ride to the airport, which was a 45-minute ride.

But that forty-five minute ride would completely change his life forever.

When his friend came to his house to pick up Francis, he loaded his bags in the car, got in, and they began to drive to the airport.

About halfway to the airport, Francis knew something was off and not right. In fact, something was really wrong; he was beginning to become deathly sick with no reasonable explanation.

Francis would state that the worst part about this experience was that his body felt like it was being buried in sand; in other words, it was like he was being buried alive. It was like he could feel the sensation of dirt from his feet all the way up to his waist.

It felt so real that he was actually rubbing his legs as if he were trying to wipe away dirt.

At this point, Francis knew that this wasn’t good and that this could very well be a demonic attack. He looked to his friend who was driving and said, "Hey, I'm under a serious demonic attack," and "I feel like I'm going to pass out; I feel like I'm slowly being buried alive."

Francis, looking at his friend, said, "Man of God, I know you're a man of prayer." "Please pray with me." His friend immediately agreed, and for 20 minutes they were praying and battling this spiritual warfare that Francis was undergoing, and they did this all the way to the airport.

By the time they arrived at the airport, Francis was so weak and in even worse condition. His friend asked him, "Do you really want to get on the plane?"

Francis was like, "I've got to go." He was thinking that maybe these are territorial spirits that operate in this nation, and if he could just get into Zimbabwe airspace and get out of this area, this demonic attack would stop.

He gets out of the car, but before heading to get on the plane, he turned to his friend and told him not to go anywhere until he was able to let him know that he was able to get on the plane.

When he got through immigration, he went to security. They could obviously see he was walking very slowly. He would explain that he was walking like a 90-year-old man, just shuffling his feet and breathing heavily and sweating. just to paint a picture. It didn’t look good.

Security, seeing he was struggling, started to escort and help him to the airplane, where they were waiting for him because he was the last passenger to get on the plane, and they were waiting for him to get to the gate and get on the plane.

As they were walking to the gate, the security man said, "Are you sure you want to get on this plane?" "You don’t look too good."

"No, I have to get out of the Republic of Zambia!" Francis exclaimed.

They finally got to the gate, and Francis could now see the airplane on the tarmac, and they were waving for him to come on because they were running late and they needed to close the plane doors and go.

As he was looking and shuffling his way to the plane, he heard the audio voice of God for the very first time, and He said, "Francis, if you get on this plane, you will die." And in a split second, he had a vision of himself dead on the plane.

He could feel the Holy Spirit telling him, "Don’t get on this plane; there is a demonic attack on your body, and you must break it in this nation before you can leave."

Immediately as this was all happening, he told the security man to tell them to get his bags off the plane, that he was not going to get on that plane, and to also call for an ambulance.

This was the first time something like this had happened to Francis; he had never been to the hospital before; in fact, he had never been sick at all.

By the time the paramedics arrived, he couldn’t even stand, so they put him on the gurney and took him to the clinic that was there at the airport.

The nurse that was watching him was scared for him because his blood sugar numbers were already in the coma stage. He was so badly off that they were shocked that he was even responsive, and they rushed to get his blood levels down.

As this was going on, Francis was lying there, and he could feel the Holy Spirit say, "Let the nurse do her job; focus on what I'm trying to tell you." You are in the deepest war of your life. But I'm going to get you through it."

They rushed him to a bigger hospital because the clinic that he was at was not able to handle him there.

He explains on the show Sid Roth Supernatural that on that night, while he was in the hospital, one of his brothers, Steven, who was a worship leader at their church, came to spend the night with him to keep watch of him because he was so weak. He couldn’t even get out of bed to use the restroom without someone's help holding him. That’s how weak he was.

Then something incredible and supernatural occurred.

A friend of Francis' that lived in California called him around midnight and told him that "he had a vision." He told him that he was being attacked by witchcraft.

