The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the "Holy Grail", Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.

In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure?

The sunken San Jose Galleon at the bottom of the sea. Heritage Daily

The San Jose Galleon was owned by the Spanish Navy. It was sunk by British warships during a battle off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia, in 1708. When it sunk, it was carrying gold, silver, emeralds and so much more that today is said to be valued at $17 billion. (£13.49 billion)

The 310-year-old wreck of a San Jose Galleon is known as the “holy grail of shipwrecks.”

Clay pots that have held the gold coins and jewelry. Heritage Daily

In 2015, a man by the name of Jeff Kaeli, a research engineer at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, confirmed that he had found the shipwreck in the Caribbean using the robotic submarine Remus 6000.

Jeff Kaeli. Express

Now the Remus 6000 can dive to a depth of nearly four miles and is outfitted with sensors and cameras which allow researchers to comb the depths of the ocean for the remains of sunken ships.

The Remus 6000. Ocean News

Upon searching the ship, they could see the old and still somewhat intact, bronze cannons with engravings of dolphins. With these engravings they were able to identify the ship as being Spanish in origin.

Cannons found near the shipwreck of the San Jose Galleon. WHOI

Kaeli told CBS in 2018 that he sat and smiled for 10 minutes after the discovery. At the time, he was the only person in the world aware of the find.

The ship was located nearly 2,000 feet below the surface. After the team discovered the ship and realized what the ship was and the value it had, they decided to keep the ship and its cargo safe by keeping the exact location a secret.

The team used the robot sub to scan the sea floor with long-range sonar. Then they went back and used the sub to examine anything that seemed out of the ordinary.

Cannons and part of the ship can be seen from the picture taken. CBS NEWS

The team worked in conjunction with the Colombian government. In addition to the ship and its cargo, they also discovered teacups and ceramic jugs along with other artifacts among the wreckage.

Jeff stated that the robotic sub is a tool that allows them to search areas that may be too dangerous or difficult to send a diver.

Using state-of-the-art equipment, images of the wreck were taken by the National Navy of Colombia. Heritage Daily

He also focused on the value of the cargo. To him, the entire shipwreck is a cultural treasure. He considers the wreck to be a piece of history which tells a story.

Colombia and Spain are locked in a dispute over ownership of the treasure. Both claim to be the rightful owners.

The team from Woods Hole is claiming that they are explorers, not treasure seekers, and are not claiming any rights to the treasure for themselves. At the moment, the cargo remains at the bottom of the sea.

The story goes that the San Jose left the port city of Portobello in Panama sometime in late May, 1708.

Explosion of San José during Wager's Action. Oil on canvas by Samuel Scott. Wikipedia

King Philip V of Spain was counting on that cargo to finance the War of the Spanish Succession which arose when three claimants came forward to claim the Spanish throne after the childless King Charles II died.

King Philip V of Spain. Museo Del Prado

A treaty had been signed between England, France, and the Dutch Republic which agreed that Prince Joseph Ferdinand would take over the bulk of Spanish territory, while the remainder would be divided between France and Austria. But Joseph Ferdinand died before Charles II.

When Charles II died on November 1, 1700, Louis IV of France declared his grandson Philip V to be the King of Spain and the other nations of Europe aligned themselves to support or oppose France.

Charles II. RMG

War raged until 1712 when a peace agreement was reached. Philip V retained control of Spain, but England gained territory in the agreement.

What would you do if you were the one to find this ship with its treasure?

What would you do if you were the one to find this ship with its treasure?

Screen grab of a video released by the Colombian Presidency, showing images of the wrecked Spanish galleon San Jose. News 9 LIVE

