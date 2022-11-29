Riverside, CA

Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.

Rooted Expeditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPd0Z_0jQSnZho00
Firefighters and Riverside Police gather outside a burned home in Riverside, Calif., on Nov. 25, 2022, following a house fire. Three bodies.Photo byYahoo

After killing her family, a former Virginia state trooper is accused of kidnapping a California young girl he had been catfishing online, according to investigators. According to the authorities, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, traveled more than 2,500 miles across the nation to meet the teen on Friday in Riverside.

After reportedly killing the girl's grandparents and mother and setting their house on fire, Edwards fled with the victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zURZ_0jQSnZho00
Sharie Winek, 65, and her husband Mark Winek, 69. The couple was found inside the house.Photo byNew York Post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6Vi5_0jQSnZho00
Brooke Winek, 38, is shown in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department. Winek was found inside the house in Riverside.Photo byNew York Post

Later that day, after a shootout, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department located Edwards and shot him to death.

The Riverside County Department of Public Social Services took the young victim who was discovered with Edwards into custody without incident.

According to a press release from the Riverside Police Department, Edwards, who is from North Chesterfield, Virginia, met the girl online and "catfished" her for personal information by pretending to be someone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqpfX_0jQSnZho00
Austin Lee Edwards, the suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California who died in a shootout with police.Photo byYahoo

How long the two were in communication is unknown.

Just after 11 a.m. on Friday, police in Riverside received a report for a welfare check on a young woman who "looked distressed" when getting into a red Kia Soul in the 11200 block of Price Court. This is when the terrible incident got underway.

Dispatchers then warned of smoke and a potential fire a few houses away from where police were called for the welfare check as cops were responding.

Three adults were found laying in the front entryway by the Riverside Fire Department, who then carried them outside where first responders "decided they were victims of an apparent homicide," according to police.

Later, investigators learned that the young woman mentioned in the initial welfare call had indeed resided at the residence where the bodies of the three persons were discovered, according to the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133ZEe_0jQSnZho00
Firefighters and Riverside Police gather outside a burned home where the three family members were found dead.Photo byYahoo

The bodies discovered in the burned-out Riverside home belonged to the kidnapped teen's parents and grandparents: Mark Winek, 69, Sharie Winek, 65, and Brooke Winek, 38.

According to police, Edwards flew across the nation, parked his car in a neighbor's driveway, then walked to the teen's house where he killed her family before fleeing with the girl. As of Monday, the police have not released the exact causes of death.

Although the fire's origin is still under investigation, authorities claimed it appeared to have been "deliberately lit." It is unknown if the mother and grandparents died before the fire was reportedly started.

Authorities in Riverside gave a description of Edwards' car to law enforcement, and a few hours later Kelso, in San Bernardino County, officers found the car with Edwards and the girl inside.

Deputies who were responding to rounds fired by Edwards were slain, according to the police.

On July 6, 2021, Edwards enrolled at the police school after being employed by the Virginia State Police. He received his trooper diploma on January 21, 2022, and until his resignation on October 28, he was assigned to Henrico County in the Richmond Division of the organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BvlK_0jQSnZho00
First responders are shown at work at the site of a fire where three homicide victims were found, in Riverside, Calif. on Nov. 26, 2022.Photo byabc News

Authorities in California reported that Edwards also performed services for the Virginia Washington County Sheriff's Office.

According to Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez, the incident is "just another horrifying reminder of the criminals who prey on our children online."

Friends and neighbors spoke about the Wineks as a lovely and caring family that was very involved in their neighborhood during a vigil held on Saturday.

Ron Smith, Mark Winek's buddy of 30 years, told the Mercury News, "You couldn't ask for a greater friend than Mark." "There will be a void in my heart that will be difficult to fill," the speaker said.

Primary sources:

1. Yahoo

2. New York Post

3. abc News

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Breaking news# mystery# truth# kidnapping# crime

Comments / 8

Published by

If you're a fan of the abandoned, historical, and strange events and locations, then you're in the right place. I post videos and articles like what you see here every week. You can stay up to date on all my current content and updates on my YouTube channel. Link in bio.

Texas State
26864 followers

More from Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.

Read full story
98 comments
Philadelphia, NY

What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?

The USS Eldridge (seen in 1944) was allegedly the site of some U.S. Navy experiments in time travel.Photo byHow Stuff Works. The Philadelphia Experiment. Did it really happen? Was it a government cover up? Or just a really good fiction story that makes up for a really good sci-fi film? Today we are going to dig into the story behind the USS Eldridge and what is said to have happened in 1944. From a ship completely disappearing to ship members being fused to the ship. This story has been around for a long time, but always seems to be pushed into the dark.

Read full story
56 comments

Abandoned church hidden in the woods.

Abandoned church that sits in the woods.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to explore an abandoned church in the middle of the woods. My wife and I found this abandoned church that was built sometime in the early 1900s. Once upon a time, this place used to be a school for children. The building later ended up as a small church in the 1900s.

Read full story
80 comments
Anchorage, AK

Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.

The Anchorage Mansion. ( Picture shot from the driveway 2021)Rooted Expeditions. Imagine waiting 10 years to move into your dream home. Day by day watching it slowly being built from a distance, saying to yourself that one day you will be calling this beautiful mansion your home - only to move in and die three years later.

Read full story
10 comments
Gainesville, TX

Would you stay the night in the Hill House Manor of Texas?

The Hill House Manor located in Gainesville, Texas.Gateway Ghost Tours. Built in the mid-1850s, this home sits in Gainesville, Texas and is surrounded by trees and what seems to be a quiet neighborhood. This home has a vague history and a very unique floor plan. It gained popularity in 2004, when the new owner, Linda Hill purchased the property. No records could be found on who built the home. This home became known as the Hill House Manor.

Read full story
32 comments
Fort Worth, TX

The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.

LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.

Read full story
16 comments
Sanger, TX

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.

Read full story
65 comments
Enfield, IL

Man claims to have shot this monster breaking into his home.

Henry McDaniel, claimed to have shot and wounded monster breaking into his home in 1973.Rooted Expeditons. Today's story might sound fake, but is 100% true. While horror movies can surely keep us on our toes or even terrify us. It’s the true scary stories from history that really digs down deep within us and just seem to stay there. Whether it's true crime, paranormal or just something so strange and unexplainable.

Read full story
31 comments
Chicago, IL

First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"

H.H. Holmes and his “Murder Castle.”Dusty Old Thing. Murders unfortunately happen everywhere it seems like, and has been happening since the dawn of time. Whether it's been in a building, or some random location. But the extent that some murders go to take the lives of their victims can be so wicked, and leave many scratching their heads wondering how someone can even do something like this.

Read full story
36 comments
Sacramento, CA

The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.

Left: Puente’s police booking photo from Nov. 17, 1988 (Courtesy of The Sacramento Archives)Right: The shovel that she lent to law officers.Sactown. Today we are going to dive into the history of this home and the woman that helped so many people and everyone in the community came to love. But, the secrets that lie behind the doors of this home will make you never judge a book by its cover. What investigators discovered at this location will make your stomach turn. Hi, I'm Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's story.

Read full story
47 comments
Bexar County, TX

Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.

The front of the Bexar County Juvenile center.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a inside look an abandoned building from the early 1900's, called The Bexar County Juvenile Home for boys. We will look at the untold story of what really happened inside this facility. Why did this place tragically make it on the headline news so many times? And what is in there that so dangerous that people are denied access to explore? What are they going to do with the building? Are they going to restore it or demolish it? We will get into all that in just a moment. Hi I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. Hit that thumbs up and lets get started on todays location.

Read full story
37 comments
Maggie Valley, NC

The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.

The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.

Read full story
78 comments
Villisca, IA

Who was the Villisca Axe murderer? The inside story.

The Villisca Axe Murders house.All Thats Interesting. Today's location may look just like any other old house. But this home has a very dark and graphic history to it. Eight people were found dead inside this home. Each one was brutally beaten with an axe. With few suspects at hand, this case has never been solved. Today we are going to look at this home and the history I dug up on this place. Due to graphic detail, reader discretion is advised.

Read full story
47 comments

Unknown creature chases woman through the woods - Story

Snowy forest (setting the scene for the story)Rooted Expeditions. This is why you should never hike in the woods alone. A woman was alone in the woods when she encountered something that was very big and very scary. This thing stalked her while she was hiking in the snow covered woods. Her grandparents were aware of this scary creature that lived in the woods near their home but never really would go into details to what it could be.

Read full story

The mysterious SOS from death ship | The SS Ourang Medan

We hear many ghost ship stories that are considered legends or something you would see from a movie. But this ghost ship story that I will be talking about today is very true and very strange. We are going to look at a ship that sent out a distress call and when help arrived, they would find that the entire crew of the ship mysteriously perished. And how they were found seems to be the famous question. What really happened? Hi, I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. If you are a fan of the Abandoned, Historical and strange locations then you are in the right place. Let's get started on today's history.

Read full story
73 comments
Memphis, TN

The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle

The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.

Read full story
23 comments

The Legend of the New Jersey Devil, Fact or Fiction?

For over 280 years, there has been a story circulating around of this flying Demonic looking creature stalking and haunting the woods of this town in America. There are many stories that surround this legend, from witchcraft to simply a man who went crazy. But that’s the thing with stories from the past, sometimes they could be true. Today, we will dive into one of the many stories that surrounds this location deep in the woods. A house that once stood full of life, but quickly became abandoned and decayed away until there was nothing left. Some say this location birthed the devil himself.

Read full story
166 comments

Inside look at the hooded figures that haunt this church.

Ghost statues by artist Jakub Hadrava at the St. George's church.Insider. This is the story behind the hooded figures in this abandoned church.. This church is considered one of the creepiest places in the world. Locals in the area believe that this church is haunted or even cursed. After being abandoned for several years an artist came in to save the church from being demolished. And what he did was very unique. And in fact actually saved the church from being demolished. This is the story of the St. George's church and the white blanketed figures that gives off a creepy feel when walking inside. Hi I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. If you are a fan of the abandoned, historical and strange locations, then you are in the right place. Hit that thumbs up and let's get started into days location.

Read full story
30 comments
Louisville, KY

The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.

Things you probably didn't KNOW about the Waverly Hills Sanitarium. Today, we are going to look at one of the most creepiest locations in America that you should never explore alone - the Waverly Hills Sanitorium. There are many secrets and history behind the doors of this building. Leaving it one of the most notorious and creepiest Sanitariums in America - having said to have over 50,000 deaths.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy