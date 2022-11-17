What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.

The USS Eldridge (seen in 1944) was allegedly the site of some U.S. Navy experiments in time travel. How Stuff Works

The Philadelphia Experiment. Did it really happen? Was it a government cover up? Or just a really good fiction story that makes up for a really good sci-fi film? Today we are going to dig into the story behind the USS Eldridge and what is said to have happened in 1944. From a ship completely disappearing to ship members being fused to the ship. This story has been around for a long time, but always seems to be pushed into the dark.

The year was 1943. The U.S. had been involved in World War II for a couple of years and during that summer, at sea, U.S. destroyers and other Allied ships were involved in a gruesome battle with German U-boat submarines.

The “Battle of the Atlantic” would become the longest continuous military campaign of the war and it would claim thousands of lives belonging to the Allied Forces and the German military.

Real picture of the The Battle of the Atlantic, which existed throughout nearly all the duration of World War Two—running from 1939 to 1945. History on the Net

Shipyards in Britain, the U.S. and Canada were very busy, but it was at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where something very special and unique was happening. This would become known as the Philadelphia Experiment.

As the story goes, in an American shipyard in Philadelphia, a new destroyer was being built. Yup you guessed it, the USS Eldridge.

The USS Eldridge. Military

The USS Eldridge was not your ordinary destroyer - it was far from it. This ship was being equipped with technology that no one had ever heard about nor did any other ship have technology like this.

The technology was related to something called “electrical field manipulation” and is supposed to make the ship invisible to anyone else. Some say this technology was to make the ship invisible to any radar. Some sources say this came true on July 22, 1943.

We are told on this day, in front of government and military officials, the scientists made the ship disappear, with crew intact, right in front of their eyes.

A witness said he heard the generators buzz and then a strange blue light seemed to illuminate the destroyer… and then just like that, it was gone. The onlookers were completely shocked.

To shock them even more, there are reports that the Eldridge appeared somewhere else, at another shipyard in another part of the U.S., and then reappeared back in Philadelphia.

That’s one story. Another story indicates those scientists didn’t introduce teleportation until later that year in October.

Some accounts even say when the ship came back there were sailors on board, but some of them had been fused to various parts of the steel. Some of these people were apparently mangled and broken, which adds some amount of horror to this tale.

Apparently, when the ship was teleported in the second experiment and appeared in the water near the Philadelphia shipyard, someone saw it. This person was aboard another ship, the SS Andrew Furuseth.

S.S. Andrew Furuseth sailed from New York, bound for Norfolk. DE173

It sounds like another fake story, but a lot of people believe it’s true. Now we must try and separate fact from fiction.

So let's introduce an astronomer and science fiction writer named Morris K. Jessup. Some reports say that he had been in touch with an anonymous person who had been on the SS Andrew Furuseth. Although later, accounts say the writer was told about the experiments by a guy named Carl Meredith Allen.

Morris K. Jessup. The Avocado

I can’t say much about Jessup, but he’s been called a UFO conspiracy theorist and a publicity seeker.

Jessup was an educated man who became an astronomer, but his real love was writing books. He wrote books that did very well and one that didn’t do so well.

It was said that he called one of his friends to tell her he had something important to say regarding the Philadelphia Experiment. A day later he was found dead.

His body was found inside a car; a hose had been connected to the window from the exhaust pipe, and the engine had been running. He had apparently taken his own life and died after inhaling the fumes from the car's exhaust.

This has of course led conspiracy theorists to say that he had been killed because he knew too much about the secret experiments conducted by the U.S. military. Although his friends later came out and stated that he had talked about killing himself for weeks, even months.

That’s the sad story of Morris Jessup.

This is a head scratcher for sure. You think this is true? Let me know what you think. Ok moving on.

Now back to this guy named Carl Meredith Allen, the person who first said he had seen the experiments with his own eyes.

Carl Meredith Allen. DE173

He wrote about 50 letters to Jessup related to what he had seen, but at the time he used the name Carlos Miguel.