His friend went as far as describing this witch who released this curse on him, even describing how she was dressed. After doing this, Francis knew exactly what he was talking about. He remembered seeing her at his mother's funeral.

By the way, that’s the main reason why he was even in the Republic of Zambia to begin with—for his mother's funeral.

So this friend of his was able to see what exactly was going on with him and describe the witch who cursed him all the way down to what she did and what she looked like.

They immediately started to pray, breaking the spell that was over his life.

After he got off the phone with his friend, Francis and his brother Steven began to praise the Lord with thanksgiving and singing.

Then, as they were doing that, Francis heard the audible voice of God for the second time. He said, "Francis, I want you to get up, go outside into the hospital here, and I want to show you something." I want to bring you full deliverance.

Amazed and feeling this urgency, Francis told his brother, "Let's go outside." His brother wasn’t sure what he was trying to do, but the Holy Spirit was leading Francis to go to the hospital yard outside.

So Francis' brother put his arms around him to help hold him up so that they could walk outside.

He felt the Holy Spirit leading him to go to the flower bed; he was thinking to himself, "Why go to the flower bed?" but he went without hesitation. So with his brother's help, he walked him to the flower bed because he could barely walk.

Once they reached the flower bed in the hospital yard, he heard the Lord say to him. "Pick up the dirt, and I want you to prophesy to the dirt of the Republic of Zambia; tell it to let you go." The Lord spoke and said, "The witches that are trying to kill you, they used their dominion over the dirt to try to kill you." But son, do you know that you have a higher dominion over the land and over the soil than they do because you are the redeemed of the Lord? prophecy to the soil

and you are going to be free."

So Francis took the dirt, and he began to prophesy.

And he spoke to the soil. He said, "Hear the word of the Lord; I'm a man of God."

I was born in America, and God has a plan for my life.This is not my time to die. "I command you to release me, and I break the spell that was cast against me."

And in that instant, the power of God surged through his body, from his head all the way to his toes. He felt an energy that he had never felt before. He felt the sensation of being buried alive; he felt the dirt fall to the ground, and instantly he knew he was delivered. He wasn’t sick anymore, he wasn’t weak, and he had more energy than he knew what to do with. He even stated that he could run a mile.

This was such a supernatural event in Francis' life that it has without a doubt strengthened his faith and his walk with God, and above all, it has changed his outlook on life forever. If you would like, to see or learn more you can watch the full video on Rooted Expeditions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christian# Stories# Testimony# Angels# Christian news

Comments / 113

Published by

You can see all my current content and updates on my YouTube channel Rooted Expeditions. Link in bio.

Texas State
46K followers

More from Rooted Expeditions

Texas State

Woman was fed by an unexpected neighbor — Supernatural Warning

Ivy Olsen, a mother of two, was going through one of the hardest times in her life when she received a supernatural thanksgiving gift that changed her life forever. In 1969, newly divorced Ivy Olsen moved into a one-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor with her two sons.

Read full story
43 comments
Wilmore, KY

Christian Revival outbreak at Asbury beginning to spread across the nation

A large worship session has been running continuously for almost two weeks on the grounds of a small Christian college in Wilmore, Kentucky. People have flown in from all over the country to attend the event at Asbury University, and lines have formed outside the main chapel of the college to get a chance to participate in the singing, praying, and debating taking place inside.

Read full story
114 comments

Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.

Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.

Read full story
392 comments
California State

The most terrifying man to live in California

Today's story is probably one of the strangest stories I have ever told on this channel. America has seen its fair share of some pretty harsh and terrifying serial killers In the 1970s, such as, cult leader Charles Manson, The Zodiac killer, John Wayne Gacy, and Ted Bundy to list just a few.

Read full story
180 comments

TikTok user films what he claims to be a giant and then passes away 3 months later. Part 2

Upon many requests and reading people's comments about this case, along with watching a lot of other videos on what people are saying and showing, I figured I would just write a short article, letting y'all know that I made another video on my channel about this, going into more of the details and laying out information that I personally gathered and put it all in one video so y'all can see it and decide for yourself what really happened.

