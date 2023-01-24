TikTok user films what he claims to be a giant and then passes away 3 months later. Part 2

Andrew Dawson filmed what he claimed to be a giant, You can watch the full video on my Channel click link.Photo byRooted Expeditions

Upon many requests and reading people's comments about this case, along with watching a lot of other videos on what people are saying and showing, I figured I would just write a short article, letting y'all know that I made another video on my channel about this, going into more of the details and laying out information that I personally gathered and put it all in one video so y'all can see it and decide for yourself what really happened.

Andrew Dawson, who goes under the TikTok handle AndyKapt, films what he claims to be a Giant on April 9th 2022, But it's not just the video that makes this strange. It's about the events, locations, and claims that led up to his supposed death three months after making this video.

In the video I made, we debunked some of the stuff that is floating around social media and laid it all out there for everyone to see, and by the end of that video, you will hopefully have a better idea of what Andrew saw. Along with that, we will be looking into his death and finding out what exactly happened and what his partner had to say about this matter.

We will cover the exact spot that Andrew said he saw this giant, along with some strange things that many people have not pointed out, which to me seemed pretty obvious.

Also, we are going to see that this mountain that everyone is claiming to be the spot where Andrew saw this military structure is in fact not the location many say it is, and it is not what Andrew claimed to be. Stick around to find out exactly where he saw this structure and what it is. I will say that there are some twists in this story that will really make you think. I will give out the exact locations of everything we talk about today so you can see them on Google Maps for yourself.

Everything I will discuss is open to the public and can be easily searched.

First, let's take a look at Day 1, where Andrew saw what he claims to be a giant. We know from what is given that Andrew was in Valemount the day he filmed that video, as we can see in the comment he made on his Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfyZZ_0kPmobXL00
Screenshot from first video.Photo byAndyKapt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3Ct9_0kPmobXL00
Screenshot from another video 3 days after the first one.Photo byAndykapt

Now that I was poking around on Google Maps, I could see the route Andrew was taking. And you can clearly see from Valemount that you can see the mountain he had filmed the giant, but what is strange is that this mountain is visible in an intersection here in Valemount which google shot in August of 2012. but when you try to go down the road, it jumps to August 2018, and you can no longer see the mountain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLkD2_0kPmobXL00
Google street view from Velemount, 2012Photo byGooglemaps

How did Andrew pass away?

Well, according to his partner Salma, who came out on her own TikTok channel and stated that Andrew committed suicide due to severe depression, none of the videos were real and they were all fabricated for social media. The video has been deleted and is no longer available to the public.

So for all those who say that he never died and it's all a hoax, then why go on with this fake death for this long? And where is Andrew now? Looking at Salma's TikTok and Facebook page, you can clearly tell that she has experienced a loss and is in mourning. But let me know what you think.

There are many videos we can go over and just guess what it could be, like the ufo, the 2 helicopters he caught on camera was it saws to cut trees or was it something else or how about the CIA encounters were they real or fabricated, but again we are just going over the basics, the giant and the military structure that Andrew claimed to capture on film.

Now this is where a twist seems to take place in Andrew's story. Let's jump to this military structure that Andrew said he filmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soaEv_0kPmobXL00
Screenshot from Googlemaps where Andrew was looking at what he claimed to be this Military structure.Photo byGooglemaps

A lot of people think it's in the same spot he saw this giant, and there are many videos showing that this is what he saw, but really, this was not even the mountain he filmed when claiming he saw this military structure, and it's not even in the same town. Let's go right to the exact spot where Andrew filmed this structure.

This structure he filmed is, in fact, the Jasper Sky Tram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvdQO_0kPmobXL00
Jasper SkytramPhoto byHike Jasper

So was Andrew's story part truth and part made up to keep the wave of views going on his channel? With the details given, let me know your thoughts.

So was Andrew's story part truth and part made up to keep the wave of views going on his channel? With the details given, let me know your thoughts.