Sometimes he would say that he was taught by the great Albert Einstein, and he claimed to understand something called “unified field theory.” This was a theory introduced by Einstein, and it’s not easy to explain in a few words.

Albert Einstein. Biography

The dictionary definition is this, “A theory that describes two or more of the four interactions." Or as Live Science puts it, “A field theory refers generally to why physical phenomena happen, and how these phenomena interact with nature.”

Anyways, we are guessing Carlos Miguel didn’t understand it and he certainly had no proof of it being anything but a theory.

To this day it’s never been proven. But Carlos wrote to Jessup saying he was sure the theory was possible because he’d seen a ship disappear and that was proof. The thing is, he was the only person at the time who said he’d seen this happen.

I will add that some people say that it was this delusional man that partly drove Jessup to kill himself. Jessup did at least try to investigate the claim, but there was just no evidence. Carlos kept pestering him, saying it was true it was true, and this frustrated Jessup.

In 1957, the Navy's Office of Naval Research even approached Jessup and told him that they received something strange in the mail. The package contained one of Jessup's UFO books, but inside were scribbled notes describing extraterrestrial technology and ramblings about unified field theory.

One of Jessup's UFO book. Good Reads

Yep, Carlos had done that. Although it was supposed to look like the notes had been made by three people, or two people plus an alien. (haha, I don’t know)

It gets stranger, though, because the Office of Naval Research then actually published 127 copies of this book with the added parts.

This stress, along with Jessup's wife leaving him and his career on the line, no doubt it was too much for Jessup to handle.

As for Carlos, he lived to a ripe old age and died in 1994.

Here is the thing, during his lifetime, Carlos would confess that the whole thing was a hoax, but then later he would change his mind and say it was fact. This is why some people have said he was a delusional attention seeker.

But to those people that believe in UFOs and that the U.S. has always been doing some stuff that is pretty far out there, this became fuel for the fire when Carlos stated what he said.

It doesn’t help the fact that anyone who wants to see the Seaman Certificate for Carlos Miguel - would actually see the certificate of Carl Meredith Allen, not Carlos Miguel.

Carl Meredith Allen Seaman's certificate. DE173

In 1994, a French astrophysicist and ufologist Jacques F. Vallee wrote a piece called “Anatomy of a Hoax: The Philadelphia Experiment Fifty Years Later.” He asked people to read it and come forward if they knew anything about this alleged experiment.

One person did, and his name was Edward Dudgeon. He had served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Edward said that during the 1940s, the U.S. did actually try to make ships invisible.

But it’s not what you might think. What they tried to do was wrap electrical cables around the hulls of ships to try and make the ships not visible to underwater mines and magnetic torpedoes.

The Germans had been planting such mines and using magnetic weapons. Those mines were supposed to connect to any passing ships. The Americans attempted to make that impossible.

He said that this process was called “degaussing” and he added that at the time there was talk of this being something that made ships invisible. You could call what happened next a result of rumors.

People talked about invisible ships, and it seems some of them took this literally, not just ships being able to evade magnetic weapons.

Furthermore, in 1999, the Philadelphia Inquirer ran a piece about sailors who had served on the USS Eldridge. They said at the time when it was supposed to have disappeared in Philadelphia, it was actually in Brooklyn. The ship’s log showed this to be a fact.

All the sailors who had been aboard the ship agreed, and so it seems Edward's account of why the hoax manifested is quite credible. But, some will say that this is just the military covering up what really happened.

They will tell you that the sailors had been forced to say that, and indeed, someone somewhere can make great masses of metal just disappear. It’s just shocking that no one in this world has seen that happen since.

So what is your conclusion? I'm curious to hear what you think. Here is a little bit of history for you. Hit that thumbs up. Peace, I love you and as always God bless.

The Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, where the USS Eldridge was docked during the alleged Philadelphia Experiment. All Thats Interesting