Read full story
272 comments

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?

Read full story
443 comments

Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.

Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.

Read full story
118 comments

Treasure hunter finds rare coin worth $98,000 while diving.

A rare gold coin from the ill-fated Nuestra Senora de Atocha, the "world's most valuable shipwreck," has been discovered off the Florida Keys, as stated by Daily Mail. (See picture at bottom of article.)

Read full story

TikTok user films what he claims to be a giant and then passes away 3 months later.

Andrew films a giant and claims CIA agents were following him. He passes away 3 months later. You can watch the full video by clicking link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. This is the strange and tragic story of Andrew Dawson, a TikTok user going by the name of "Andykapt." Andrew filmed what he claimed to be a giant in Canada's Jasper National Park.

Read full story
388 comments
Gary, IN

Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall

Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.

Read full story
881 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.

Danielle Harkins told students to ‘cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Photo byDaily Unsolved Mysteries. In 2012, a 35-year-old school teacher, Danielle Harkins, near St. Petersburg, Florida, began acting strangely after she took interest in demonic rituals.

Read full story
433 comments

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.

Read full story
9 comments

9 hikers mysteriously perished in Russian expedition.

This was one of the last photos taken before the Dyatlov group perished.Photo byVariety. Today's story is about a strange location and event about 10 experienced skiers who trekked up a very ridged and snowy Mountain located in Russia. Out of those 10 hikers, only 1 survived while the other 9 were found dead. The way they were found, still have people guessing and giving theories as to what could have happened. Theories range from being an alien or Bigfoot encounter to a top secret operation by the KGB. But I'm only going to show what happened and let you decide for yourself. The details of this story are only possible due to the fact that there were journal entries, along with photos taken leading up to the tragic deaths.

Read full story
7 comments
Riverside, CA

Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.

Firefighters and Riverside Police gather outside a burned home in Riverside, Calif., on Nov. 25, 2022, following a house fire. Three bodies.Photo byYahoo. After killing her family, a former Virginia state trooper is accused of kidnapping a California young girl he had been catfishing online, according to investigators. According to the authorities, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, traveled more than 2,500 miles across the nation to meet the teen on Friday in Riverside.

Read full story
8 comments

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.

Read full story
102 comments
Philadelphia, NY

What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?

The USS Eldridge (seen in 1944) was allegedly the site of some U.S. Navy experiments in time travel.Photo byHow Stuff Works. The Philadelphia Experiment. Did it really happen? Was it a government cover up? Or just a really good fiction story that makes up for a really good sci-fi film? Today we are going to dig into the story behind the USS Eldridge and what is said to have happened in 1944. From a ship completely disappearing to ship members being fused to the ship. This story has been around for a long time, but always seems to be pushed into the dark.

Read full story
58 comments

Abandoned church hidden in the woods.

Abandoned church that sits in the woods.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to explore an abandoned church in the middle of the woods. My wife and I found this abandoned church that was built sometime in the early 1900s. Once upon a time, this place used to be a school for children. The building later ended up as a small church in the 1900s.

Read full story
153 comments
Anchorage, AK

Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.

The Anchorage Mansion. ( Picture shot from the driveway 2021)Rooted Expeditions. Imagine waiting 10 years to move into your dream home. Day by day watching it slowly being built from a distance, saying to yourself that one day you will be calling this beautiful mansion your home - only to move in and die three years later.

Read full story
10 comments
Gainesville, TX

Would you stay the night in the Hill House Manor of Texas?

The Hill House Manor located in Gainesville, Texas.Gateway Ghost Tours. Built in the mid-1850s, this home sits in Gainesville, Texas and is surrounded by trees and what seems to be a quiet neighborhood. This home has a vague history and a very unique floor plan. It gained popularity in 2004, when the new owner, Linda Hill purchased the property. No records could be found on who built the home. This home became known as the Hill House Manor.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy