The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.

Rooted Expeditions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkNG5_0kXZoQlH00
"The Vampire." If you want, you can watch the full story on my YouTube channel. Click link to watch.Photo byRooted Expeditions

Today's story is probably one of the strangest stories I have ever told on this channel.

America has seen its fair share of some pretty harsh and terrifying serial killers In the 1970s, such as, cult leader Charles Manson, The Zodiac killer, John Wayne Gacy, and Ted Bundy to list just a few.

But have you heard about the serial killer Richard Trenton Chase? Who was also given the nickname The Vampire of Sacramento. Richard went on a rampage killing 6 people in a span of a month in 1977 and 1978. Hit that thumbs up and lets dive right into todays video.

To comprehend Richard Chase, we need to look at his life before the murder spree, which should help us understand him later.

Richard grew up with hypochondria. He often said that his heart "stops beating" or that "someone stole his pulmonary artery."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edzz4_0kXZoQlH00
Richard Chase as a teen.Photo byMurder Minute

Richard fled his home, thinking his mother was poisoning him. When he left he would then share an apartment with some friends.

Richard's roommates stated that he was often drunk, high on marijuana and LSD. He also walked around his apartment naked, and not just there but he would do so in public. Richard's roommates tried to evict him, but Richard refused, so his roommates stated, "Ok, well, we are not going to stay here," and left.

Richard, now living alone, began trapping, slaughtering, and disemboweling animals, which he would then eat raw or mix them together with Coca-Cola in a blender. Chase thought eating the animals would protect his heart from shrinking.

Richard briefly entered a psychiatric institution in 1973.

In 1976, after injecting rabbit blood into his veins, 26-year-old Richard was finally involuntarily committed to a mental facility.

Richard had paranoid schizophrenia. His hunger for blood earned him the nickname "Dracula" from the employees. He captured two birds that flew through the window of the facility, broke their necks in and drank their blood. He also used syringes he found to extract blood from the therapy dogs.

After various psychiatric drug treatments, Richard was released to his mother in 1976. Richard's mother got him off his medication and back on his own.

He started to live with roommates again. But, that was short-lived, as his roommates left, leaving Richard alone again.

Richard was caught by police in mid-1977 on a reservation near Pyramid Lake, Nevada. Richard was covered in blood from a cow he mutilated. Police also found a pail of blood in the back of his pickup truck. No charges were made.

On December 29, 1977, Richard felt the need to stop killing animals and killed his first known victim in a drive-by shooting. Engineer Ambrose Griffin, 51, was killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhjZt_0kXZoQlH00
Ambrose Griffin was Richard's first victim.Photo byVocal Media

Two weeks later, he tried to enter a woman's locked home.Later, Richard told detectives that unlocked doors meant he was welcomed, and and locked doors meant he wasn't. He was caught and chased away by a couple who had stolen their goods and urinated and defecated on their infant child's bed and clothing.

On January 23, 1978, Richard shot Teresa Wallin three times after breaking into her home. Teresa was three months pregnant.

He then proceeded to assault her while using a butcher's knife to stab her several times. He took various organs and drank her blood. Other horrific things he did are not mentioned. "Vampire Killer" came from here. Four days later, on the 27th, he broke into 38-year-old Evelyn Miroth's home. He shot Danny Meredith with the .22 revolver he had pulled on Richard as soon as he entered the house.

He killed Evelyn, her six-year-old son Jason, and her 22-month-old nephew David Ferreira with the 22.

After everyone was deceased in the house, Richard ate Evelyn's corpse and drank her blood. Richard heard a knock at the door, which surprised him while he was performing this. Richard panicked, grabbed Danny's car keys, and fled the house with 22-month-old David's corpse.

The person knocking on the door watching all this unfold and Richard running away, ran to the neighbors and they called the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nt11T_0kXZoQlH00
4 of Chase’s victims, from left to right: Terry Wallin (22), Evelyn Miroth (36), Jason Miroth (6), Michael Ferreira (22 months).Photo byTalk Murder With Me

Richard's entire handprints and shoe imprints where found in Evelyn's blood in her house, which made him easy to link to the crime. Richard was apprehended quickly by the police. Police found blood on Richard's walls, floor, ceiling, refrigerator, and his eating utensils.

In 1979, Richard was arrested for six murders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFFuH_0kXZoQlH00
The mugshot of serial killer Richard Chase, known as the “Vampire of Sacramento” and the “Vampire Killer.”Photo byAll Thats Interesting

The defense sought a second-degree murder conviction for life to avoid the death penalty. Their case was built on Richard's mental instability and their claim that his acts were unpremeditated. On May 8, 1979, a jury found Richard guilty of six counts of first-degree murder and condemned him to death in the gas chamber, rejecting his insanity defense.

According to prison officials, Richard's other inmates were scared of him and persuade him to commit suicide due to his violent and brutal crimes.

On December 26, 1980, Richard was found dead in prison cell. His autopsy showed he overdosed on prescription drugs. If you want to see or learn more you can watch the full video on my channel at Rooted Expeditions.

I want to say thank you to all that have supported me here and on my YouTube channel. It means a lot to my family and I.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# scary stories# story teller# serial killer# true crime# mystery

Comments / 26

Published by

If you're a fan of the abandoned, historical, and strange events and locations, then you're in the right place. I post videos and articles like what you see here every week. You can stay up to date on all my current content and updates on my YouTube channel. Link in bio.

Texas State
40K followers

More from Rooted Expeditions

TikTok user films what he claims to be a giant and then passes away 3 months later. Part 2

Upon many requests and reading people's comments about this case, along with watching a lot of other videos on what people are saying and showing, I figured I would just write a short article, letting y'all know that I made another video on my channel about this, going into more of the details and laying out information that I personally gathered and put it all in one video so y'all can see it and decide for yourself what really happened.

Read full story
272 comments

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?

Read full story
413 comments

Woman found living in the hotel walls, robbing people while they were away.

Victoria Rothe and a coworker were staying at a hotel while on a work trip. Then something terrible happened. After a long day of work, Victoria and her coworker Rebecca, went back to the hotel. When Victoria opened her door, she saw a woman standing in the bathroom. Victoria thought it was housekeeping at first, but when she saw the woman holding her clothes, she knew something was wrong.

Read full story
118 comments

Treasure hunter finds rare coin worth $98,000 while diving.

A rare gold coin from the ill-fated Nuestra Senora de Atocha, the "world's most valuable shipwreck," has been discovered off the Florida Keys, as stated by Daily Mail. (See picture at bottom of article.)

Read full story

TikTok user films what he claims to be a giant and then passes away 3 months later.

Andrew films a giant and claims CIA agents were following him. He passes away 3 months later. You can watch the full video by clicking link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. This is the strange and tragic story of Andrew Dawson, a TikTok user going by the name of "Andykapt." Andrew filmed what he claimed to be a giant in Canada's Jasper National Park.

Read full story
388 comments
Gary, IN

Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall

Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.

Read full story
880 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.

Danielle Harkins told students to ‘cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Photo byDaily Unsolved Mysteries. In 2012, a 35-year-old school teacher, Danielle Harkins, near St. Petersburg, Florida, began acting strangely after she took interest in demonic rituals.

Read full story
433 comments

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.

Read full story
9 comments

9 hikers mysteriously perished in Russian expedition.

This was one of the last photos taken before the Dyatlov group perished.Photo byVariety. Today's story is about a strange location and event about 10 experienced skiers who trekked up a very ridged and snowy Mountain located in Russia. Out of those 10 hikers, only 1 survived while the other 9 were found dead. The way they were found, still have people guessing and giving theories as to what could have happened. Theories range from being an alien or Bigfoot encounter to a top secret operation by the KGB. But I'm only going to show what happened and let you decide for yourself. The details of this story are only possible due to the fact that there were journal entries, along with photos taken leading up to the tragic deaths.

Read full story
7 comments
Riverside, CA

Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.

Firefighters and Riverside Police gather outside a burned home in Riverside, Calif., on Nov. 25, 2022, following a house fire. Three bodies.Photo byYahoo. After killing her family, a former Virginia state trooper is accused of kidnapping a California young girl he had been catfishing online, according to investigators. According to the authorities, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, traveled more than 2,500 miles across the nation to meet the teen on Friday in Riverside.

Read full story
8 comments

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.

Read full story
102 comments
Philadelphia, NY

What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?

The USS Eldridge (seen in 1944) was allegedly the site of some U.S. Navy experiments in time travel.Photo byHow Stuff Works. The Philadelphia Experiment. Did it really happen? Was it a government cover up? Or just a really good fiction story that makes up for a really good sci-fi film? Today we are going to dig into the story behind the USS Eldridge and what is said to have happened in 1944. From a ship completely disappearing to ship members being fused to the ship. This story has been around for a long time, but always seems to be pushed into the dark.

Read full story
58 comments

Abandoned church hidden in the woods.

Abandoned church that sits in the woods.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to explore an abandoned church in the middle of the woods. My wife and I found this abandoned church that was built sometime in the early 1900s. Once upon a time, this place used to be a school for children. The building later ended up as a small church in the 1900s.

Read full story
148 comments
Anchorage, AK

Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.

The Anchorage Mansion. ( Picture shot from the driveway 2021)Rooted Expeditions. Imagine waiting 10 years to move into your dream home. Day by day watching it slowly being built from a distance, saying to yourself that one day you will be calling this beautiful mansion your home - only to move in and die three years later.

Read full story
10 comments
Gainesville, TX

Would you stay the night in the Hill House Manor of Texas?

The Hill House Manor located in Gainesville, Texas.Gateway Ghost Tours. Built in the mid-1850s, this home sits in Gainesville, Texas and is surrounded by trees and what seems to be a quiet neighborhood. This home has a vague history and a very unique floor plan. It gained popularity in 2004, when the new owner, Linda Hill purchased the property. No records could be found on who built the home. This home became known as the Hill House Manor.

Read full story
32 comments
Fort Worth, TX

The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.

LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.

Read full story
16 comments
Sanger, TX

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.

Read full story
65 comments
Enfield, IL

Man claims to have shot this monster breaking into his home.

Henry McDaniel, claimed to have shot and wounded monster breaking into his home in 1973.Rooted Expeditons. Today's story might sound fake, but is 100% true. While horror movies can surely keep us on our toes or even terrify us. It’s the true scary stories from history that really digs down deep within us and just seem to stay there. Whether it's true crime, paranormal or just something so strange and unexplainable.

Read full story
31 comments
Chicago, IL

First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"

H.H. Holmes and his “Murder Castle.”Dusty Old Thing. Murders unfortunately happen everywhere it seems like, and has been happening since the dawn of time. Whether it's been in a building, or some random location. But the extent that some murders go to take the lives of their victims can be so wicked, and leave many scratching their heads wondering how someone can even do something like this.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy