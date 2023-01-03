TikTok user films what he claims to be a giant and then passes away 3 months later.

Rooted Expeditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBGjV_0k1UaNbA00
Andrew films a giant and claims CIA agents were following him. He passes away 3 months later. You can watch the full video by clicking link.Photo byRooted Expeditions

This is the strange and tragic story of Andrew Dawson, a TikTok user going by the name of "Andykapt." Andrew filmed what he claimed to be a giant in Canada's Jasper National Park.

What's seems to be strange is the events leading up to his last video and his untimely and sudden death. Was all of this true, or was it a CIA or black-shadow government cover-up? Or was this one giant and well-explicit hoax?

Make sure to read all the way through and let me know what you think.

On April 9th, 2022, 34-year-old Andrew Dawson and his friend were driving when Andrew saw something on top of the mountain. He claimed to have captured footage of a giant in Canada's Jasper National Park.

You can clearly hear Andrew telling his friend to pull over so he could get a better shot of whatever this thing was on the mountain. Looking at this thing on top of the mountain, you can tell that whatever it was was huge, and you can base this on the fact of how far away he was filming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a54dx_0k1UaNbA00
A still taken from Andrew's TikTok of what he claims to be a giant.Photo byAndrew Dawson

He goes back a second day to see if he can get more footage, but whatever he saw the day before was no longer there.

Andrew states that he spoke to the locals, and they told him that this thing "comes and goes." So this make you wonder, what exactly were these locals talking about.

This is where things seem to take a different turn for Andrew; he was stopped by what he says were "CIA agents." He wasn't able to get the first encounter with these "agents" on film, but reassured that if it happened again he would have his camera ready.

He was able to also capture what he calls an "extraction," where you can see two helicopters and one carrying something quite big, and they were hovering around the same area where he saw this so called giant.

After this, Andrew seems to have had two more encounters with what he has been calling "CIA agents."

When you watch the short clip, you can see that he was driving up the dirt road, trying to get closer to the location where he spotted this giant, but was stopped by an agent and forced to turn around. This upsetted Andrew as it wasnt really explained why he couldn't drive on through. Also The confessional Podcast re-stated the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmJXB_0k1UaNbA00
Still shot from Andrew's video on what he calls being stopped by CIA.Photo byAndrew Dawson

Then you can see that there was a car sitting outside his house, and when he went to approach the car sitting outside his house, this car sped off. He also made a comment that it looked like the same car that stopped him before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQkZ7_0k1UaNbA00
Still shot from Andrew's video on what he called being "stalked."Photo byAndrew Dawson

Still shot taken from Andrew Dawson's video of him being "stalked."Photo by

After these last two videos he posted on his channel, Andrew doesn’t post again for the entire month.

Now, I'd like to add that, for the record, Andrew never posted videos like this or anything remotely similar in the past year when he first started; If you look at his channel you can see, he posted your typical videos and nothing to give the impression that he was genuinely trying to get famous.

So after not posting for a month, this led a lot of people to ask questions. But if he was faking these videos to get attention or to get views, why did he suddenly stop posting videos for that long? (It would make more sense to keep posting to get getting the views.)

But he comes back after a month with this video that makes one think that he is actually being forced to say that the videos he was making were fake, but at the same time he is looking off to the side as if he is looking at someone to make sure he is saying what they want him to say. This was very strange and brings even more questions to the table. Here, let's take a look and let me know your thoughts.

Again, this is very strange, as he has his hands in his pockets as if he is nervous or not really wanting to say what he is saying, and along with that, he keeps looking to the side.

That should be the end of Andrew's troubles. The videos stop, and that’s it. But unfortunately, this was not over for Andrew.

Now this is where things take a giant twist in Andrew's series of videos.

His next video, which was 10 days after his original post and was titled "I'm Scared," is where Andrew comes back on film and, in a panicked type of state, says that the videos were not fake.

The very next day, after claiming that those videos were not fake, he shows another video of the mountain area where he saw the giant, and you can see some type of structure that Andrew claims to be military on top of the mountain. But let me know what you think.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhbCt_0k1UaNbA00
Still photo taken from Andrew's last video called "Military."Photo byAndrew Dawson

That was Andrew's last video that he ever made.

Unfortunately, a month and a half later, on July 1, 2022, a local newspaper, the Campbell River Mirror, showed that Andrew Ryan Watchorn Dawson had sadly passed away. The reasons for his passing have not been disclosed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKlIu_0k1UaNbA00
Andrew Ryan Watchorn Dawson, obituary. (November 4, 1987 - July 1, 2022)Photo byCampbell River Mirror

A number of events occurred in such a short period of time that raise numerous questions. I believe there were giants who walked the earth in the past, as scripture and other scrolls attest. I also believe in the supernatural. So the real question is: was there really a giant out there, or was it something else? Or was all this just a really good hoax?

Could this be connected to David Paulides and the 411 missing cases? Even though Andrew Dawson didn’t go missing, the 411 missing cases deal with a lot of cases that involve the National Park Service. Could this thing on top of the mountain have had something to do with these cases?

If you have any ideas as to what you think might have actually happened, let me know. You can watch the full video on my Channel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Discovery# mystery# news# scary# tiktok

Comments / 369

Published by

If you're a fan of the abandoned, historical, and strange events and locations, then you're in the right place. I post videos and articles like what you see here every week. You can stay up to date on all my current content and updates on my YouTube channel. Link in bio.

Texas State
34296 followers

More from Rooted Expeditions

Treasure hunter finds rare coin worth $98,000 while diving.

A rare gold coin from the ill-fated Nuestra Senora de Atocha, the "world's most valuable shipwreck," has been discovered off the Florida Keys, as stated by Daily Mail. (See picture at bottom of article.)

Read full story
Gary, IN

Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall

Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.

Read full story
807 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.

Danielle Harkins told students to ‘cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Photo byDaily Unsolved Mysteries. In 2012, a 35-year-old school teacher, Danielle Harkins, near St. Petersburg, Florida, began acting strangely after she took interest in demonic rituals.

Read full story
294 comments

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.

Read full story
5 comments

9 hikers mysteriously perished in Russian expedition.

This was one of the last photos taken before the Dyatlov group perished.Photo byVariety. Today's story is about a strange location and event about 10 experienced skiers who trekked up a very ridged and snowy Mountain located in Russia. Out of those 10 hikers, only 1 survived while the other 9 were found dead. The way they were found, still have people guessing and giving theories as to what could have happened. Theories range from being an alien or Bigfoot encounter to a top secret operation by the KGB. But I'm only going to show what happened and let you decide for yourself. The details of this story are only possible due to the fact that there were journal entries, along with photos taken leading up to the tragic deaths.

Read full story
6 comments
Riverside, CA

Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.

Firefighters and Riverside Police gather outside a burned home in Riverside, Calif., on Nov. 25, 2022, following a house fire. Three bodies.Photo byYahoo. After killing her family, a former Virginia state trooper is accused of kidnapping a California young girl he had been catfishing online, according to investigators. According to the authorities, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, traveled more than 2,500 miles across the nation to meet the teen on Friday in Riverside.

Read full story
8 comments

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.

Read full story
102 comments
Philadelphia, NY

What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?

The USS Eldridge (seen in 1944) was allegedly the site of some U.S. Navy experiments in time travel.Photo byHow Stuff Works. The Philadelphia Experiment. Did it really happen? Was it a government cover up? Or just a really good fiction story that makes up for a really good sci-fi film? Today we are going to dig into the story behind the USS Eldridge and what is said to have happened in 1944. From a ship completely disappearing to ship members being fused to the ship. This story has been around for a long time, but always seems to be pushed into the dark.

Read full story
58 comments

Abandoned church hidden in the woods.

Abandoned church that sits in the woods.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to explore an abandoned church in the middle of the woods. My wife and I found this abandoned church that was built sometime in the early 1900s. Once upon a time, this place used to be a school for children. The building later ended up as a small church in the 1900s.

Read full story
126 comments
Anchorage, AK

Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.

The Anchorage Mansion. ( Picture shot from the driveway 2021)Rooted Expeditions. Imagine waiting 10 years to move into your dream home. Day by day watching it slowly being built from a distance, saying to yourself that one day you will be calling this beautiful mansion your home - only to move in and die three years later.

Read full story
10 comments
Gainesville, TX

Would you stay the night in the Hill House Manor of Texas?

The Hill House Manor located in Gainesville, Texas.Gateway Ghost Tours. Built in the mid-1850s, this home sits in Gainesville, Texas and is surrounded by trees and what seems to be a quiet neighborhood. This home has a vague history and a very unique floor plan. It gained popularity in 2004, when the new owner, Linda Hill purchased the property. No records could be found on who built the home. This home became known as the Hill House Manor.

Read full story
32 comments
Fort Worth, TX

The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.

LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.

Read full story
16 comments
Sanger, TX

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.

Read full story
65 comments
Enfield, IL

Man claims to have shot this monster breaking into his home.

Henry McDaniel, claimed to have shot and wounded monster breaking into his home in 1973.Rooted Expeditons. Today's story might sound fake, but is 100% true. While horror movies can surely keep us on our toes or even terrify us. It’s the true scary stories from history that really digs down deep within us and just seem to stay there. Whether it's true crime, paranormal or just something so strange and unexplainable.

Read full story
31 comments
Chicago, IL

First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"

H.H. Holmes and his “Murder Castle.”Dusty Old Thing. Murders unfortunately happen everywhere it seems like, and has been happening since the dawn of time. Whether it's been in a building, or some random location. But the extent that some murders go to take the lives of their victims can be so wicked, and leave many scratching their heads wondering how someone can even do something like this.

Read full story
36 comments
Sacramento, CA

The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.

Left: Puente’s police booking photo from Nov. 17, 1988 (Courtesy of The Sacramento Archives)Right: The shovel that she lent to law officers.Sactown. Today we are going to dive into the history of this home and the woman that helped so many people and everyone in the community came to love. But, the secrets that lie behind the doors of this home will make you never judge a book by its cover. What investigators discovered at this location will make your stomach turn. Hi, I'm Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's story.

Read full story
47 comments
Bexar County, TX

Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.

The front of the Bexar County Juvenile center.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a inside look an abandoned building from the early 1900's, called The Bexar County Juvenile Home for boys. We will look at the untold story of what really happened inside this facility. Why did this place tragically make it on the headline news so many times? And what is in there that so dangerous that people are denied access to explore? What are they going to do with the building? Are they going to restore it or demolish it? We will get into all that in just a moment. Hi I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. Hit that thumbs up and lets get started on todays location.

Read full story
37 comments
Maggie Valley, NC

The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.

The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.

Read full story
82 comments
Villisca, IA

Who was the Villisca Axe murderer? The inside story.

The Villisca Axe Murders house.All Thats Interesting. Today's location may look just like any other old house. But this home has a very dark and graphic history to it. Eight people were found dead inside this home. Each one was brutally beaten with an axe. With few suspects at hand, this case has never been solved. Today we are going to look at this home and the history I dug up on this place. Due to graphic detail, reader discretion is advised.

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy